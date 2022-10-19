TILLY’S LIFE CENTER RAISES NEARLY $600,000 AT ITS “I AM GIVING” GALA

Orange County, CA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of October 8, 2022, Tilly’s Life Center (TLC) raised nearly $600,000 at its 8th Annual “I Am Giving” Gala. This year’s event was held at the stunning Giracci Vineyards, in Silverado, CA; and featured the theme Gone Country. Guests showed up in their best Western attire and enjoyed a photo-op next to a horse, fine whiskeys from the San Diego Distillery, tequila tastings from Santo tequila, wine tasting from Giracci wines, plus tray-passed hors d'oeuvres and a three-course gourmet dinner by 24 Carrots. There was also an exciting live auction conducted by auctioneer and entertainer Zack Krone, plus dancing all night under a full moon, with live music direct from Nashville by The Downtown Band. The gala helped raise funds for TLC, who is dedicated to helping teen mental health through its Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum.

The program opened with Tilly Levine, TLC’s Founder and President, urging “that by addressing health as a ‘whole-self’ approach, which includes students’ emotional well-being, we prepare our youth with the tools they need to thrive in this world.” This year's honorees, Jennifer Annes and Superintendent Dr. Clint Harwick from Huntington Beach Unified School District, were presented with their awards by TLC Board & Gala Chair, Dr. Adrienne Matros, as well as TLC’s Director of Events, Christina Morrissey.

The highlight of the evening occured when a TLC student shared his moving story of acceptance and gratitude through a live, thematic performance. He explained that the TLC program was “the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I am now equipped with the skills to take back my life and do something positive with it.”

Amy Diaz, TLC’s Interim Executive Director and VP of Development shared that SEL programs in schools are essential and that “the percentage of students seeking school-based mental health services has increased 87% since fall 2019. Having adequate emotional support and tools to manage stress, control impulses, empathize with others, and maintain self-esteem is critical for teens to survive and thrive in these uncertain times.”

Sponsors included: TILLYS, Sonance, Union Bank, Rick & Adrienne Matros, Latham & Watkins, Frome Family Foundation, O’Gara Coach, Goldman Sachs, Steve & Jayne Watts, BioLargo, Building Industry Association of Southern California, Jeff & Valerie Roos, Dr. Leonard & Adele Sender, Salesforce, Mutual of America, Santo Tequila, San Diego Distillery, Direct Edge and more.

The funds raised from the Gala will be utilized towards expanding TLC’s mission to inspire today’s youth to reach their full potential as productive, kind, happy, and responsible individuals. TLC empowers teens by teaching life skills that build confidence, inspire compassion, and encourage them to pursue their dreams. TLC currently hosts programs throughout Southern California and trains educators throughout the country to implement its curriculum in their own classrooms.

About TLC:

Tilly’s Life Center (TLC) is a nonprofit educational program that helps teens overcome the serious obstacles they are met with on a daily basis, like depression, suicide, anxiety, substance abuse and school violence, among many others. Our proactive approach uses experiential learning, journal writing, open discussion, and other activities to guide teens in effectively coping with crisis, adopting healthy habits, and reaching their full potential. The program is available as a high school course, an after-school program, or a series of workshops. Additionally, TLC has launched an Educator Certification initiative to train educators to implement our curriculum in their classrooms. Topics reflect what teens experience in their lives, such as stress management, bullying, body-image, coping mechanisms, and more. To find out more, please visit www.tillyslifecenter.org.

