Yasmene McDaniel Named Chief Executive Officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast

Houston, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division President Troy Villarreal today announced Yasmene McDaniel has been named chief executive officer (CEO) of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, effective October 17, 2022.

McDaniel has served as interim CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast since June 2022. She joined the HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast team in July 2021 as chief operating officer (COO).

“In addition to cultivating strong relationships with Southeast’s medical staff and community leaders, Yasmene has been instrumental in the growth of service lines and in providing oversight for multiple facility construction and expansion projects,” said Villarreal. “She has a proven track record in leading strategic planning and business development initiatives and in improving colleague, patient and physician engagement. I know she will continue to utilize her operational experience to lead Southeast to even stronger years ahead.”

Driven by a calling to increase healthcare access and quality for communities in need, McDaniel has served in several healthcare leadership roles in her 15 years in hospital and physician group operations. Prior to her role at Southeast, McDaniel was the COO of Corpus Christi Medical Center. She also held multiple positions during her three-year tenure in the Houston market with HCA Healthcare Physician Services Group.

Before joining HCA Healthcare, McDaniel served as chief administrative officer at Sparks Health System in Fort Smith, Arkansas and led development initiatives for the Jackson Health System in Miami, Florida, including opening a new hospital.

A native Texan, McDaniel holds two master’s degrees in business administration and healthcare administration from Texas Woman’s University in Denton and a bachelor of science degree from Baylor University. She is active in several community chambers of commerce, is a board member of the Southeast Texas Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

McDaniel is the first black hospital CEO appointed to serve in the Gulf Coast Division. “I always wanted to work in healthcare and am thankful for all the opportunities I’ve experienced to prepare me for this next step in my career,” said McDaniel. “I am honored to serve HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, which has a rich culture of providing compassionate care. I look forward to working with our care teams and medical staff to continue the longstanding legacy of providing exceptional care to our community.”

###

Interview requests are welcome.

About HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast

HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast has served Southeast Harris County for more than 60 years. The 361-bed hospital offers a full spectrum of services, including a Level III Trauma Center, an accredited Chest Pain Center, a Primary Stroke Center, and an accredited surgical weight loss program. The hospital has several specialty services including the Center for Neurosciences and Orthopedics, the Center for Cardiovascular Services, two free-standing emergency departments and an offsite Rehabilitation Hospital currently under construction. HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast is recognized as an area leader for women’s services and is supported by its Level III neonatal intensive care unit, 24/7 OB hospitalists, and three offsite midwifery clinics. The hospital received a Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade “A” and has been recognized by multiple organizations as a top place to work. For more information, visit HCAhoustonhealthcare.com/southeast

About HCA Houston Healthcare

HCA Houston Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare in the Greater Houston area, treating nearly a million patients annually. With an employee base of 15,000, HCA Houston Healthcare’s comprehensive network includes: 13 hospitals, 10 outpatient surgery centers, 11 freestanding emergency centers and numerous freestanding diagnostic imaging facilities. The system operates a regional transfer center that provides support for patient transfers into and out of its facilities, as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. As one of the region’s largest healthcare systems, HCA Houston Healthcare recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities it serves. A strong advocate for the next generation of healthcare professionals, HCA Houston Healthcare is a major supporter of the University of Houston College of Nursing and the new University of Houston College of Medicine. For more information, visit HCAhoustonhealthcare.com.

About HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division

HCA Houston Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare in the Greater Houston area, treating nearly a million patients annually. With an employee base of 15,000, HCA Houston Healthcare’s comprehensive network includes: 13 hospitals, 10 outpatient surgery centers, 11 freestanding emergency centers and numerous freestanding diagnostic imaging facilities. The system operates a regional transfer center that provides support for patient transfers into and out of its facilities, as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. As one of the region’s largest healthcare systems, HCA Houston Healthcare recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities it serves. A strong advocate for the next generation of healthcare professionals, HCA Houston Healthcare is a major supporter of the University of Houston College of Nursing and the new University of Houston College of Medicine. For more information, visit HCAhoustonhealthcare.com.

Attachment