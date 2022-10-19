ShopSavvy Enterprise Provides Pricing Intelligence for Small Business

Dallas, Texas, United States, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShopSavvy Enterprise is designed for marketplace sellers on Amazon, Walmart and eBay that need real time market intelligence

ShopSavvy Enterprise gives small businesses the edge they need in an increasingly competitive marketplace environment and is available now on ShopSavvy for iOS. ShopSavvy is coming soon to Android and via select distribution partners.

“ShopSavvy is the only business intelligence application that provides instant real time pricing intelligence on competitor pricing strategies and product availability changes for multiple retailers- not just Amazon” said Jake Marsh, Co-Founder and head of product for ShopSavvy Enterprise.

"While there are solutions that focus only on Amazon, much of this is delayed information or constrained by APIs or other distortions that obscure real time pricing visibility. ShopSavvy is the only solution that provides multi-retailer, multiple marketplace buy box visibility of live pricing information."

ShopSavvy Enterprise is available via subscription. Plans for iOS start at just $19.99 per month for Amazon-only tracking and just $49.99 for multi-retailer tracking including Walmart, Target, eBay and thousands of others. Multi-Marketplace “Buy-Box” tracking is available for an additional $19.99 per month. Both real time alerts and price history tracking can be enabled by simply searching for the item via keyword, or scanning the item, then saving the item to enable real time pricing intelligence and history tracking.

"We’re excited to take the advanced real-time retail intelligence technology that powers our consumer products, and bring that to small businesses owners. Today’s e-commerce businesses seeking real time pricing visibility are plagued by challenges like retailer API limits and delayed data that make strategic pricing decisions a constant guessing game. Our technology checks for price changes with very high frequency, reliability, and accuracy without relying on delayed, quota limited, incomplete pricing data like other services.“, said John S. Boyd, Co-founder, and CEO. “ShopSavvy Enterprise was built for small businesses owners whose businesses depend on making strategic pricing decisions accurately and in real time.”

iPhone users can download the mobile app through the iTunes App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/shopsavvy-barcode-scanner/id338828953

ShopSavvy for Desktop Chrome can be downloaded at:

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/shopsavvy/megchchilhekbbnfcklodmndefbhkbco?hl=en-US

Android users can download ShopSavvy on Google Play at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.biggu.shopsavvy&hl=en

About Monolith Technologies

Monolith Technologies, Inc was formed by the former co-founders and early employees of ShopSavvy with over 40 million downloads. Monolith builds and own apps that power mobile commerce for the billions of shoppers coming online every year. These mobile technologists believe technology should be used to encourage competition and allow a fair playing field for small and local retailers as well as the big online ones.

About ShopSavvy

ShopSavvy is the leading mobile shopping community with millions of monthly active users during the holiday season. ShopSavvy empowers smartphone users to quickly and seamlessly locate, research and buy products at the point of sale. ShopSavvy aggregates product data, deals, ratings and reviews from retailers, partners and its own users to provide the most comprehensive source of information and advice for mobile shoppers anywhere. For advertisers, ShopSavvy delivers hyper-relevant deals, promotions, warranty offers and other UPC/GPS-targeted content to consumers. For more information visit http://shopsavvy.com.

Screenshots

Screenshots of the ShopSavvy app can be downloaded at https://shopsavvy.link/screenshots

Press Kit

Press Kit including Videos and B-Roll for the ShopSavvy app can be downloaded at https://shopsavvy.link/presskit





For the orignal news story, please visit: https://www.prdistribution.com/news/shopsavvy-enterprise-provides-pricing-intelligence-for-small-business/9352465





Attachments