PET based Food Service Packaging Gaining Traction, Expanding at 6% CAGR for Food Service Packaging Market: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the global food service packaging market will expand at a CAGR of around 6% from 2022-2032, surpassing US$ 107.58 Billion in revenue at the end of the aforementioned forecast period. Manufacturers are increasingly capitalizing on recyclable packaging trends to acquire a competitive edge in the forthcoming decade.



Historically, the market surged at above 5% CAGR, reaching over US$ 56.95 Billion by 2021. Growth was further accelerated with the advent of COVID-19. Mandatory quarantines issued by governments to contain infection spread led to an uptick in online ready-to-eat foodstuffs deliveries, providing a major nudge to the market.

Food services packaging is used in various applications such as foodservice outlets, bakeries, takeaway meals, on-the-go breakfast, institutional food services, online food ordering, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, and other applications.

Platforms for online food ordering have increased the demand for food packaging materials in the food service packaging industry. In light of increasing awareness that plastics are damaging the environment, paper is increasingly being used as an alternative to plastic in the packaging industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, single serve portion packs to accrue 30% revenue through 2032

By material, PET food service packaging to expand at a CAGR of approximately 6%

Food service packaging for bakery products acquiring significant traction by application

U.S food service packaging market likely to expand at 5% CAGR through 2032

East & South Asia to jointly contribute 50% of the global food service packaging demand

India and China to represent most significant expansion opportunities by country

"The growing demand for reusable plastic products in the food service sector has sent the packaging industry on a search for new technologies and sustainable packaging strategies," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The development of sustainable products in the market has led to higher revenue and market share. New recyclable products will contribute to a more sustainable environment.

Huhtamaki created a fiber lid that is used every day by millions of people to sip on their drinks while on the go. The lids are sustainable alternatives to plastic lids.

This type of container is made from regenerative plant fibers, contains no plastic coating, and offers a sustainable way to drink warm and chilled beverages.

With high-quality functional designs that have unique secure lid fittings that are suitable for paper cups and are available in different sizes, this lid helps in spill prevention.



Key Segments Covered

Product type Food Service Packaging for Plates Food Service Packaging for Shallow Trays Food Service Packaging for Cups Food Service Packaging for Bowls Food Service Packaging for Bottles Food Service Packaging for Cans Food Service Packaging for Single Serve Portion Packs Food Service Packaging for Clamshell Containers (Hinge Lid Containers) Food Service Packaging for Two Piece Containers (Separate Lid Containers) Food Service Packaging for Others (Foil, Paper and Pouches)





Packing Material



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or polyester) Food Service Packaging Material High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Food Service Packaging Material Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Food Service Packaging Material Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Food Service Packaging Material Polypropylene (PP) Food Service Packaging Material Polystyrene (PS) Food Service Packaging Material Aluminum Food Service Packaging Material Clay Coated Cardboard Food Service Packaging Material Molded Fiber Food Service Packaging Material



Application Type Packaging for Foodservice Outlets Food Service Packaging for Bakery Products Food Service Packaging for Takeaway Meals Food Service Packaging for On-the-Go Breakfast Food Service Packaging for Institutional Food Services Food Service Packaging for Online Food Ordering Food Service Packaging for Dairy Products Food Service Packaging for Alcoholic Beverages Food Service Packaging for Ready to Drink Beverages Food Service Packaging for Other Applications





Fabrication Type



Thermoforming-based Food Service Packaging Die Cutting-based Food Service Packaging Injection Molding-based Food Service Packaging



More Insights Available

Fact.MR's, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the packaging markets, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics from 2022 to 2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (plates, shallow trays, cups, bowls, bottles, cans, single serve portion packs, clamshell containers, two piece containers, and others), application (foodservice outlets, bakery products, takeaway meals, on the go breakfast, institutional food services, online food ordering, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, ready to drink beverages and other applications), fabrication type (thermoforming, die cutting and injection molding) and packing material (polyethylene terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or polyester), high density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), low density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), aluminum, clay coated cardboard and molded fiber) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South

