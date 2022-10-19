Developer Productivity Engineering Summit to Take Place in San Francisco November 2-3

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradle Inc. will host the first-ever event focused on the emerging practice of Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE). “Developer Productivity Engineering Summit 2022: Next Practices for Transforming the Developer Experience” will take place November 2-3, in San Francisco at The Midway.



The event features an all-star roster of speakers from many of the most valuable technology and business brands, including Airbnb, Amazon, American Express, Apple, DoorDash, Google, LinkedIn, Meta, Netflix, and Uber. Additionally, LinkedIn, Meta, Netflix, and Uber are sponsoring the event.

DPE is a software development practice used by leading software development organizations to maximize developer productivity and happiness. As its name implies, DPE takes an engineering approach to improving developer productivity. As such, it relies on automation, actionable data, and acceleration technologies to deliver measurable outcomes like faster feedback cycles and reduced resolution time for build and test failures.

“Because improving these DPE metrics positively impacts revenue, time to market, operational costs, and product and service level quality, DPE is emerging as one of the most important developments in the software engineering world since the introduction of Agile and DevOps concepts and tools,” said Hans Dockter, Gradle Inc., founder and CEO.

This two-day, dual-track summit features the leading minds on how to leverage Developer Productivity Engineering “next practices” and tools to achieve digital transformation, and pursue an IT-driven competitive advantage. Next practices focus on anticipating and inventing the future of software development and delivery, rather than best practices that look to the past for guidance on what will work moving forward. Exemplary speakers and sessions where important next practices will be shared include:

