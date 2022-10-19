Exodus Announces Polygon Support in Web3 Wallet

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO and Securitize ATS:EXOD), (“the Company”) the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, and Polygon Technology , a developer of Polygon, the Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol Polygon supporting Web3 technology for millions of users, today announced the addition of Polygon support in Exodus’s browser-based Web3 Wallet.



“The addition of Polygon support in our Web3 Wallet provides another fast, low-cost alternative to Ethereum for our customers,” said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-Founder of Exodus. “Our Web3 wallet is the premier self-custodial, multi-chain solution to explore Web3. Customers can toggle effortlessly between networks and buy, sell and view NFTs on all supported blockchains within our beautifully designed platform. Polygon is the latest network addition, connecting customers to thousands of dApps within its growing ecosystem.”

Polygon was designed to work in parallel with the Ethereum network to improve functionality by reducing transaction fees, increasing throughput, and promoting infrastructure development. Polygon currently supports ERC-20 tokens and its native coin, MATIC.

Boasting just over 53,000 dApps, Polygon has become the de facto platform for Web3. The network offers an array of blue-chip services ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi) dapps such as Aave, Curve, Balancer, and Uniswap, to the best gaming and metaverse platforms, including Decentraland, Somnium Space, Sandbox, Atari (multiverse), and Aavegotchi — all of which are now easily accessible to Exodus users.

Hamzah Khan, Head of DeFi and Labs at Polygon Technology, said: “The addition of Polygon to Exodus’ web3 wallet will bring about a significant leap in DeFi accessibility, allowing anyone to gain seamless access to over 53,000 decentralized services. Exodus provides an easy-to-use solution for crypto veterans and newbies alike, and Polygon's integration will help further the goal of bringing a new wave of adoption to the DeFi sector.”

Exodus’s browser-based Web3 Wallet is the first multi-chain product where Solana, Ethereum, Algorand, and Polygon blockchains meet the world of web3. Support for other major DeFi chains, including Binance Smart Chain, Fantom, and Avalanche are expected to launch by year-end.

To download the Exodus Web3 Wallet and experience all that Polygon has to offer, simply visit Exodus.com/download today.

Contact

Customer Support

support@exodus.com

Press and Investor Relations

Allysa Howell

investors@exodus.com

+1 (720) 484-1147

About Polygon

Polygon Companies is the leading blockchain developer, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 53,000+ decentralized applications hosted,1.94B+ total transactions processed, 164M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap and OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here .

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help half the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

