Moving Company Helps Phoenix Arizona Residents Relocate With Ease

Phoenix, AZ residents in search of a reliable moving company are invited to get in touch with Poindexter Moving. The company provides fast, affordable moving assistance, making it much easier for customers to transfer all their items between locations. With their team of skilled, experienced movers, who have handled many different kinds of property over the years and who have a deep understanding of how best to take care of delicate items, Poindexter Moving is able to make the process as easy and stress-free as possible.



Poindexter Moving was founded on the belief that everyone has a right to have full control over the whole process of moving. In order to make this a reality, the company actively curates the service they offer, tailoring their services to the individual needs of each and every customer. The company is trusted by both homeowners and businesses thanks to the dedication to excellence displayed by their team of movers.



Referring to the company’s history and philosophy, Anthony Mullinax of Poindexter Moving says, “I started in the moving industry in 2009, and I instantly loved it! I worked for a few different companies over the years and decided there has to be a better way. So, in 2015, I co-founded Poindexter Moving, and we do things differently. I personally train every single one of my employees to ensure customer satisfaction. We have developed a system to custom tailor our services based on the customers wants and needs because we know everyone has different needs.”



At Poindexter Moving, they see it as their responsibility to make moving as simple as possible, offering a door-to-door service that the customer can make changes to as and when necessary. The company understands just how daunting a task moving can be, and they also understand just how easy it is to underestimate the amount of packing that needs to be done (and how early it needs to be done). Poindexter Moving’s movers are industry professionals who know how to accurately gauge the amount of time and work that will go into a particular moving job, and they use this knowledge and experience to make decisions that simplify the moving process for their customers.



The Phoenix AZ movers also believe that it is every customer’s right to be made fully aware of each and every cost associated with moving, which is why they make it a point to ensure that transparency is maintained at all times. They provide clear, affordable estimates of what each move will cost before getting started, and they quickly reach out to the customer if any changes become necessary along the way. They pride themselves on operating with honesty and integrity, and providing accurate pricing is just one of the ways in which they seek to ensure that their customers are aware of every important detail regarding their move.



“The process was great from start to finish,” says a 5-Star review from Launi C. “They came to the house, looked at everything I needed to move and gave me an estimate that day. The estimate they gave me was pretty amazing in comparison to others I had received. The moving crew showed up on time. My new house had stairs, and they put everything where it needed to go. They hustled the entire time, and I moved at the end of June when it was hot! They even finished the move within the estimated time frame. Everyone was very friendly, and I was seriously impressed with their work and service. I would definitely use them again and absolutely recommend them! Thank you, Poindexter Moving!”



Another review from Liz Q. says, “The guys communicated the entire time with us from the quote to the confirmation to showing up the day of the move. They were all super nice, very helpful and very careful with our furniture. They constantly asked how I wanted things wrapped and what worked best for me. All around great experience and very professional! Thank you!”

To learn more about the company, find them on Yelp! Customers are welcome to get in touch directly as well. The company can be reached via phone, email and so on.

For more information about Poindexter Moving, contact the company here:



Poindexter Moving

Anthony Mullinax

(480) 771-7632

info@poindextermoving.com

1155 W 23rd St Suite 10 B, Tempe, AZ 85282