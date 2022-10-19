Notre Dame De Namur University’s School of Business and Management Launches Professional Certificate Program

BELMONT, CA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame De Namur University (NDNU) School of Business and Management announced today the launch of its online and in-person professional certificate program, offering cutting-edge courses for business professionals looking to expand their career opportunities, develop new skills, gain a competitive edge, and maximize their earning potential.

"Employers want leaders who can combine their technical and functional skillsets with executive-level leadership abilities, performance management, innovation, and human resources capabilities," said Jordan Holtzman, NDNU MBA Program Director. "Our certificate programs help working adults become stronger leaders who maintain a competitive professional advantage in their respective fields and organizations."

NDNU’s certificate programs have been developed by business professionals and NDNU faculty who have cutting-edge expertise in a wide range of topics. Participants learn advanced business practices and applicable skills in an interactive, small class format that they can immediately apply in their organizations. Certificate programs that will be offered include:

Entrepreneurship

• The Business Pitch as a Guide to Understanding Entrepreneurship

• Venture Capital and Technological Entrepreneurship

Technology & Innovation

• The Silicon Revolution: From light bulbs to a billion transistors in your pocket and the global impact

• Artificial Intelligence in the Economy

• Tech Update 2023

Human Resources / Performance Management / Leadership

• Human Resources

• International Human Resources

• Applied Performance Management & Leadership

Executive Management Training Certificate Program for Technically Skilled Managers

• Developing Leadership and Management Foundations

• Enhancing Team Management and Conflict Resolution

• Facilitating Ethics and Decision Making

• Fostering Employee Engagement

• Managing Change and Innovation

Additional certificate programs are in development and will be launched in 2023.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame De Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame De Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is fully accredited and offers master’s degree programs in business, education, and psychology, as well as teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu