Grieg Seafood ASA: Notification of administrative act requiring culling

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority have notified Grieg Seafood that the Group is required to cull fish in eight single pens on two farms in the Finnmark region, due to detection of the parasite Spironucleus salmonicida. There is about 1 million fish of an average of approximately 0.7 kg in these pens.

The harvest guiding of the Group is not impacted.

The parasite has also been detected in single pens on other farms with fish from the same generation. The majority of the pens have no signs of sickness at all. Measures have been taken with successful outcomes on some of the impacted pens, resulting in reduced levels of mortality, improved fish welfare and stable biology.

The source of the parasite is believed to be the water intake to the freshwater facility during a limited period of time between the Autumn of 2021 and Spring of 2022. Measures have been taken and additional measures are under assessment. There have been no detections on the current generation in the facility, which is being transferred to sea.

The Group remains in close dialogue with the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on the issue.

The information included in this announcement may be qualified as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

