KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the third quarter of 2022.



The Company reported net income of $2.1 million or $1.86 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 22.4% compared to net income of $1.7 million or $1.52 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.5 million compared to $4.7 million at September 30, 2021. Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $740,000, compared to $758,000 for the comparable period ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest expense was $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.2 million in the comparable period in 2021. The Company did not record any provision for loan losses during the third quarter 2022, compared to $123,000 in the third quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $14.5 million, compared to $13.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest income was $2.3 million for the nine month period ending September 30, 2022 compared to $2.1 million for the same period ended September 30, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expenses was $10.2 million, compared to $9.2 million for the same period ending September 30, 2021.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets decreased $9.0 million, to $562.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $571.2 million at December 31, 2021. Net loan balances increased by $48.1 million, to $393.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $345.6 million at December 31, 2021. The Company’s investment securities totaled $99.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $88.3 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $28.4 million to $515.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $487.4 million at December 31, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, there was a $32.6 million increase in core deposits and a $3.9 million decrease in brokered funding. Long-term borrowings decreased $31 million to $11 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $42 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease is attributable to the repayment of $32 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Total stockholders’ equity decreased $6.3 million to $30.3 million at September 30, 2022, from $36.6 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders equity is primarily attributable to the change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, which is partially offset by an increase in retained earnings of $4.7 million.



Nonperforming assets consisted of $992,000 nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022, representing less than 0.20% of the Company’s total assets. There was no foreclosed real estate owned at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2022 totaled $5.1 million, or 1.27% of total loans.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company, stated, “During the recent months of rising interest rates KS Bank has been successfully increasing outstanding loans. The continued growth in net income during the third quarter is a direct result of those efforts. It has been a very good year to be a community bank.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share for stockholders of record as of October 28, 2022 with payment to be made on November 7, 2022.

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.31%, tier 1 risk-based capital of 12.12%, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital of 12.12%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.15% at September 30, 2022. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. There is a loan production office in Dunn, NC which opened in April, 2022. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com .

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.







KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition September 30, 2022 December 31, (unaudited) 2021* (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 40,849 $ 111,762 Noninterest-earning 3,204 2,626 Time Deposit 5,100 5,100 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 99,055 88,320 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 299 1,443 Loans 398,786 350,667 Less allowance for loan losses (5,071 ) (5,023 ) Net loans 393,715 345,644 Accrued interest receivable 1,715 1,543 Foreclosed assets, net - 621 Property and equipment, net 9,362 8,928 Other assets 8,924 5,238 Total assets $ 562,223 $ 571,225 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 515,809 $ 487,437 Short-term borrowings $ - $ 1,000 Long-term borrowings 11,248 42,248 Accrued interest payable 53 216 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,846 3,679 Total liabilities 531,956 534,580 Stockholder's Equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,359 1,359 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 39,342 34,694 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,434 ) 592 Total stockholders' equity 30,267 36,645 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 562,223 $ 571,225 * Derived from audited financial statements







KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 4,864 $ 4,744 $ 13,321 $ 13,691 Investment securities Taxable 466 272 1,233 786 Tax-exempt 205 155 567 393 Dividends 3 10 8 49 Interest-bearing deposits 301 27 478 48 Total interest and dividend income 5,839 5,208 $ 15,607 14,967 Interest expense: Deposits 223 249 653 799 Borrowings 120 276 444 871 Total interest expense 343 525 1,097 1,670 Net interest income 5,496 4,683 14,510 13,297 Provision for loan losses - 123 - 369 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,496 4,560 14,510 12,928 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 328 281 936 843 Fees from presold mortgages 5 5 17 54 Other income 407 472 1,311 1,244 Total noninterest income 740 758 2,264 2,141 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 2,242 1,935 6,351 5,634 Occupancy and equipment 546 394 1,575 1,122 Data processing & outside service fees 210 241 618 702 Advertising 38 22 88 48 Foreclosed real estate and repossessions, net - - (230 ) - Other 588 592 1,767 1,644 Total noninterest expenses 3,624 3,184 10,169 9,150 Income before income taxes 2,612 2,134 6,605 5,919 Income tax 550 449 1,381 1,256 Net income $ 2,062 $ 1,685 $ 5,224 $ 4,663 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 1.52 $ 4.71 $ 4.21







