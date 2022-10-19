KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the third quarter of 2022.

The Company reported net income of $2.1 million or $1.86 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 22.4% compared to net income of $1.7 million or $1.52 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.  

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.5 million compared to $4.7 million at September 30, 2021. Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $740,000, compared to $758,000 for the comparable period ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest expense was $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.2 million in the comparable period in 2021. The Company did not record any provision for loan losses during the third quarter 2022, compared to $123,000 in the third quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $14.5 million, compared to $13.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest income was $2.3 million for the nine month period ending September 30, 2022 compared to $2.1 million for the same period ended September 30, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expenses was $10.2 million, compared to $9.2 million for the same period ending September 30, 2021.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets decreased $9.0 million, to $562.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $571.2 million at December 31, 2021. Net loan balances increased by $48.1 million, to $393.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $345.6 million at December 31, 2021. The Company’s investment securities totaled $99.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $88.3 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $28.4 million to $515.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $487.4 million at December 31, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, there was a $32.6 million increase in core deposits and a $3.9 million decrease in brokered funding. Long-term borrowings decreased $31 million to $11 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $42 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease is attributable to the repayment of $32 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Total stockholders’ equity decreased $6.3 million to $30.3 million at September 30, 2022, from $36.6 million at December 31, 2021.   The decrease in stockholders equity is primarily attributable to the change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, which is partially offset by an increase in retained earnings of $4.7 million.

Nonperforming assets consisted of $992,000 nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022, representing less than 0.20% of the Company’s total assets. There was no foreclosed real estate owned at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2022 totaled $5.1 million, or 1.27% of total loans.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company, stated, “During the recent months of rising interest rates KS Bank has been successfully increasing outstanding loans.  The continued growth in net income during the third quarter is a direct result of those efforts.  It has been a very good year to be a community bank.”  

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly  dividend of $0.20 per share for stockholders of record as of October 28, 2022 with payment to be made on November 7, 2022. 

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.31%, tier 1 risk-based capital of 12.12%, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital of 12.12%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.15% at September 30, 2022. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. There is a loan production office in Dunn, NC which opened in April, 2022. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.         

 

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition 
      
      
  September 30, 2022 December 31, 
  (unaudited) 2021* 
      
  (Dollars in thousands) 
 ASSETS    
      
 Cash and due from banks:    
 Interest-earning$40,849  $111,762  
 Noninterest-earning 3,204   2,626  
    Time Deposit 5,100   5,100  
 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 99,055   88,320  
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 299   1,443  
 Loans 398,786   350,667  
 Less allowance for loan losses (5,071)  (5,023) 
   Net loans 393,715   345,644  
      
 Accrued interest receivable 1,715   1,543  
 Foreclosed assets, net -   621  
 Property and equipment, net 9,362   8,928  
 Other assets 8,924   5,238  
      
     Total assets$ 562,223  $ 571,225  
      
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
      
 Liabilities    
   Deposits$515,809  $487,437  
   Short-term borrowings$-  $1,000  
   Long-term borrowings 11,248   42,248  
   Accrued interest payable 53   216  
   Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,846   3,679  
      
     Total liabilities 531,956   534,580  
      
 Stockholder's Equity:    
 Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding    
 Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,359   1,359  
    Retained earnings, substantially restricted 39,342   34,694  
    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,434)  592  
      
     Total stockholders' equity 30,267   36,645  
      
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 562,223  $ 571,225  
      
 * Derived from audited financial statements    
      



KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary 
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) 
        
        
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
  Sept 30, Sept 30, 
   2022 2021  2022  2021 
  (In thousands, except per share data)    
Interest and dividend income:      
 Loans$4,864$4,744 $13,321 $13,691 
 Investment securities      
 Taxable 466 272  1,233  786 
 Tax-exempt 205 155  567  393 
 Dividends 3 10  8  49 
 Interest-bearing deposits 301 27  478  48 
   Total interest and dividend income 5,839 5,208 $ 15,607  14,967 
        
Interest expense:      
 Deposits 223 249  653  799 
 Borrowings 120 276  444  871 
   Total interest expense 343 525  1,097  1,670 
        
   Net interest income 5,496 4,683  14,510  13,297 
        
Provision for loan losses - 123  -  369 
        
   Net interest income after      
     provision for loan losses 5,496 4,560  14,510  12,928 
        
Noninterest income:      
 Service charges on deposit accounts 328 281  936  843 
 Fees from presold mortgages 5 5  17  54 
 Other income 407 472  1,311  1,244 
   Total noninterest income 740 758  2,264  2,141 
        
Noninterest expenses:      
 Compensation and benefits 2,242 1,935  6,351  5,634 
 Occupancy and equipment 546 394  1,575  1,122 
 Data processing & outside service fees 210 241  618  702 
 Advertising 38 22  88  48 
 Foreclosed real estate and repossessions, net - -  (230) - 
 Other 588 592  1,767  1,644 
   Total noninterest expenses 3,624 3,184  10,169  9,150 
        
   Income before income taxes 2,612 2,134  6,605  5,919 
        
Income tax 550 449  1,381  1,256 
        
   Net income$ 2,062$ 1,685 $ 5,224 $ 4,663 
        
 Basic and Diluted earnings per share$ 1.86$ 1.52 $ 4.71 $ 4.21 
        



 

        








        

            

                

                    
