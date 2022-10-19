Preferred Bank Reports Record Quarterly Earnings

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $35.2 million or $2.40 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. This represents an increase of $9.0 million or 34.6% over the same quarter last year and also an impressive $7.1 million or 25.4% increase over the second quarter of 2022. The primary driver of the increase over both comparable periods was net interest income which increased by 39.9% over the same period last year and increased by 18.4% over the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $89.3 million or $6.00 per diluted share compared to $68.8 million or $4.61 per diluted share for the same period last year. This represents an increase in net income of 29.7% and an increase in diluted earnings per share of 30.2%. The extraordinary interest rate hikes undertaken by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) to fend off inflation has led to a significant increase in interest income as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate.

Third quarter 2022 highlights:

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) of 2.25%
  • Return on beginning equity (“ROBE”) of 23.60%
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax (“PPPT”) ROBE of 34.59% 1
  • Efficiency ratio of 25.23%
  • Linked quarter loan growth (Ex-PPP) of 2.1%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We have posted another record quarter aided by the Fed’s interest rate hikes onto our very asset-sensitive balance sheet. Third quarter 2022 earnings were $35.2 million or $2.40 per diluted share, which is substantially higher than the prior quarter and Q3 of the prior year.

Loan growth for the quarter (Ex-PPP) was $104.5 million or 8.5% (annualized). Our pace of loan growth has slowed under the current interest rate environment.

Deposits grew very moderately at a 3.5% annualized pace. The increase in our cost of deposits was significantly less than that of loan rates, which resulted in margin expansion. Deposit rates have accelerated since September, and are projected to continue to increase during the fourth quarter.

Our credit quality remained stable during the quarter with classified loans continuing to decline. For the quarter we have made a provision for credit losses of $2.7 million. Combined with a loan loss recovery of $2.4 million, our allowance for loan and credit losses has increased $5.1 million from the previous quarter to 1.33% of total loans (Ex-PPP).

Preferred Bank’s operating costs (non-interest expense) have increased due to growth and inflation. But, because of the interest margin expansion, our efficiency ratio actually improved to 25.2%.

We recognize the macro economy is very likely heading into a recession. There are many uncertainties ahead so our focus now is credit quality and deposit costs. We have done well so far in this uncharted economic territory and we will continue to stay alert.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $66.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. This was a significant increase from the $47.8 million recorded in the same quarter last year and also up sharply over the $56.4 million posted in the second quarter of 2022. The FOMC rate hikes throughout the second and third quarters drove the Bank’s loan portfolio yield higher, as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate. Interest expense on deposits also rose significantly in terms of a percentage increase but in actual dollars, the increase was well behind that of interest income, leading to significant margin expansion. The taxable equivalent net interest margin rose 60 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 4.37% from the 3.77% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, the margin was up by 101 basis points over the 3.36% posted this quarter last year.

Noninterest Income. For the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income was $2.2 million compared with $2.6 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to both periods is primarily due to lower LC fees. In comparison to the same quarter last year, service charges on deposits are up by $122,000 partially offsetting the decrease in LC fees.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $17.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. This is up compared to the $15.4 million recorded in the same quarter last year and an increase over the $17.1 million posted in the second quarter of 2022. Comparing this quarter to the third quarter of last year; personnel expense increased by $1.4 million or 12.9%, other real estate owned (“REO”) expense was $314,000 this quarter compared to $0 last year and business development and promotion increased by $116,000 this quarter. The personnel expense increase was mainly due to new hires and merit increases. Last year, the Bank did not own any OREO so this years’ expenses all were an increase. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense was up by $638,000 or 5.5% from the second quarter of 2022, professional services was down by $299,000 due mainly to lower legal costs, and OREO expense decreased by $71,000 For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 25.2%, easily beating the 29.0% posted last quarter and also down from the 30.4% recorded this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.0% and slightly below the ETR of 28.7% recorded in the same period last year and equal to the 28.0% ETR posted last quarter. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at September 30, 2022 were $5.01 billion, an increase of $586 million or 13.2% over the total of $4.42 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased to $5.46 billion, an increase of $230 million or 4.4% over the $5.23 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total assets ended the quarter at $6.29 billion, an increase of $247 million or 4.1% over the total of $6.05 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2022, nonaccrual loans totaled $6.2 million, down from the $10.6 million reported as of June 30, 2022 and down from the $14.8 million as of the end of 2021. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $26.1 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $21.4 million as of June 30, 2022 and zero as of the end of 2021. Total net recoveries for the third quarter of 2022 were $2.4 million as compared to zero last quarter and compared to charge-offs of $1.0 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.7 million as compared to $2.9 million recorded last quarter and compared to a reversal of $1.5 million recorded in the third quarter of last year. Although credit quality remains very good, the prospects for a recession in the next 18 months necessitates a provision of $2.7 million this quarter. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.33% of total loans (excluding PPP loans).

Capitalization

As of September 30, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.95%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.46% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.09%. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.54%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.26% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.37%.

GAAP – Non-GAAP Reconciliation -Third quarter 2022 PPPT ROBE
    
Net Income$35,189 
Add: Provision for credit losses           2,700 
Add: Income tax expense           13,688 
Pre-provision and pre-tax income$51,577 
  
Total equity – 6/30/22$591,592 
Pre-provision and pre-tax ROBE 34.59%


Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s third quarter 2022 financial results will be held tomorrow, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through November 3, 2022; the passcode is 5793025.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
      
      
 For the Quarter Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2022  2022  2021 
Interest income:     
Loans, including fees$71,192  $58,541  $50,866 
Investment securities 7,111   3,972   2,725 
Fed funds sold 117   46   20 
Total interest income 78,420   62,559   53,611 
      
Interest expense:     
Interest-bearing demand 6,436   2,448   1,486 
Savings 19   20   3 
Time certificates 3,850   2,342   3,045 
Subordinated debt 1,325   1,325   1,324 
Total interest expense 11,630   6,135   5,858 
Net interest income 66,790   56,424   47,753 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,700   2,900   (1,500)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)     
credit losses 64,090   53,524   49,253 
      
Noninterest income:     
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 703   723   581 
Letters of credit fee income 956   1,329   1,576 
BOLI income 100   100   98 
Net gain on called and sale of investment securities -   -   41 
Other income 428   449   488 
Total noninterest income 2,187   2,601   2,784 
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salary and employee benefits 12,326   11,688   10,920 
Net occupancy expense 1,452   1,441   1,430 
Business development and promotion expense 214   176   98 
Professional services 1,161   1,460   1,075 
Office supplies and equipment expense 456   459   467 
Other real estate owned expense 314   385   - 
Other 1,477   1,531   1,380 
Total noninterest expense 17,400   17,140   15,370 
Income before provision for income taxes 48,877   38,985   36,667 
Income tax expense 13,688   10,916   10,522 
Net income$35,189  $28,069  $26,145 
      
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities -   -   (3)
Net income available to common shareholders$35,189  $28,069  $26,142 
      
Income per share available to common shareholders     
Basic$2.44  $1.90  $1.76 
Diluted$2.40  $1.87  $1.76 
      
Weighted-average common shares outstanding     
Basic 14,408,235   14,792,298   14,884,570 
Diluted 14,644,452   15,006,801   14,884,570 
      
Cash dividends per common share$0.43  $0.43  $0.38 
      


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
      
      
 For the Nine Months Ended  
 September 30, September 30, Change
  2022  2021 %
Interest income:     
Loans, including fees$181,852  $148,631  22.4%
Investment securities 13,969   7,550  85.0%
Fed funds sold 182   63  190.6%
Total interest income 196,003   156,244  25.4%
      
Interest expense:     
Interest-bearing demand 10,315   4,453  131.7%
Savings 58   40  46.4%
Time certificates 8,409   10,290  -18.3%
Subordinated debt 3,975   5,000  -20.5%
Total interest expense 22,757   19,784  15.0%
Net interest income 173,246   136,460  27.0%
Provision for credit losses 5,350   (100) -5450.0%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 167,896   136,560  22.9%
      
Noninterest income:     
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 2,097   1,532  36.9%
Letters of credit fee income 3,218   3,195  0.7%
BOLI income 299   292  2.6%
Net gain on called and sale of investment securities -   41  -100.0%
Net loss on sale of loans -   (640) -100.0%
Other income 1,440   1,357  6.1%
Total noninterest income 7,054   5,777  22.1%
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salary and employee benefits 35,654   32,328  10.3%
Net occupancy expense 4,315   4,260  1.3%
Business development and promotion expense 491   288  70.5%
Professional services 3,864   3,052  26.6%
Office supplies and equipment expense 1,404   1,381  1.7%
Other real estate owned expense 715   -  100.0%
Other 4,254   4,677  -9.0%
Total noninterest expense 50,697   45,986  10.2%
Income before provision for income taxes 124,253   96,351  29.0%
Income tax expense 34,968   27,532  27.0%
Net income$89,285  $68,819  29.7%
      
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities$(2) $(8) -78.6%
Net income available to common shareholders$89,283  $68,811  29.8%
      
Income per share available to common shareholders     
Basic$6.09  $4.61  32.2%
Diluted$6.00  $4.61  30.2%
      
Weighted-average common shares outstanding     
Basic 14,653,982   14,929,519  -1.8%
Diluted 14,873,933   14,929,519  -0.4%
      
Dividends per share$1.29  $1.14  13.2%
      


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
    
 September 30, December 31,
  2022  2021
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$729,484  $1,030,610 
Fed funds sold 20,000   20,000 
Cash and cash equivalents 749,484   1,050,610 
    
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 12,442   13,962 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 377,534   451,911 
Loans 5,010,546   4,424,992 
Less allowance for credit losses (66,472)  (59,969)
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (9,695)  (6,316)
Loans, net 4,934,379   4,358,707 
    
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 26,075   - 
Customers' liability on acceptances 10,058   10,188 
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 9,377   10,533 
Bank-owned life insurance 10,289   10,088 
Accrued interest receivable 19,008   14,646 
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 62,745   59,018 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000 
Deferred tax assets 41,530   26,674 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,994   21,969 
Other assets 2,928   2,997 
Total assets$6,292,843  $6,046,303 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Deposits:   
Non-interest bearing demand deposits$1,341,199  $1,305,692 
Interest-bearing deposits: 2,263,775   2,032,819 
Savings 38,151   37,839 
Time certificates of $250,000 or more 971,378   934,444 
Other time certificates 841,173   914,717 
Total deposits 5,455,676   5,225,511 
    
Acceptances outstanding 10,058   10,188 
Subordinated debt issuance, net 147,936   147,758 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 28,611   22,606 
Operating lease liabilities 21,692   22,861 
Accrued interest payable 2,170   715 
Other liabilities 36,147   29,946 
Total liabilities 5,702,290   5,459,585 
    
Shareholders' equity 590,553   586,718 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,292,843  $6,046,303 
    
Book value per common share$41.13  $39.97 
Number of common shares outstanding 14,356,708   14,679,769 
        


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
      
      
 For the Quarter Ended
      
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
                   
Interest income$78,420  $62,559  $55,024  $54,791  $53,611 
Interest expense 11,630   6,135   4,992   5,374   5,858 
Interest income before provision for credit losses 66,790   56,424   50,032   49,417   47,753 
Provision (reversal of) for credit losses 2,700   2,900   (250)  (900)  (1,500)
Noninterest income 2,187   2,601   2,266   1,966   2,784 
Noninterest expense 17,400   17,140   16,157   14,806   15,370 
Income tax expense 13,688   10,916   10,364   11,056   10,522 
Net income$35,189  $28,069  $26,027  $26,421  $26,145 
      
Earnings per share     
Basic$2.44  $1.90  $1.76  $1.80  $1.76 
Diluted$2.40  $1.87  $1.74  $1.80  $1.76 
      
Ratios for the period:     
Return on average assets 2.25%  1.84%  1.75%  1.72%  1.80%
Return on beginning equity 23.60%  18.91%  17.99%  18.65%  18.56%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.37%  3.77%  3.42%  3.28%  3.36%
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.11%  1.12%  1.08%  0.97%  1.06%
Efficiency ratio 25.23%  29.04%  30.89%  28.82%  30.41%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) -0.19%  0.00%  0.11%  0.03%  0.10%
      
Ratios as of period end:     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.95%  9.92%  9.92%  9.54%  9.64%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.46%  10.61%  11.20%  11.26%  11.19%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.46%  10.61%  11.20%  11.26%  11.19%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.09%  14.31%  15.12%  15.37%  15.47%
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.33%  1.25%  1.27%  1.36%  1.41%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 10.75x  5.27x  27.15x  4.05x  2.93x
      
Average balances:     
Total securities$410,649  $430,203  $455,899  $470,811  $401,641 
Total loans 4,908,870   4,777,353   4,367,095   4,218,699   4,156,289 
Total earning assets 6,076,616   6,008,024   5,938,519   5,984,055   5,659,678 
Total assets 6,215,184   6,133,703   6,044,155   6,079,934   5,760,056 
Total time certificate of deposits 1,749,257   1,810,886   1,869,654   1,915,116   1,959,514 
Total interest bearing deposits 3,973,105   3,982,888   3,947,616   3,945,275   3,783,704 
Total deposits 5,373,252   5,301,370   5,215,810   5,277,507   4,971,607 
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,121,005   4,130,729   4,095,399   4,093,002   3,931,375 
Total equity 598,188   606,260   597,214   576,495   569,624 
      


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
    
    
 For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2022  2021
    
Interest income$196,003  $156,244 
Interest expense 22,757   19,784 
Interest income before provision for credit losses 173,246   136,460 
Provision (reversal of) for credit losses 5,350   (100)
Non-interest income 7,054   5,777 
Non-interest expense 50,697   45,986 
Income tax expense 34,968   27,532 
Net income$89,285  $68,819 
    
Earnings per share   
Basic$6.09  $4.61 
Diluted$6.00  $4.61 
    
Ratios for the period:   
Return on average assets 1.95%  1.68%
Return on beginning equity 20.35%  17.51%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.86%  2.54%
Non-interest expense to average assets 1.11%  1.12%
Efficiency ratio 28.12%  32.33%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.03%  0.07%
    
Average balances:   
Total securities$432,085  $304,865 
Total loans 4,686,424   4,110,835 
Total earning assets 6,023,091   5,377,565 
Total assets 6,131,640   5,477,989 
Total time certificate of deposits 1,809,492   1,891,583 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,967,963   3,674,201 
Total deposits 5,297,387   4,729,147 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,115,805   3,793,782 
Total equity 600,558   553,937 
    


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
          
          
 As of
          
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:         
Assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents$749,484  $768,658  $985,162  $1,050,610  $1,082,634 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 12,442   12,784   13,496   13,962   15,294 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 377,534   400,597   430,280   451,911   461,356 
Loans:         
Real estate – Mortgage:         
Real estate—Residential$587,812  $581,412  $539,614  $536,286  $540,725 
Real estate—Commercial 2,693,852   2,583,484   2,367,862   2,267,063   2,093,692 
Total Real Estate – Mortgage 3,281,664   3,164,896   2,907,476   2,803,349   2,634,417 
Real estate – Construction:         
R/E Construction — Residential 179,955   168,420   141,218   130,842   122,382 
R/E Construction — Commercial 188,083   203,217   209,726   202,482   213,833 
Total real estate construction loans 368,038   371,637   350,944   333,324   336,215 
Commercial and industrial 1,330,028   1,336,631   1,281,559   1,245,734   1,274,847 
PPP 8,067   22,186   32,554   42,467   63,897 
Trade finance 22,634   24,663   18,919   11,309   12,148 
Consumer and others 115   128   115   118   6 
Gross loans 5,010,546   4,920,141   4,591,567   4,424,992   4,321,529 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (66,472)  (61,396)  (58,496)  (59,969)  (61,135)
Net deferred loan fees (9,695)  (9,525)  (8,573)  (6,316)  (5,498)
Net loans$4,934,379  $4,849,220  $4,524,498  $4,358,707  $4,254,896 
          
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets$26,075  $21,449  $15,547  $-  $- 
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 62,745   54,874   56,946   59,018   53,399 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000 
Other assets 115,184   110,459   101,427   97,095   97,261 
Total assets$6,292,843  $6,233,041  $6,142,356  $6,046,303  $5,979,840 
          
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Demand$1,341,199  $1,385,934  $1,251,613  $1,305,692  $1,349,114 
Interest-bearing demand 2,263,775   2,239,501   2,159,178   2,032,819   1,861,334 
Savings 38,151   39,784   39,946   37,839   33,417 
Time certificates of $250,000 or more 971,378   870,376   924,317   934,444   959,826 
Other time certificates 841,173   872,357   934,615   914,717   990,228 
Total deposits$5,455,676  $5,407,952  $5,309,669  $5,225,511  $5,193,919 
          
Acceptances outstanding$10,058  $11,053  $8,222  $10,188  $7,697 
Subordinated debt issuance, net 147,936   147,877   147,818   147,758   147,699 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 28,611   20,036   22,606   22,606   17,900 
Other liabilities 60,009   54,531   58,756   53,522   50,604 
Total liabilities$5,702,290  $5,641,449  $5,547,071  $5,459,585  $5,417,819 
          
Equity:         
Net common stock, no par value$180,324  $197,997  $209,065  $208,840  $203,844 
Retained earnings 443,409   414,393   392,610   372,952   352,843 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (33,180)  (20,798)  (6,390)  4,926   5,334 
Total shareholders' equity$590,553  $591,592  $595,285  $586,718  $562,021 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,292,843  $6,233,041  $6,142,356  $6,046,303  $5,979,840 
          


PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
            
          
 Three months ended Sept 30, Three months ended June 30, Three months ended Sept 30,
  2022  2022  2021
  InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
 AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
 BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (1,2)$4,908,870  71,192 5.75% $4,777,353 $58,541 4.92%  4,156,289 $50,866 4.86%
Investment securities (3) 410,649  2,995 2.89%  430,203  2,370 2.21%  401,641  2,163 2.14%
Federal funds sold 20,071  117 2.30%  20,088  46 0.92%  21,837  20 0.36%
Other earning assets 737,026  4,221 2.27%  780,380  1,708 0.88%  1,079,911  679 0.25%
Total interest-earning assets 6,076,616  78,525 5.13%  6,008,024  62,665 4.18%  5,659,678  53,728 3.77%
Deferred loan fees, net (9,333)    (9,084)    (5,176)  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (61,477)    (58,568)    (63,608)  
Non-interest earning assets:           
Cash and due from banks 10,562     11,363     14,457   
Bank furniture and fixtures 9,615     10,028     11,123   
Right of use assets 21,404     21,287     21,136   
Other assets 167,797     150,653     122,446   
Total assets$6,215,184    $6,133,703    $5,760,056   
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Deposits:           
Interest-bearing demand and savings 2,223,848 $6,455 1.15%  2,172,002 $2,468 0.46% $1,824,190 $1,489 0.32%
TCD $250K or more 914,373  2,517 1.09%  892,410  1,211 0.54%  964,656  1,542 0.63%
Other time certificates 834,884  1,333 0.63%  918,476  1,131 0.49%  994,858  1,503 0.60%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,973,105  10,305 1.03%  3,982,888  4,810 0.48%  3,783,704  4,534 0.48%
Subordinated debt, net 147,900  1,325 3.56%  147,841  1,325 3.59%  147,671  1,324 3.56%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,121,005  11,630 1.12%  4,130,729  6,135 0.60%  3,931,375  5,858 0.59%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits 1,400,147     1,318,482     1,187,903   
Lease Liability 21,332     21,602     22,747   
Other liabilities 74,512     56,630     48,407   
Total liabilities 5,616,996     5,527,443     5,190,432   
Shareholders’ equity 598,188     606,260     569,624   
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,215,184    $6,133,703    $5,760,056   
Net interest income $66,895    $56,530    $47,870  
Net interest spread  4.01%   3.59%   3.18%
Net interest margin  4.37%   3.77%   3.36%
            
Cost of Deposits:           
Non-interest bearing demand deposits$1,400,147    $1,318,482    $1,187,903   
Interest-bearing deposits 3,973,105  10,305 1.03%  3,982,888  4,810 0.48%  3,783,704  4,534 0.48%
Total Deposits$5,373,252 $10,305 0.76% $5,301,370 $4,810 0.36% $4,971,607 $4,534 0.36%


(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2)Net loan fee income of $1.2 million, $887,000 and $823,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
  


PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
        
        
 Nine months ended September 30,
 2022 2021
  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
 AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
 BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:       
Loans (1,2)$4,686,424 $181,852 5.19% $4,111,596 $148,631 4.83%
Investment securities (3) 432,085  11,706 3.62%  304,865  6,104 2.68%
Federal funds sold 20,093  182 1.21%  21,251  63 0.39%
Other earning assets 869,489  2,478 0.38%  939,853  1,769 0.25%
Total interest-earning assets 6,008,091  196,218 4.37%  5,377,565  156,567 3.89%
Deferred loan fees, net (8,257)    (4,818)  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (60,004)    (63,967)  
Non-interest earning assets:       
Cash and due from banks 11,167     11,683   
Bank furniture and fixtures 10,024     11,452   
Right of use assets 21,480     19,255   
Other assets 149,139     126,819   
Total assets$6,131,640    $5,477,989   
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
Deposits:       
Interest-bearing demand/ savings 2,158,471 $10,373 0.64%  1,782,618 $4,493 0.34%
TCD $250K or more 911,931  4,755 0.70%  936,825  5,148 0.73%
Other time certificates 897,561  3,654 0.54%  954,758  5,143 0.72%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,967,963  18,782 0.63%  3,674,201  14,784 0.54%
Subordinated debt, net 147,842  3,975 3.59%  119,581  5,000 5.59%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,115,805  22,757 0.74%  3,793,782  19,784 0.70%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:       
Demand deposits 1,329,424     1,054,946   
Lease Liability 21,795     21,280   
Other liabilities 64,058     54,044   
Total liabilities 5,531,082     4,924,052   
Shareholders’ equity 600,558     553,937   
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,131,640    $5,477,989   
Net interest income $173,461    $136,783  
Net interest spread  3.63%   3.20%
Net interest margin  3.86%   3.40%
        
Cost of Deposits:       
Non-interest bearing demand deposits$1,329,424    $1,054,946   
Interest-bearing deposits 3,967,963  18,782 0.63%  3,674,201  14,784 0.54%
Total Deposits$5,297,387 $18,782 0.47% $4,729,147 $14,784 0.42%


(1)
Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2)
Net loan fee income of $2.9 million and $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)
Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
  


Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
    
Allowance For Credit Losses History
 Nine Months Ended Year Ended
 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
  (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses   
Balance at Beginning of Period$59,969  $63,426 
Charge-Offs   
Commercial & Industrial 1,222   1,697 
Mini-perm Real Estate 1   817 
Total Charge-Offs 1,223   2,514 
    
Recoveries   
Commercial & Industrial -   57 
Mini-perm Real Estate 2,376   - 
Total Recoveries 2,376   57 
    
Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) (1,153)  2,457 
Provision for (reversal of) Credit Losses: 5,350   (1,000)
Balance at End of Period$66,472  $59,969 
    
Average Loans Held for Investment$4,686,424  $4,138,023 
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period$5,010,546  $4,424,992 
Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans -0.03%  0.06%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period 1.33%  1.36%
    

1 This is a non-GAAP measure and links to the reconciliation on page 4.