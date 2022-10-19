NVE Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022.

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 57% to $10.7 million from $6.82 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 59% increase in product sales and a 5% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 67% to $6.09 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $3.65 million, or $0.75 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For the first six months of fiscal 2023, total revenue increased 29% to $18.1 million from $14.0 million for the first six months of the prior year. The increase was due to a 29% increase in product sales and a 19% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income increased 42% to $10.2 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, from $7.23 million, or $1.49 per share, for the first half of fiscal 2022.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable November 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to report record revenue and earnings for the quarter,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, our dependence on critical suppliers and packaging vendors, and risks related to supply-chain disruptions, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited)
 
 Quarter Ended Sept. 30
 2022 2021
Revenue
Product sales$10,514,539  $6,630,012 
Contract research and development 203,285   193,450 
Total revenue 10,717,824   6,823,462 
Cost of sales 2,402,781   1,544,134 
Gross profit 8,315,043   5,279,328 
Expenses       
Research and development 669,978   707,997 
Selling, general, and administrative 435,625   483,116 
Total expenses 1,105,603   1,191,113 
Income from operations 7,209,440   4,088,215 
Interest income 351,375   294,858 
Income before taxes 7,560,815   4,383,073 
Provision for income taxes 1,470,442   736,566 
Net income$6,090,373  $3,646,507 
Net income per share – basic$1.26  $0.75 
Net income per share – diluted$1.26  $0.75 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 4,830,826   4,833,232 
Diluted 4,830,956   4,836,603 
 
 
 Six Months  Ended Sept. 30
2022 2021
Revenue
Product sales$17,587,500  $13,583,778 
Contract research and development 466,731   392,847 
Total revenue 18,054,231   13,976,625 
Cost of sales 4,054,628   3,313,715 
Gross profit 13,999,603   10,662,910 
Expenses       
Research and development 1,271,896   1,516,139 
Selling, general, and administrative 806,946   949,734 
Total expenses 2,078,842   2,465,873 
Income from operations 11,920,761   8,197,037 
Interest income 634,436   584,578 
Income before taxes 12,555,197   8,781,615 
Provision for income taxes 2,324,707   1,555,542 
Net income$10,230,490  $7,226,073 
Net income per share – basic$2.12  $1.50 
Net income per share – diluted$2.12  $1.49 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 4,830,826   4,833,232 
Diluted 4,830,927   4,836,621 

 

NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
SEPTEMBER 30 AND MARCH 31, 2022
 Sept. 30, 2022 March 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents$3,583,539  $10,449,510 
Marketable securities, short-term 10,326,647   20,839,683 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 5,860,414   4,704,829 
Inventories 5,794,849   5,088,635 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 600,913   420,520 
Total current assets 26,166,362   41,503,177 
Fixed assets       
Machinery and equipment  9,603,049   9,739,244 
Leasehold improvements 1,826,334  1,810,872 
  11,429,383   11,550,116 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization  10,990,224  10,943,731 
Net fixed assets 439,159   606,385 
Deferred tax assets 894,045  483,469 
Marketable securities, long-term 39,514,685  24,314,211 
Right-of-use asset – operating lease 494,070  560,250 
Total assets$67,508,321  $67,467,492 
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable$399,263  $943,535 
Accrued payroll and other 2,861,151  1,356,689 
Operating lease 157,830  156,121 
Total current liabilities 3,418,244   2,456,345 
Operating lease 374,941  446,018 
Total liabilities 3,793,185  2,902,363 
        
Shareholders’ equity       
Common stock 48,308   48,308 
Additional paid-in capital 19,303,570   19,256,485 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,784,035)  (318,120)
Retained earnings 46,147,293  45,578,456 
Total shareholders’ equity 63,715,136  64,565,129 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$67,508,321  $67,467,492 
 

        








        

            

                

                    
