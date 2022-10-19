SiriusPoint Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 3, 2022.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-347-6085 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5189 (international) and asking for the SiriusPoint Ltd. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 10171213. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on November 17, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.siriuspt.com. The online replay will be available on the Company's website immediately following the call.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and technology-driven insurance services companies within our Insurance & Services division. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

