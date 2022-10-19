Kornit Digital Encourages Textile Industry to “Be the Change” by Adopting Groundbreaking, Sustainable, High-Volume, On-Demand Production at PRINTING United Expo 2022

Conference attendees to experience the new norm in fashion and textile production, and how on-demand sustainable production is driving true transformation across the industry





Heightened demand for unlimited creativity at the speed of e-commerce challenges industry to think differently – shifting to nearshore / onshore production, embracing more sustainable processes





Kornit to showcase the power of end-to-end digital production to align for new rules of supply and demand – producing only what’s sold, rather than trying to sell what’s already been produced





Just-issued Kornit 2021 Impact Report reinforces commitment to transforming fashion and textiles towards a responsible, efficient, low-waste, and eco-friendly industry



LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRINTING United Expo – October 19, 2022,– Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashionx and textile production technologies, today encouraged retailers and brands to “be the change” by embracing digital production to succeed in a rapidly transforming fashion and textile industry. At PRINTING United Expo, the Company will demonstrate its complete portfolio of high-volume digital production that empowers the industry to adapt for the new rules of supply and demand – unleashing unlimited creativity at the speed of e-commerce.

The Company is also sharing findings from its second annual Impact Report issued today, reflecting an ongoing commitment to helping transform to a more sustainable and efficient business model. This integrated showcase of innovations is on display at Kornit Booth C7507 at PRINTING United Expo 2022, October 19-21.

Kornit’s direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric solutions reflect the Company’s dedication to ensuring brands and retailers can succeed in an industry often defined by waste and overproduction. Through the power of high-volume, on-demand production, companies are now better able to adopt nearshoring, fix broken supply chains, and embrace the promise of virtually unlimited creativity and quality.

Fueling this change – and on display at PRINTING United Expo 2022 for the first time – is Kornit Atlas MAX for high-quality mass customization, Kornit Atlas MAX POLY to transform the world of polyester and poly-blended sportswear with vibrant color, and Kornit Presto MAX to turn concepts into brilliant custom fabrics for fashion, home-décor, and other key applications. Attendees will also receive a VIP introduction to the game changing Kornit Apollo platform for highly automated, digital mass production on demand. The end-to-end system ensures optimal total cost of ownership (TCO) and the highest output per operator, with expected availability in mid-2023. Allowing the industry to realize the promise of on-demand, end-to-end fulfillment and production is the KornitX workflow solution as well as its new Smart Curing solution for delivery of highly durable and high-quality finished products. Holistically, the integrated Kornit portfolio enables companies to adopt lean and agile, on-demand fulfillment more effectively – from pixel to parcel to doorstep.

Jacob Smith, Co-Owner at Dye Into Print, stated, “Partnering with Kornit in DTF printing has helped us horizontally scale and expand our print-on-demand capabilities with the addition of natural fabrics. The single-step solution of the Kornit Presto S MAX has helped us further streamline our production, reduce our supply chain network, and better utilize valuable warehouse space.”

Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital, commented, “Across the industry, the laws of supply and demand are quickly reversing. No longer must retailers and brands try to sell what’s already been produced – carrying unnecessary inventory and relying on supply chains that are often damaged or broken. High-volume, on-demand production effectively addresses this challenge, all while providing the highest levels of quality, efficiency, and sustainability. For the first time in three years, we’re very excited to be in Las Vegas live to showcase how Kornit is powering this industry change.”

In conjunction with PRINTING United Expo, Kornit has issued its second annual Impact Report, reinforcing a commitment to long-term sustainability and underscoring its forward-looking strategy across the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance framework. This year’s report further expands the Company’s long-term roadmap for evolving the world of fashion and textiles into one that is more sustainable and highly efficient – creating a better planet for everyone.

Mr. Samuel concluded, “This long-term sustainability strategy reflects our dual role as an agent of change and a driver of disruptive innovation. To achieve this, we’re committed to not only enabling change via on-demand, sustainable production – but also being the change across business operations and employee satisfaction, green chemistry, and measurable reductions in energy emissions. Today’s report reflects our continuous commitment to creating a brighter, more sustainable future in fashion and textiles.”

Media, press, and other attendees should not miss Kornit’s exclusive press conference on Wednesday, October 19th at 4:00 pm (PT) in the Las Vegas Convention Center (Room N249/251). The Company will also be hosting a dedicated press technology tour at Booth C7507 on Thursday, October 20 at 11:00 am (PT).

The Kornit digital press kit is available here. For press to book an appointment with Kornit Digital at PRINTING United Expo 2022, please contact craig.librett@kornit.com.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Kornit Media Contact

Craig Librett

Public Relations

Craig.librett@kornit.com

Kornit Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Global Head of Investor Relations

andrew.backman@kornit.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfcd07c8-8566-4e44-8f43-8a18efea877e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80f0845d-a0cc-4e46-9358-3d62b1abf849