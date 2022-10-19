Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third quarter 2022 net income of $41.4 million and net income available to common stockholders of $37.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share



Achieved year-over-year operating leverage ahead of guidance

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the third quarter of 2022.

Net income available to common stockholders was $37.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $29.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $39.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

“The quarterly financial results demonstrate dedication towards our stated goals as we achieved year-over-year quarterly operating leverage,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Additionally, we calibrated our capital and expenses and built a financially resilient balance sheet with strong reserves and capital geared towards supporting our clients through market and rate driven cycles.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS (dollars and shares in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 2022 2022 2021 OPERATING RESULTS Net income $ 41,418 $ 34,159 $ 43,390 Net income available to common stockholders $ 37,105 $ 29,847 $ 39,078 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.74 $ 0.59 $ 0.76 Diluted common shares 50,418 50,802 51,140 Return on average assets 0.52 % 0.44 % 0.47 % Return on average common equity 5.36 % 4.35 % 5.41 % BALANCE SHEET Loans held for investment $ 14,878,959 $ 17,517,866 $ 15,221,404 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 4,908,822 6,549,507 8,528,313 Total loans held for investment 19,787,781 24,067,373 23,749,717 Loans held for sale 3,142,178 4,266 9,660 Total assets 30,408,513 32,338,963 36,404,320 Non-interest bearing deposits 11,494,685 12,555,367 14,970,462 Total deposits 24,498,563 25,440,021 29,813,668 Stockholders’ equity 2,885,775 3,006,832 3,147,752





THIRD QUARTER 2022 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2022

For the third quarter of 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $37.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $29.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

We recorded a $12.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a $22.0 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022. The $12.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the third quarter of 2022 resulted primarily from updated views on the downside risks to the economic forecast, partially offset by a decline in criticized loans.

Net interest income was $239.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $205.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in yields on earning assets, partially offset by an increase in funding costs. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.05%, an increase of 37 basis points from the second quarter of 2022. Loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 108 basis points from the second quarter of 2022 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 54 basis points from the second quarter of 2022. Total cost of deposits was 0.93% for the third quarter of 2022, a 60 basis point increase from the second quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased $909,000, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to decreases in brokered loan fees and investment banking and trading income, partially offset by an increase in other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $32.7 million, or 20%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The third quarter of 2022 included $13.7 million in salaries and benefits expense and $3.0 million in legal and professional expense related to the sale of our insurance premium finance subsidiary. The remaining increase in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits expense resulting from an increase in headcount.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2021

Net income available to common stockholders was $37.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $39.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

The third quarter of 2022 included a $12.0 million provision for credit losses, resulting primarily from updated views on the downside risks to the economic forecast, partially offset by a decline in criticized loans, compared to a $5.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest income increased to $239.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $190.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in yields on average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in funding costs. Net interest margin increased 94 basis points to 3.05% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the third quarter of 2021. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 141 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 103 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. Total cost of deposits increased 74 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $554,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts and investment banking and trading income, as well as the elimination of net losses recorded in the prior year on the sale of loans held for sale, partially offset by decreases in brokered loan fees and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $44.1 million, or 29%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter of 2022 included $13.7 million in salaries and benefits expense and $3.0 million in legal and professional expense related to the sale of our insurance premium finance subsidiary. Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense were increases in salaries and benefits expense, resulting from an increase in headcount, and marketing expense, partially offset by a decrease in communications and technology expense related to the elimination of write-offs of certain software assets recorded in the prior year.

CREDIT QUALITY

We recorded $2.7 million in net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $2.6 million and of $3.1 million during the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $484.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $603.5 million at June 30, 2022 and $728.9 million at September 30, 2021. Non-accrual LHI totaled $35.9 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $50.5 million at June 30, 2022 and $87.5 million at September 30, 2021. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.18%, compared to 0.21% for the second quarter of 2022 and 0.37% for the third quarter of 2021.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of September 30, 2022. Our CET 1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.1%, 12.6%, 15.2% and 10.7%, respectively, at September 30, 2022, compared to 10.5%, 11.9%, 14.4% and 10.7%, respectively, at June 30, 2022 and 10.7%, 12.2%, 14.9% and 9.0% at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 8.5%, compared to 8.3% at June 30, 2022 and 7.8% at September 30, 2021.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income $ 322,071 $ 242,349 $ 208,530 $ 219,892 $ 216,589 Interest expense 82,991 36,818 24,983 25,860 26,053 Net interest income 239,080 205,531 183,547 194,032 190,536 Provision for credit losses 12,000 22,000 (2,000 ) (10,000 ) 5,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 227,080 183,531 185,547 204,032 185,536 Non-interest income 25,333 26,242 20,282 31,459 24,779 Non-interest expense 197,047 164,303 153,092 146,649 152,987 Income before income taxes 55,366 45,470 52,737 88,842 57,328 Income tax expense 13,948 11,311 13,087 23,712 13,938 Net income 41,418 34,159 39,650 65,130 43,390 Preferred stock dividends 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,313 4,312 Net income available to common stockholders $ 37,105 $ 29,847 $ 35,337 $ 60,817 $ 39,078 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.74 $ 0.59 $ 0.69 $ 1.19 $ 0.76 Diluted common shares 50,417,884 50,801,628 51,324,027 51,208,161 51,139,555 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 30,408,513 $ 32,338,963 $ 31,085,377 $ 34,731,738 $ 36,404,320 Loans held for investment 14,878,959 17,517,866 15,849,434 15,331,457 15,221,404 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 4,908,822 6,549,507 5,827,965 7,475,497 8,528,313 Loans held for sale 3,142,178 4,266 8,085 8,123 9,660 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,399,638 4,032,931 5,136,680 7,765,996 8,317,926 Investment securities 3,369,622 3,552.699 3,642,015 3,583,808 3,663,874 Non-interest bearing deposits 11,494,685 12,555,367 13,434,723 13,390,370 14,970,462 Total deposits 24,498,563 25,440,021 25,377,938 28,109,365 29,813,668 Short-term borrowings 1,701,480 2,651,536 1,427,033 2,202,832 2,203,470 Long-term debt 930,766 917,098 929,414 928,738 928,062 Stockholders’ equity 2,885,775 3,006,832 3,090,038 3,209,616 3,147,752 End of period shares outstanding 49,897,726 49,878,041 50,710,441 50,618,494 50,605,626 Book value $ 51.82 $ 54.27 $ 55.02 $ 57.48 $ 56.27 Tangible book value(1) $ 51.48 $ 53.93 $ 54.68 $ 57.14 $ 55.93 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 3.05 % 2.68 % 2.23 % 2.12 % 2.11 % Return on average assets 0.52 % 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.69 % 0.47 % Return on average common equity 5.36 % 4.35 % 4.97 % 8.36 % 5.41 % Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.25 % 0.34 % 0.27 % Efficiency ratio(2) 74.5 % 70.9 % 75.1 % 65.0 % 71.1 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.53 % 2.16 % 1.86 % 1.60 % 1.69 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3) 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.9 % 8.3 % 7.8 % Common Equity Tier 1 11.1 % 10.5 % 11.5 % 11.1 % 10.7 % Tier 1 capital 12.6 % 11.9 % 13.0 % 12.6 % 12.2 % Total capital 15.2 % 14.4 % 15.7 % 15.3 % 14.9 % Leverage 10.7 % 10.7 % 9.9 % 9.0 % 9.0 %

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.

(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 % Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 240,609 $ 217,125 11 % Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,399,638 8,317,926 (59)% Available-for-sale debt securities 2,380,774 3,623,266 (34)% Held-to-maturity debt securities 955,875 — 100 % Equity securities 32,973 40,608 (19)% Investment securities 3,369,622 3,663,874 (8)% Loans held for sale 3,142,178 9,660 N/M Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 4,908,822 8,528,313 (42)% Loans held for investment 14,878,959 15,221,404 (2)% Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 234,613 221,957 6 % Loans held for investment, net 19,553,168 23,527,760 (17)% Mortgage servicing rights, net — 1,158 (100)% Premises and equipment, net 27,180 21,119 29 % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 648,172 628,335 3 % Other assets held for sale 26,450 — 100 % Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496 17,363 (91)% Total assets $ 30,408,513 $ 36,404,320 (16)% Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 11,494,685 $ 14,970,462 (23)% Interest bearing deposits 13,003,878 14,843,206 (12)% Total deposits 24,498,563 29,813,668 (18)% Accrued interest payable 18,465 8,920 107 % Other liabilities 297,900 302,448 (2)% Other liabilities held for sale 75,564 — 100 % Short-term borrowings 1,701,480 2,203,470 (23)% Long-term debt 930,766 928,062 — % Total liabilities 27,522,738 33,256,568 (17)% Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at September 30, 2022 and 2021 300,000 300,000 — % Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares - 50,840,022 and 50,606,043 at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 509 506 1 % Additional paid-in capital 1,020,153 1,000,509 2 % Retained earnings 2,050,563 1,887,457 9 % Treasury stock - 942,296 and 417 shares at cost at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively (50,031 ) (8 ) N/M Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (435,419 ) (40,712 ) N/M Total stockholders’ equity 2,885,775 3,147,752 (8)% Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,408,513 $ 36,404,320 (16)%





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 282,473 $ 202,748 $ 688,420 $ 616,153 Investment securities 15,002 10,235 46,969 31,040 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 24,596 3,606 37,561 9,500 Total interest income 322,071 216,589 772,950 656,693 Interest expense Deposits 60,317 14,719 94,513 50,994 Short-term borrowings 10,011 748 15,628 3,842 Long-term debt 12,663 10,586 34,651 27,052 Total interest expense 82,991 26,053 144,792 81,888 Net interest income 239,080 190,536 628,158 574,805 Provision for credit losses 12,000 5,000 32,000 (20,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 227,080 185,536 596,158 594,805 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,701 4,622 17,726 13,972 Wealth management and trust fee income 3,631 3,382 11,594 9,380 Brokered loan fees 3,401 6,032 11,504 22,276 Servicing income 212 292 677 15,236 Investment banking and trading income 7,812 4,127 23,117 17,985 Net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale — (1,185 ) — 1,317 Other 4,576 7,509 7,239 26,605 Total non-interest income 25,333 24,779 71,857 106,771 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 129,336 87,503 333,319 261,855 Occupancy expense 9,433 8,324 27,192 24,463 Marketing 8,282 2,123 21,765 5,720 Legal and professional 16,775 11,055 38,365 28,479 Communications and technology 18,470 28,374 48,819 58,695 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 3,953 4,500 11,252 16,339 Servicing-related expenses — 2,396 — 27,740 Other 10,798 8,712 33,730 29,072 Total non-interest expense 197,047 152,987 514,442 452,363 Income before income taxes 55,366 57,328 153,573 249,213 Income tax expense 13,948 13,938 38,346 60,404 Net income 41,418 43,390 115,227 188,809 Preferred stock dividends 4,313 4,312 12,938 14,408 Net income available to common stockholders $ 37,105 $ 39,078 $ 102,289 $ 174,401 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.74 $ 0.77 $ 2.03 $ 3.45 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.74 $ 0.76 $ 2.00 $ 3.41





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance $ 229,013 $ 211,151 $ 211,866 $ 221,957 $ 221,511 Loans charged-off: Commercial 232 2,868 110 3,776 4,348 Energy 2,903 — — — — Real estate — — 350 — — Total charge-offs 3,135 2,868 460 3,776 4,348 Recoveries: Commercial 113 219 217 1,933 1,104 Energy 289 — 755 601 42 Real estate — — — 205 112 Total recoveries 402 219 972 2,739 1,258 Net charge-offs 2,733 2,649 (512 ) 1,037 3,090 Provision for credit losses on loans 8,333 20,511 (1,227 ) (9,054 ) 3,536 Ending balance $ 234,613 $ 229,013 $ 211,151 $ 211,866 $ 221,957 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance $ 17,981 $ 16,492 $ 17,265 $ 18,211 $ 16,747 Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 3,667 1,489 (773 ) (946 ) 1,464 Ending balance $ 21,648 $ 17,981 $ 16,492 $ 17,265 $ 18,211 Total allowance for credit losses $ 256,261 $ 246,994 $ 227,643 $ 229,131 $ 240,168 Total provision for credit losses $ 12,000 $ 22,000 $ (2,000 ) $ (10,000 ) $ 5,000 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.19 % 0.95 % 0.97 % 0.93 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.99 % 0.91 % 0.95 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.05 % 0.05 % (0.01)% 0.02 % 0.05 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1) 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.33 % Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.22 % 0.39 % (0.04)% (0.17)% 0.09 % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.30 % 1.03 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 1.01 %

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.



TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS (dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 35,864 $ 50,526 $ 59,327 $ 72,502 $ 87,532 Non-accrual loans held for sale(1) 1,340 — — — — Other real estate owned — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 37,204 $ 50,526 $ 59,327 $ 72,502 $ 87,532 Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.32 % 0.37 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.24 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 6.5x 4.5x 3.6x 2.9x 2.5x Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 30,664 $ 3,206 $ 6,031 $ 3,467 $ 3,405 Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment 0.15 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing(1)(2) $ 4,877 $ 1,602 $ 3,865 $ 3,986 $ 3,808

(1) Third quarter 2022 includes $1.3 million in non-accrual loans and $3.1 million in loans past due 90 days and still accruing associated to our insurance premium finance subsidiary that were transferred from loans held for investment to loans held for sale as of September 30, 2022.

(2) Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as loans held for sale and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 282,473 $ 218,290 $ 187,657 $ 204,379 $ 202,748 Investment securities 15,002 14,665 17,302 11,780 10,235 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 24,596 9,394 3,571 $ 3,733 $ 3,606 Total interest income 322,071 242,349 208,530 219,892 216,589 Interest expense Deposits 60,317 20,566 13,630 14,513 14,719 Short-term borrowings 10,011 4,859 758 771 748 Long-term debt 12,663 11,393 10,595 10,576 10,586 Total interest expense 82,991 36,818 24,983 25,860 26,053 Net interest income 239,080 205,531 183,547 194,032 190,536 Provision for credit losses 12,000 22,000 (2,000 ) (10,000 ) 5,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 227,080 183,531 185,547 204,032 185,536 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,701 6,003 6,022 4,702 4,622 Wealth management and trust fee income 3,631 4,051 3,912 3,793 3,382 Brokered loan fees 3,401 4,133 3,970 5,678 6,032 Servicing income 212 228 237 277 292 Investment banking and trading income 7,812 11,126 4,179 6,456 4,127 Net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale — — — — (1,185 ) Other 4,576 701 1,962 10,553 7,509 Total non-interest income 25,333 26,242 20,282 31,459 24,779 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 129,336 103,885 100,098 89,075 87,503 Occupancy expense 9,433 8,874 8,885 8,769 8,324 Marketing 8,282 8,506 4,977 4,286 2,123 Legal and professional 16,775 11,288 10,302 12,673 11,055 Communications and technology 18,470 15,649 14,700 16,490 28,374 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 3,953 3,318 3,981 4,688 4,500 Servicing-related expenses — — — 25 2,396 Other 10,798 12,783 10,149 10,643 8,712 Total non-interest expense 197,047 164,303 153,092 146,649 152,987 Income before income taxes 55,366 45,470 52,737 88,842 57,328 Income tax expense 13,948 11,311 13,087 23,712 13,938 Net income 41,418 34,159 39,650 65,130 43,390 Preferred stock dividends 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,313 4,312 Net income available to common shareholders $ 37,105 $ 29,847 $ 35,337 $ 60,817 $ 39,078





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1) (dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2022 2nd Quarter 2022 1st Quarter 2022 4th Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Investment securities(2) $ 3,509,044 $ 15,002 1.58 % $ 3,543,576 $ 15,065 1.60 % $ 3,669.257 $ 17,743 1.91 % $ 3,608,503 $ 12,225 1.34 % $ 3,775,812 $ 10,684 1.12 % Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 4,453,806 24,596 2.19 % 4,747,377 9,394 0.79 % 8,552,300 3,571 0.17 % 9,760,735 3,733 0.15 % 9,046,095 3,606 0.16 % Loans held for sale 1,029,983 11,316 4.36 % 8,123 62 3.07 % 7,633 113 6.01 % 8,348 51 2.41 % 18,791 54 1.14 % Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,287,531 52,756 3.96 % 5,858,599 49,914 3.42 % 5,732,901 43,466 3.07 % 7,901,534 57,949 2.91 % 7,987,521 58,913 2.93 % Loans held for investment(3) 16,843,922 218,512 5.15 % 16,616,234 168,407 4.07 % 15,686.319 144,134 3.73 % 15,348,322 146,436 3.79 % 15,266,167 143,864 3.74 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 229,005 — — 211,385 — — 212,612 — — 223,034 — — 220,984 — — Loans held for investment, net 21,902,448 271,268 4.91 % 22,263,448 218,321 3.93 % 21,206,608 187,600 3.59 % 23,026,822 204,385 3.52 % 23,032,704 202,777 3.49 % Total earning assets 30,895,281 322,182 4.10 % 30,562,524 242,842 3.16 % 33,435,798 209,027 2.54 % 36,404,408 220,394 2.40 % 35,873,402 217,121 2.40 % Cash and other assets 918,630 870,396 819,486 835,293 855,555 Total assets $ 31,813,911 $ 31,432,920 $ 34,255,284 $ 37,239,701 $ 36,728,957 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Transaction deposits $ 1,444,964 $ 5,239 1.44 % $ 1,671,729 $ 3,920 0.94 % $ 2,432,687 $ 3,962 0.66 % $ 3,007,337 $ 4,664 0.62 % $ 3,012,547 $ 4,737 0.62 % Savings deposits 10,249,387 46,555 1.80 % 8,696,819 15,462 0.71 % 10,420,545 8,583 0.33 % 10,529,645 8,419 0.32 % 10,044,995 8,262 0.33 % Time deposits 1,701,238 8,523 1.99 % 877,399 1,184 0.54 % 1,038,722 1,085 0.42 % 1,276,800 1,430 0.44 % 1,640,562 1,720 0.42 % Total interest bearing deposits 13,395,589 60,317 1.79 % 11,245,947 20,566 0.73 % 13,891,954 13,630 0.40 % 14,813,782 14,513 0.39 % 14,698,104 14,719 0.40 % Short-term borrowings 1,931,537 10,011 2.06 % 2,232,119 4,859 0.87 % 1,770,781 758 0.17 % 2,267,013 771 0.13 % 2,299,692 748 0.13 % Long-term debt 921,707 12,663 5.45 % 929,616 11,393 4.92 % 929,005 10,595 4.63 % 928,307 10,576 4.52 % 927,626 10,586 4.53 % Total interest bearing liabilities 16,248,833 82,991 2.03 % 14,407,682 36,818 1.02 % 16,591,740 24,983 0.61 % 18,009,102 25,860 0.57 % 17,925,422 26,053 0.58 % Non-interest bearing deposits 12,214,531 13,747,876 14,235,749 15,804,061 15,363,568 Other liabilities 305,554 227,701 243,141 238,833 275,317 Stockholders’ equity 3,044,993 3,049,661 3,184,654 3,187,705 3,164,650 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,813,911 $ 31,432,920 $ 34,255,284 $ 37,239,701 $ 36,728,957 Net interest income $ 239,191 $ 206,024 $ 184,044 $ 194,534 $ 191,068 Net interest margin 3.05 % 2.68 % 2.23 % 2.12 % 2.11 %

(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.

(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.

(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.