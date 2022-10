Nuwellis, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the Nuwellis website at https://ir.nuwellis.com. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing 1-844-825-9789 (U.S) or 1-412-317-5180 (international) and using the conference ID: 10172214. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investors page at https://ir.nuwellis.com.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland.

Investor Contacts:

Lynn Blake

Chief Financial Officer, Nuwellis, Inc.

ir@nuwellis.com

Vivian Cervantes

Gilmartin Group LLC

vivian.cervantes@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Lundberg

Health+Commerce

sarahlundberg@healthandcommerce.com