Hovnanian Enterprises Reiterates Fiscal 2022 Guidance Except for Updating EPS Guidance to Between $28.50 and $30.00

MATAWAN, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), a leading national homebuilder, commented on the impact of the housing market on its current operations and announced today its decision not to proceed with the early retirement of $100 million of senior secured notes at this time.



“Stubbornly high levels of inflation, including last week’s higher than expected Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index results, fears of an economic recession and the increasing likelihood that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates have caused many homebuyers to delay their home purchase decision. As a result of these developments, we plan to increase our focus on preserving liquidity,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect to end fiscal 2022 with liquidity that is significantly above the high end of our target range of $245 million. We remain committed to strengthening our balance sheet and intend to revisit our debt retirement initiatives once market conditions improve.”

The Company is reiterating its full year guidance for fiscal 2022 for total revenues, gross margin, EBITDA and pretax profit and updating its guidance for EPS. That said, the Company expects that the achievement of the high end of its guidance ranges will be very challenging as a large number of deliveries are expected to occur in the last two weeks of the fiscal year and results may also be adversely affected by the ongoing impact from Hurricane Ian, including the potential disruption for establishing utility services for our upcoming deliveries. Actual fiscal 2022 results may be further impacted by additional adverse changes in current market conditions, including further deterioration in the supply chain, material increase in mortgage rates, or increased inflation and guidance excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $48.51 at July 29, 2022.

For fiscal 2022, total revenues are expected to be between $2.80 billion and $3.00 billion, gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, is expected to be between 24.0% and 26.0%, adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $310 million and $325 million, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $460 million and $475 million and fully diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $28.50 and $30.00. At the midpoint of our guidance, we anticipate our shareholders' equity to increase year-over-year by approximately 120% at October 31, 2022.

Notwithstanding the rapid rise in mortgage rates and fears of a recession, most buyers in contract backlog are currently continuing to move forward with their home purchase. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, our beginning backlog cancellation rate was 11% compared to 6% for the same period last year and to our historical average since 2013 of 13%.

Gross consolidated contracts during July, August and September remained steady and averaged 337 per month. Gross consolidated contracts in September 2022 were 341, a 26% decrease from 460 gross contracts in September 2021. However, consolidated net contracts for September 2022 were 192 homes, a 51% decrease from 390 homes in September of 2021. The contract cancellation rate for the month of September 2022 was 44% compared to 15% in the same month of the prior year. The larger reduction in net contracts relative to gross consolidated contracts for the month was due to the impact of a small increase in the beginning backlog cancellation rate applied against a large backlog of 3,495 homes as of June 30, 2022 resulting in an unusually high number of cancellations when applied against lower gross contracts in a single month.

“Given the slower pace of home sales and the higher level of homebuyer incentives and concessions being offered, we have been re-underwriting our land option contracts to ensure all land acquisitions still exceed our underwriting hurdle rates. This will likely lead to less land and land development spend than previously contemplated,” said Mr. Hovnanian.

“During this period of increasing mortgage rates, many homebuyers are looking for a home they can move into quickly and desire certainty in their mortgage payments. While we have historically balanced build to order sales with spec sales (Quick Move In homes or QMI’s), we are increasing our level of QMI’s to meet the heightened demand for homes that can be closed in the next 90 days. Along with this pivot in our sales strategies, we will monitor QMI sales and starts to ensure construction activity stays in balance with home demand. Additionally, to make our homes more affordable, we are offering below market mortgage rates on many of our QMI homes. This temporary shift in our spec strategy will allow consumers to both lock in their mortgage rate and close on their homes faster.”

“We are comfortable with our liquidity and pleased with our improved balance sheet but feel our decision to not proceed with the planned early bond retirement makes sense during these uncertain economic times,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

