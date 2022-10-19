The Power of Immersive Sound Therapy for the Childbirth Journey Comes to the Happy Mama Expo

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Happy Mama Expo is focused on Reach Healthcare's comprehensive Happy Mama platform and app designed to improve the delivery and wellness of maternal health, from end to end. This platform was designed for and with pregnant women. It provides physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, social, and economic support for those planning, expecting, and starting new families. Happy Mama guides and enables women to customize their experiences ranging from pre-conception, pregnancy, labor, and delivery to 12 months postpartum. In recognition of its leading-edge innovations, Happy Mama was the winner of a 2022 International CES Innovations Award.

Registration for the virtual Happy Mama Expo is open and admission is free. Get your ticket today. More info at http://happymama.global

Headlining Reach's Happy Mama Expo will be Walter Werzowa, award-winning Austrian composer and CEO of HealthTunes, on Saturday, Oct. 22. "Music brings us together. It touches and moves us and creates a bond between you and your baby," describes Werzowa. At the Happy Mama Expo, Werzowa will demonstrate the art of music and guided meditations on the mother's well-being and health.

Werzowa is famous for corporate jingles, including mnemonics for Intel (the most performed audio branding mnemonic and melody in broadcast history), Samsung, T-Mobile, Humana, UC Health, Pantene, TBS, Fox Sports, and many more. Werzowa is also acclaimed for his artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled completion of Beethoven's unfinished Tenth Symphony.

Additional announcements about collaborations between Happy Mama and HealthTunes will be made on Oct. 22.

MATERNAL CHALLENGES

U.S. maternal morbidity and mortality rates have worsened over the last few decades and too many women suffer PTSD related to traumatic birth incidents.

Reach's Happy Mama innovative platform was designed for and with pregnant women to improve the delivery of maternal health, from end-to-end. While today's pregnancy, labor and delivery, and postpartum care are focused primarily on the physical aspects, it often neglects the woman's emotional and psychological needs during the pregnancy journey.

Clinical studies indicate that music and sound offer positive physiological benefits as a digital therapeutic modality during childbirth and the postpartum journey. It has been shown to reduce pain and anxiety, enhance a woman's self-confidence and sense of control, as well as improve her postpartum well-being.

In 2021, The Journal of Music Theory featured an article entitled The Effects of Music on Pain: A Meta-Analysis. This is one of several studies illustrating the positive benefits of sound and music on maternal-infant health. This report cited decreased pain, emotional distress, heart rate, blood pressure, and respiration rate as well as decreased use of anesthesia and pain medication. Other studies indicate reduced premature births, cesareans, and postpartum depression.

"There is a growing opportunity for healthcare providers to create better labor and delivery experiences, and for pregnant women to feel safe and have a true sense of control during childbirth," points out Fran Ayalasomayajula, Reach's CEO. The Happy Mama mission aligns with the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)'s "Birthing-Friendly" hospital designation.

Happy Mama offers a seamless end-to-end journey, starting with its consumer therapy app for home use; Happy Mama's maternal health program for hospitals and birth centers for labor and delivery; and then returning home for the postnatal/postpartum journey.

OTHER COLLABORATIONS

The HealthTunes collaboration joins others within the Reach and Happy Mama orbit. At its 2021 Happy Mama launch, Reach announced its partnership with Harman International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. that is focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets. Happy Mama works with Harman's Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) and Harman Audio which includes Harman Kardon, JBL, AKG, and many others.

MORE ABOUT THE HAPPY MAMA EXPO

The Happy Mama Expo is Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. EDT.

It's the biggest virtual maternity fair of 2022. It is a free, general public event. The purpose of the event is for expecting and new moms and their care teams to find solutions to their needs along the journey to motherhood and to help prevent avoidable pregnancy-related complications. The program is holistic and touches on a variety of topics, including maternal mental health and well-being, heart health, nutrition, and career management. This event also offers live entertainment, trivia, digital swag bags, cool prizes, and more.

Happy Mama Links:

Happy Mama Expo Tickets: https://happymama.global/expo2022

Happy Mama Website: https://happymama.global

Happy Mama Disaster Relief Program: https://happymama.global/disaster-relief-program

EXPERIENCE HAPPY MAMA LIVE AT THESE AND MANY MORE EVENTS:

Oct. 28-30, 2022 DONA International Summit 2022, Online

Nov. 13-16, 2022 HLTH 2022, Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 4-7, 2023 HARMAN Explore 2023, Las Vegas

Jan. 5-8, 2023 CES 2023, Las Vegas, NV

Feb. 6-11, 2023 Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) Annual Meeting, San Francisco, CA

March 26-29, 2023 ViVE 2023, Nashville, TN

April 17-21, 2023 HIMSS23, Chicago, IL

May 5-10, 2023 American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) Annual Meeting, Orlando, FL

See the full calendar of events: https://happymama.global/live

ABOUT REACH

REACH is a 501c3 global innovative social impact organization whose mission is to improve and transform healthcare delivery and outcomes for providers and patients, as well as to offer cost-effective solutions for payers.

Maternal mortality and morbidity prevention is a top priority area for the organization. Reach is the founder of the National Save Moms Campaign (http://savemoms.us), Save Moms Global (http://savemoms.global), Maternal Application of Technology for Community Health (MATCH) Coalition (http://matchcoalition.us), and Happy Mama (http://happymama.global)

Reach, established in 2016, is focused on pragmatically improving large-scale and sustainable health programs for enhanced healthcare equity, access, and delivery based on its four pillars: (1) Research to identify where change is needed that could result in actionable outcomes; (2) Education; (3) Thought Leadership and (4) Innovative Immersive Special Interest Therapeutic Platforms, including Happy Mama, focused on maternal health for mothers as well as clinicians; Workforce Wellness to tackle clinician burnout; and IB Healthy Wellness and Remote Care digital therapeutics for rehab, chronic disease management, healthy aging, and more.

Reach welcomes new partnerships, sponsorships, and grassroots affiliates as it works to drive massive impact for better and more equitable health care outcomes.

