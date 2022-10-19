Jamf to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, following the close of the market on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



Jamf Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website or by clicking here.

Replay: A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on November 9, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET).

