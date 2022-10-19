PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2022

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) -

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

$122.2M $1.02 24.11% 8.55% Net Earnings Available to

Common Stockholders Diluted Earnings

per Common Share ROATCE CET1

THIRD QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

All Regulatory Capital Ratios Increased from 2Q22, With CET1 Increasing from 8.24% to 8.55%

Total Deposits Up $228 Million or 0.7% from 2Q22; Venture Banking Deposits Grew $129 Million to $12.2 Billion

Credit Metrics Remain Steady with Nonperforming Assets Ratio of 34 Basis Points

Loan Growth of $1.2 Billion or 4.4% from 2Q22

Net Interest Income (TE) of $338.6 Million in 3Q22 vs. $327.8 Million in 2Q22; Up 3.3%

CEO COMMENTARY

Matt Wagner, CEO, commented, “We are pleased with the growth in our capital ratios during the third quarter of 2022. The increases in the ratios were due to strong earnings, the credit-linked notes transaction completed in late September, and slower growth in loans and loan commitments. Capital remains a primary focus area and we are targeting a CET1 ratio of 10% by the end of 2023.”

“We were also pleased with the stabilization in venture banking deposits, which grew by $129 million to $12.2 billion, contributing to total deposits growing by $228 million in the third quarter of 2022. After exceptionally strong loan growth in the first half of 2022, loan growth slowed in the third quarter of 2022 due to the expected impact from higher interest rates and our decision to slow loan growth as part of managing our balance sheet.”

“Credit quality remains strong as evidenced by credit metrics such as nonperforming assets of 34 basis points and net charge-offs of three basis points for the quarter and one basis point on a year-to-date basis.”

“Lastly, on a macroeconomic level as we assess the current state and direction of the economy we are thinking about and planning for a weaker economic outlook.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

At or For the At or For the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase Financial Highlights (1) 2022 2022 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 122,224 $ 122,360 $ (136 ) $ 364,712 $ 470,914 $ (106,202 ) Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.02 $ - $ 3.04 $ 3.96 $ (0.92 ) Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") (2) $ 178,182 $ 174,626 $ 3,556 $ 514,917 $ 478,657 $ 36,260 Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.23 % 0.05 1.24 % 1.86 % (0.62 ) PPNR return on average assets (2) 1.73 % 1.75 % (0.02 ) 1.71 % 1.89 % (0.18 ) Return on average tangible common equity (2) 24.11 % 24.42 % (0.31 ) 23.05 % 25.20 % (2.15 ) Yield on average loans and leases (tax equivalent) 5.12 % 4.65 % 0.47 4.82 % 5.13 % (0.31 ) Cost of average total deposits 0.70 % 0.18 % 0.52 0.32 % 0.10 % 0.22 Net interest margin ("NIM") (tax equivalent) 3.57 % 3.56 % 0.01 3.52 % 3.46 % 0.06 Efficiency ratio 51.0 % 49.5 % 1.5 50.2 % 47.2 % 3.0 Total assets $ 41,404,592 $ 40,950,723 $ 453,869 $ 41,404,592 $ 35,885,676 $ 5,518,916 Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 27,660,041 $ 26,501,137 $ 1,158,904 $ 27,660,041 $ 20,511,020 $ 7,149,021 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 12,775,756 $ 13,338,029 $ (562,273 ) $ 12,775,756 $ 12,881,806 $ (106,050 ) Core deposits $ 28,559,310 $ 29,218,646 $ (659,336 ) $ 28,559,310 $ 28,140,708 $ 418,602 Total deposits $ 34,195,872 $ 33,968,152 $ 227,720 $ 34,195,872 $ 30,559,745 $ 3,636,127 As percentage of total deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 37 % 39 % (2 ) 37 % 42 % (5 ) Core deposits 83 % 86 % (3 ) 83 % 92 % (9 ) Equity to assets ratio 9.36 % 9.72 % (0.36 ) 9.36 % 10.92 % (1.56 ) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 8.55 % 8.24 % 0.31 8.55 % 10.15 % (1.60 ) Tier 1 capital ratio 10.46 % 10.15 % 0.31 10.46 % 10.65 % (0.19 ) Total capital ratio 13.43 % 13.12 % 0.31 13.43 % 14.36 % (0.93 ) Tangible common equity ratio (2) 4.85 % 5.15 % (0.30 ) 4.85 % 7.79 % (2.94 ) Book value per common share $ 28.07 $ 28.93 $ (0.86 ) $ 28.07 $ 32.77 $ (4.70 ) Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.11 $ 16.93 $ (0.82 ) $ 16.11 $ 22.57 $ (6.46 ) (1) The operations of the HOA Business are included from its October 8, 2021 acquisition date and the operations of Civic are included from its February 1, 2021 acquisition date. (2) Non-GAAP measure.





INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS



NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased by $11.3 million to $335.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $323.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. Interest income on loans and leases increased by $53.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to a $1.6 billion increase in the average balance of loans and leases and a 47 basis point increase in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases compared to the second quarter of 2022. Interest income on deposits in financial institutions increased by $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to a 139 basis point increase in the yield on average deposits in financial institutions, offset partially by a $175 million decrease in the average balance. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.12% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 4.65% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was due primarily to higher coupon interest due to increased rates on new production and on existing variable rate loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $45.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 due mainly to increased market rates and a higher level of wholesale deposits which contributed to a 52 basis point increase in the cost of average total deposits. Interest expense on borrowings and subordinated debt increased by $2.3 million due to a 190 basis points increase in the cost of average borrowings and subordinated debt, partially offset by an $851 million decrease in the average balance.

The tax equivalent NIM was 3.57% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.56% for the second quarter of 2022. The slight increase in the NIM was due mainly to the change in the interest-earning assets mix driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 69% to 72%, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 26% to 23%, and the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest-earning assets remained unchanged at 5%. The balance of average loans and leases increased by $1.6 billion to $27.0 billion, the balance of average investment securities decreased by $685 million to $8.8 billion, and the balance of average deposits in financial institutions decreased by $175 million to $1.8 billion.

The cost of average total deposits was 0.70% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.18% for the second quarter of 2022 due mainly to higher average balances and rates on higher-cost wholesale money market and brokered time deposits, as well as higher market rates on our deposit products.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Increase Provision for Credit Losses 2022 2022 (Decrease) (In thousands) Addition (reduction) in allowance for loan and lease losses $ 3,000 $ (10,000 ) $ 13,000 Addition to reserve for unfunded loan commitments - 20,000 (20,000 ) Total loan-related provision 3,000 10,000 (7,000 ) Addition to allowance for held-to-maturity securities - 1,500 (1,500 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 3,000 $ 11,500 $ (8,500 )





The provision for credit losses was $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The $7.0 million decrease in the loan-related provision was due mainly to a lower level of growth in loans and leases and unfunded commitments in the third versus the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease in COVID-related qualitative reserves, partially offset by increased reserves needed due to a less favorable economic forecast in the third versus the second quarter of 2022.



NONINTEREST INCOME

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Increase Noninterest Income 2022 2022 (Decrease) (In thousands) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,608 $ 3,634 $ (26 ) Other commissions and fees 10,034 10,813 (779 ) Leased equipment income 12,835 12,335 500 Gain on sale of loans and leases 58 12 46 Gain (loss) on sale of securities 86 (1,209 ) 1,295 Dividends and gains on equity investments 3,228 4,097 (869 ) Warrant income 292 1,615 (1,323 ) Other income 8,478 3,049 5,429 Total noninterest income $ 38,619 $ 34,346 $ 4,273

Noninterest income increased by $4.3 million to $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to increases of $5.4 million in other income and $1.3 million in gain on sale of securities, offset partially by a decrease of $1.3 million in warrant income and a decrease of $0.9 million in dividends and gains on equity investments. The increase in other income was due primarily to the receipt of a $5.5 million legal settlement, net of current year legal fees. The increase in gain on sale of securities resulted from the sale of $440.4 million of securities for a net gain of $86,000 compared to sales of $393.4 million of securities for a net loss of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. Warrant income was lower due to a lack of capital market activities. The decrease in dividends and gains on equity investments was due to lower fair value gains on equity investments still held and SBIC investments, partially offset by lower losses on sales of equity investments and increased income distributions on SBIC investments.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Increase Noninterest Expense 2022 2022 (Decrease) (In thousands) Compensation $ 105,933 $ 102,542 $ 3,391 Occupancy 15,574 15,268 306 Data processing 9,568 9,258 310 Other professional services 10,674 6,726 3,948 Insurance and assessments 7,159 5,632 1,527 Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,649 - Leased equipment depreciation 8,908 8,934 (26 ) Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (248 ) (28 ) (220 ) Customer related expense 12,673 11,748 925 Loan expense 6,228 7,037 (809 ) Other 15,500 12,879 2,621 Total noninterest expense $ 195,618 $ 183,645 $ 11,973

Noninterest expense increased by $12.0 million to $195.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $183.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to increases of $3.9 million in other professional services, $3.4 million in compensation expense, $2.6 million in other expense, and $1.5 million in insurance and assessments expense. The increase in other professional services was due mostly to issuance costs of the credit-linked notes transaction. The increase in compensation expense was due mainly to an increase in our headcount by 68 FTEs during the third quarter primarily related to hiring at Civic and for our digital and innovation initiatives. The increase in other expense was due primarily to a legal settlement accrual. The increase in insurance and assessments expense was due to higher FDIC assessment expense due to downward trends in core deposits and capital levels in the first half of 2022. Noninterest expense includes $7.0 million of non-recurring expenses in the third quarter of 2022 related to the issuance costs of the credit-linked notes transaction and a legal settlement accrual.



INCOME TAXES

The effective income tax rate was 24.9% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 25.0% for the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 is currently estimated to be in the range of 25% to 27%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

DEPOSITS AND CLIENT INVESTMENT FUNDS

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

% of % of % of Deposit Composition Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest-bearing demand $ 12,775,756 37 % $ 13,338,029 39 % $ 12,881,806 42 % Interest checking 6,780,900 20 % 6,197,234 18 % 7,168,472 24 % Money market 8,361,779 24 % 9,029,433 27 % 7,463,261 24 % Savings 640,875 2 % 653,950 2 % 627,169 2 % Total core deposits 28,559,310 83 % 29,218,646 86 % 28,140,708 92 % Wholesale non-maturity deposits 2,367,544 7 % 2,185,248 6 % 960,438 3 % Total non-maturity deposits 30,926,854 90 % 31,403,894 92 % 29,101,146 95 % Retail time deposits 1,778,325 5 % 1,354,198 4 % 1,262,864 4 % Brokered time deposits 1,490,693 5 % 1,210,060 4 % 195,735 1 % Total time deposits (1) 3,269,018 10 % 2,564,258 8 % 1,458,599 5 % Total deposits $ 34,195,872 100 % $ 33,968,152 100 % $ 30,559,745 100 % (1) Includes time deposits over $250,000 of $1.0 billion, $665.9 million, and $576.0 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Total deposits increased by $228 million or 0.7% in the third quarter of 2022 due to a $705 million increase in time deposits and a $182 million increase in wholesale non-maturity deposits, offset partially by a decrease in core deposits. Total venture banking deposits increased from $12.1 billion as of June 30, 2022 to $12.2 billion as of September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, core deposits totaled $28.6 billion or 83% of total deposits, including $12.8 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits or 37% of total deposits. Core deposits decreased by $659 million or 2.3% in the third quarter of 2022 driven primarily by a $586 million decrease in balances from our community banking clients primarily in September due to client business activity.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds decreased from $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022 to $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, of which $1.1 billion was managed by PWAM. The decrease of $0.3 billion was primarily attributable to deposit transfers by venture banking clients back onto our balance sheet.

LOANS AND LEASES

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held September 30, June 30, September 30, for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period $ 26,501,137 $ 24,352,072 $ 22,941,548 Additions: Production 1,758,107 2,815,181 7,148,148 Disbursements 1,677,795 1,871,627 5,138,574 Total production and disbursements 3,435,902 4,686,808 12,286,722 Reductions: Payoffs (977,654 ) (1,347,447 ) (3,773,781 ) Paydowns (1,256,557 ) (1,183,178 ) (3,704,306 ) Total payoffs and paydowns (2,234,211 ) (2,530,625 ) (7,478,087 ) Sales (19,635 ) (4,319 ) (60,652 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (2,966 ) - (3,271 ) Charge-offs (4,652 ) (2,799 ) (10,685 ) Transfers to loans held for sale (15,534 ) - (15,534 ) Total reductions (2,276,998 ) (2,537,743 ) (7,568,229 ) Net increase 1,158,904 2,149,065 4,718,493 Balance, end of period $ 27,660,041 $ 26,501,137 $ 27,660,041 Weighted average rate on production (1) 5.92 % 4.61 % 4.82 % (1) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 22 basis points to loan yields in 2022.





Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $1.2 billion or 4.4% in the third quarter of 2022 to $27.7 billion at September 30, 2022. The overall increase in the loans and leases balance for the third quarter of 2022 was due primarily to increases in the residential real estate mortgage and residential real estate construction portfolios.



Civic loan production was $831 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $847 million for the second quarter of 2022. The Civic loan portfolio as of September 30, 2022 totaled $2.9 billion.

The weighted average rate on the $1.8 billion of production for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 5.92% from 4.61% for the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to the loan mix (lower percentage of multi-family production, no single-family loan pool purchases, and a higher percentage of Civic production) and the increase in market interest rates.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 % of % of % of Loan and Lease Portfolio Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 3,770,706 14 % $ 3,670,515 14 % $ 3,694,597 18 % Residential 10,860,043 39 % 9,879,131 37 % 5,886,360 29 % Total real estate mortgage 14,630,749 53 % 13,549,646 51 % 9,580,957 47 % Real estate construction and land: Commercial 843,086 3 % 837,423 3 % 992,003 5 % Residential 3,450,430 12 % 3,153,616 12 % 2,659,870 13 % Total real estate construction and land 4,293,516 15 % 3,991,039 15 % 3,651,873 18 % Total real estate 18,924,265 68 % 17,540,685 66 % 13,232,830 65 % Commercial: Asset-based 5,154,654 19 % 5,068,112 19 % 3,661,769 18 % Venture capital 2,001,086 7 % 2,179,190 8 % 1,632,861 8 % Other commercial 1,115,442 4 % 1,229,504 5 % 1,577,592 7 % Total commercial 8,271,182 30 % 8,476,806 32 % 6,872,222 33 % Consumer 464,594 2 % 483,646 2 % 405,968 2 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 27,660,041 100 % $ 26,501,137 100 % $ 20,511,020 100 % Total unfunded loan commitments $ 11,227,234 $ 11,866,437 $ 8,480,599





ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS AND LEASES

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Allowance for Credit Allowance for Reserve for Total Losses on Loans and Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Leases Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 188,705 $ 95,071 $ 283,776 Charge-offs (4,652 ) - (4,652 ) Recoveries 2,274 - 2,274 Net charge-offs (2,378 ) - (2,378 ) Provision 3,000 - 3,000 Ending balance $ 189,327 $ 95,071 $ 284,398 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Allowance for Credit Allowance for Reserve for Total Losses on Loans and Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Leases Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 197,398 $ 75,071 $ 272,469 Charge-offs (2,799 ) - (2,799 ) Recoveries 4,106 - 4,106 Net recoveries 1,307 - 1,307 Provision (10,000 ) 20,000 10,000 Ending balance $ 188,705 $ 95,071 $ 283,776





The following table presents allowance for credit losses information on loans and leases as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

Allowance for Credit Losses September 30, June 30, Increase on Loans and Leases 2022 2022 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 189,327 $ 188,705 $ 622 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 95,071 95,071 - Allowance for credit losses $ 284,398 $ 283,776 $ 622 Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $ 3,000 $ 10,000 $ (7,000 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) (for the quarter) $ 2,378 $ (1,307 ) $ 3,685 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (for the quarter) 0.03 % (0.02 )% Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases held for investment 0.68 % 0.71 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 1.03 % 1.07 %





The allowance for credit losses increased by $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $284.4 million at September 30, 2022. This increase was attributable mainly to a $3.0 million provision for credit losses, offset partially by $2.4 million in net charge-offs.

Net charge-offs over the trailing twelve months were $2.4 million, which results in net charge-offs to average loans and leases over the trailing twelve months of 0.1%.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

September 30, June 30, Increase Credit Quality Metrics 2022 2022 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) NPAs and Performing TDRs: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 89,742 $ 78,527 $ 11,215 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more - - - Foreclosed assets, net 2,967 - 2,967 Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 92,709 $ 78,527 $ 14,182 Performing TDRs held for investment $ 8,106 $ 11,723 $ (3,617 ) Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.32 % 0.30 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.34 % 0.30 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 316.9 % 361.4 % (1) Nonaccrual loans include SBA guaranteed amounts of $17.2 million at September 30, 2022 and $13.8 million at June 30, 2022.

Nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $11.2 million to $89.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 due primarily to a $15.5 million office building loan.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Increase (Decrease) Accruing Accruing Accruing and 30-89 and 30-89 and 30-89 Days Past Days Past Days Past Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due (In thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 42,772 $ 14 $ 28,529 $ 14 $ 14,243 $ - Residential 25,950 21,700 27,524 13,577 (1,574 ) 8,123 Total real estate mortgage 68,722 21,714 56,053 13,591 12,669 8,123 Real estate construction and land: Commercial - - - - - - Residential 7,101 3,051 13,287 25,981 (6,186 ) (22,930 ) Total real estate construction and land 7,101 3,051 13,287 25,981 (6,186 ) (22,930 ) Commercial: Asset-based 2,127 - 1,189 - 938 - Venture capital 3,809 - 3,120 - 689 - Other commercial 7,616 265 4,655 9,503 2,961 (9,238 ) Total commercial 13,552 265 8,964 9,503 4,588 (9,238 ) Consumer 367 1,996 223 1,711 144 285 Total held for investment $ 89,742 $ 27,026 $ 78,527 $ 50,786 $ 11,215 $ (23,760 )

Loans and leases accruing and 30-89 days past due generally fluctuate from period to period. The $23.8 million decrease in the third quarter of 2022 was primarily in Civic residential construction loans and in the other commercial category, offset partially by an increase in the residential mortgage loans category.

CAPITAL

Our CET1, Tier 1, Total capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios increased during the third quarter of 2022 due mainly to strong earnings and the completion of the credit-linked notes transaction on September 29, 2022, which added approximately 20 basis points to the CET1 ratio. The notes sold had an aggregate principal amount of $132.8 million with net proceeds of approximately $128.7 million. The notes are linked to the credit risk of an approximately $2.66 billion reference pool of previously purchased single-family residential mortgage loans. The notes were issued in five classes with a blended interest rate of SOFR plus 11%. The transaction results in a lower risk-weighting on the reference pool of loans for regulatory capital purposes. The following table presents capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 PacWest Bancorp Consolidated: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 8.55 % 8.24 % 10.15 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.46 % 10.15 % 10.65 % Total capital ratio (1) 13.43 % 13.12 % 14.36 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 8.63 % 8.52 % 8.05 % Risk-weighted assets (1) (in thousands) $ 33,055,996 $ 33,009,455 $ 26,057,583 Tangible common equity ratio (2) 4.85 % 5.15 % 7.79 % Tangible common equity ratio excluding the impact of AOCI for securities (2) 6.97 % 6.79 % 7.50 % (1) Capital information for September 30, 2022 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest is a bank holding company with over $41 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses nationwide. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through 69 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, one branch located in Denver, Colorado, and numerous loan production offices across the country. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank provides venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. The Bank also offers financing of business-purpose, non-owner-occupied investor properties through Civic, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank also provides a specialized suite of services for the HOA industry. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 216,436 $ 197,027 $ 174,585 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 2,244,272 2,192,877 3,524,613 Total cash and cash equivalents 2,460,708 2,389,904 3,699,198 Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 5,891,328 6,780,648 9,276,926 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses 2,264,601 2,260,367 - Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 36,990 33,210 17,250 Total investment securities 8,192,919 9,074,225 9,294,176 Loans held for sale 15,534 - - Gross loans and leases held for investment 27,775,962 26,608,541 20,588,255 Deferred fees, net (115,921 ) (107,404 ) (77,235 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 27,660,041 26,501,137 20,511,020 Allowance for loan and lease losses (189,327 ) (188,705 ) (203,733 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 27,470,714 26,312,432 20,307,287 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 338,691 324,233 334,275 Premises and equipment, net 50,781 51,083 47,246 Foreclosed assets, net 2,967 - 13,364 Goodwill 1,405,736 1,405,736 1,204,118 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 34,010 37,659 15,533 Other assets 1,432,532 1,355,451 970,479 Total assets $ 41,404,592 $ 40,950,723 $ 35,885,676 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 12,775,756 $ 13,338,029 $ 12,881,806 Interest-bearing deposits 21,420,116 20,630,123 17,677,939 Total deposits 34,195,872 33,968,152 30,559,745 Borrowings 1,864,815 1,592,000 - Subordinated debt 863,379 863,756 862,447 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 604,581 548,412 545,050 Total liabilities 37,528,647 36,972,320 31,967,242 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,875,945 3,978,403 3,918,434 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 41,404,592 $ 40,950,723 $ 35,885,676 Book value per common share $ 28.07 $ 28.93 $ 32.77 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.11 $ 16.93 $ 22.57 Common shares outstanding 120,314,023 120,288,024 119,579,566 (1) Includes net unrealized (loss) gain on: Securities available-for-sale, net $ (637,346 ) $ (428,242 ) $ 98,859 Securities held to maturity (210,868 ) (216,508 ) - Total $ (848,214 ) $ (644,750 ) $ 98,859 (2) Non-GAAP measure.









PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 346,550 $ 293,286 $ 246,722 $ 907,595 $ 732,795 Investment securities 53,135 52,902 40,780 159,459 104,999 Deposits in financial institutions 10,359 4,330 2,580 16,412 6,130 Total interest income 410,044 350,518 290,082 1,083,466 843,924 Interest expense: Deposits 61,288 15,362 6,417 82,858 21,186 Borrowings 3,081 2,441 101 5,683 559 Subordinated debt 10,494 8,790 7,722 27,102 18,760 Total interest expense 74,863 26,593 14,240 115,643 40,505 Net interest income 335,181 323,925 275,842 967,823 803,419 Provision for credit losses 3,000 11,500 (20,000 ) 14,500 (156,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 332,181 312,425 295,842 953,323 959,419 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,608 3,634 3,407 10,813 9,793 Other commissions and fees 10,034 10,813 11,792 32,427 31,654 Leased equipment income 12,835 12,335 10,943 38,264 33,144 Gain on sale of loans and leases 58 12 - 130 1,561 Gain (loss) on sale of securities 86 (1,209 ) 515 (1,019 ) 616 Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 3,228 4,097 8,387 (4,050 ) 24,685 Warrant income 292 1,615 13,578 2,536 25,351 Other income 8,478 3,049 2,723 14,682 9,741 Total noninterest income 38,619 34,346 51,345 93,783 136,545 Noninterest expense: Compensation 105,933 102,542 98,061 300,715 268,750 Occupancy 15,574 15,268 14,928 46,042 43,766 Data processing 9,568 9,258 7,391 28,455 22,106 Other professional services 10,674 6,726 5,164 23,354 15,546 Insurance and assessments 7,159 5,632 3,685 18,281 12,333 Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,649 2,890 10,947 8,858 Leased equipment depreciation 8,908 8,934 8,603 27,031 26,186 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (248 ) (28 ) 165 (3,629 ) 47 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - - 200 - 3,825 Customer related expense 12,673 11,748 4,538 37,076 14,329 Loan expense 6,228 7,037 4,180 18,422 11,404 Other expense 15,500 12,879 9,616 39,995 34,157 Total noninterest expense 195,618 183,645 159,421 546,689 461,307 Earnings before income taxes 175,182 163,126 187,766 500,417 634,657 Income tax expense 43,566 40,766 47,770 126,313 163,743 Net earnings 131,616 122,360 139,996 374,104 470,914 Preferred stock dividends 9,392 - - 9,392 - Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 122,224 $ 122,360 $ 139,996 $ 364,712 $ 470,914 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.02 $ 1.17 $ 3.04 $ 3.96 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.75 $ 0.75

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic Earnings Per Common Share: Net earnings $ 131,616 $ 122,360 $ 139,996 $ 374,104 $ 470,914 Less: Preferred stock dividends (9,392 ) - - (9,392 ) - Net earnings available to common stockholders 122,224 122,360 139,996 364,712 470,914 Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (1) (2,331 ) (2,351 ) (2,417 ) (6,721 ) (7,930 ) Net earnings allocated to common shares $ 119,893 $ 120,009 $ 137,579 $ 357,991 $ 462,984 Weighted average basic shares and unvested restricted stock outstanding 120,342 120,022 119,569 119,989 119,272 Less: weighted average unvested restricted stock outstanding (2,556 ) (2,460 ) (2,340 ) (2,422 ) (2,235 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 117,786 117,562 117,229 117,567 117,037 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.02 $ 1.17 $ 3.04 $ 3.96 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share: Net earnings allocated to common shares $ 119,893 $ 120,009 $ 137,579 $ 357,991 $ 462,984 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 117,786 117,562 117,229 117,567 117,037 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.02 $ 1.17 $ 3.04 $ 3.96 (1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 27,038,873 $ 348,639 5.12 % $ 25,449,773 $ 295,154 4.65 % $ 19,670,671 $ 248,485 5.01 % Investment securities (3) 8,803,349 54,423 2.45 % 9,488,653 54,910 2.32 % 8,047,098 42,952 2.12 % Deposits in financial institutions 1,809,809 10,359 2.27 % 1,984,751 4,330 0.88 % 5,657,768 2,580 0.18 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 37,652,031 413,421 4.36 % 36,923,177 354,394 3.85 % 33,375,537 294,017 3.50 % Other assets 3,189,241 3,108,714 2,496,127 Total assets $ 40,841,272 $ 40,031,891 $ 35,871,664 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking $ 6,650,477 19,475 1.16 % $ 6,517,381 3,816 0.23 % $ 7,372,859 2,042 0.11 % Money market 10,914,027 31,780 1.16 % 10,553,942 8,448 0.32 % 8,662,449 2,997 0.14 % Savings 649,574 42 0.03 % 650,479 41 0.03 % 620,079 38 0.02 % Time 3,000,187 9,991 1.32 % 1,939,816 3,057 0.63 % 1,475,307 1,340 0.36 % Total interest-bearing deposits 21,214,265 61,288 1.15 % 19,661,618 15,362 0.31 % 18,130,694 6,417 0.14 % Borrowings 505,482 3,081 2.42 % 1,356,616 2,441 0.72 % 238,335 101 0.17 % Subordinated debt 863,719 10,494 4.82 % 863,653 8,790 4.08 % 862,272 7,722 3.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 22,583,466 74,863 1.32 % 21,881,887 26,593 0.49 % 19,231,301 14,240 0.29 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 13,653,177 13,987,398 12,198,313 Other liabilities 593,450 510,238 525,429 Total liabilities 36,830,093 36,379,523 31,955,043 Stockholders' equity 4,011,179 3,652,368 3,916,621 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 40,841,272 $ 40,031,891 $ 35,871,664 Net interest income (1) $ 338,558 $ 327,801 $ 279,777 Net interest spread (1) 3.04 % 3.36 % 3.21 % Net interest margin (1) 3.57 % 3.56 % 3.33 % Total deposits (4) $ 34,867,442 $ 61,288 0.70 % $ 33,649,016 $ 15,362 0.18 % $ 30,329,007 $ 6,417 0.08 % (1) Tax equivalent. (2) Includes net loan premium amortization of $3.8 million, $5.8 million, and $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1.3 million, $2.0 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 216,436 $ 197,027 $ 205,446 $ 112,548 $ 174,585 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 2,244,272 2,192,877 1,865,235 3,944,686 3,524,613 Total cash and cash equivalents 2,460,708 2,389,904 2,070,681 4,057,234 3,699,198 Securities available-for-sale 5,891,328 6,780,648 9,975,109 10,694,458 9,276,926 Securities held-to-maturity 2,264,601 2,260,367 - - - Federal Home Loan Bank stock 36,990 33,210 17,250 17,250 17,250 Total investment securities 8,192,919 9,074,225 9,992,359 10,711,708 9,294,176 Loans held for sale 15,534 - - - - Gross loans and leases held for investment 27,775,962 26,608,541 24,439,749 23,026,308 20,588,255 Deferred fees, net (115,921 ) (107,404 ) (87,677 ) (84,760 ) (77,235 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 27,660,041 26,501,137 24,352,072 22,941,548 20,511,020 Allowance for loan and lease losses (189,327 ) (188,705 ) (197,398 ) (200,564 ) (203,733 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 27,470,714 26,312,432 24,154,674 22,740,984 20,307,287 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 338,691 324,233 325,305 339,150 - 334,275 Premises and equipment, net 50,781 51,083 51,011 46,740 47,246 Foreclosed assets, net 2,967 - 304 12,843 13,364 Goodwill 1,405,736 1,405,736 1,405,736 1,405,736 1,204,118 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 34,010 37,659 41,308 44,957 15,533 Other assets 1,432,532 1,355,451 1,208,261 1,083,992 970,479 Total assets $ 41,404,592 $ 40,950,723 $ 39,249,639 $ 40,443,344 $ 35,885,676 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 12,775,756 $ 13,338,029 $ 14,057,051 $ 14,543,133 $ 12,881,806 Interest-bearing deposits 21,420,116 20,630,123 19,167,844 20,454,624 17,677,939 Total deposits 34,195,872 33,968,152 33,224,895 34,997,757 30,559,745 Borrowings 1,864,815 1,592,000 991,000 - - Subordinated debt 863,379 863,756 863,880 863,283 862,447 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 604,581 548,412 519,269 582,674 545,050 Total liabilities 37,528,647 36,972,320 35,599,044 36,443,714 31,967,242 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,875,945 3,978,403 3,650,595 3,999,630 3,918,434 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 41,404,592 $ 40,950,723 $ 39,249,639 $ 40,443,344 $ 35,885,676 Book value per common share $ 28.07 $ 28.93 $ 30.52 $ 33.45 $ 32.77 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.11 $ 16.93 $ 18.42 $ 21.31 $ 22.57 Common shares outstanding 120,314,023 120,288,024 119,601,766 119,584,854 119,579,566 (1) Includes net unrealized (loss) gain on: Securities available-for-sale, net $ (637,346 ) $ (428,242 ) $ (376,475 ) $ 65,968 $ 98,859 Securities held to maturity (210,868 ) (216,508 ) - - - Total $ (848,214 ) $ (644,750 ) $ (376,475 ) $ 65,968 $ 98,859 (2) Non-GAAP measure.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 346,550 $ 293,286 $ 267,759 $ 263,662 $ 246,722 Investment securities 53,135 52,902 53,422 48,469 40,780 Deposits in financial institutions 10,359 4,330 1,723 2,674 2,580 Total interest income 410,044 350,518 322,904 314,805 290,082 Interest expense: Deposits 61,288 15,362 6,208 6,622 6,417 Borrowings 3,081 2,441 161 64 101 Subordinated debt 10,494 8,790 7,818 7,714 7,722 Total interest expense 74,863 26,593 14,187 14,400 14,240 Net interest income 335,181 323,925 308,717 300,405 275,842 Provision for credit losses 3,000 11,500 - (6,000 ) (20,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 332,181 312,425 308,717 306,405 295,842 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,608 3,634 3,571 3,476 3,407 Other commissions and fees 10,034 10,813 11,580 10,633 11,792 Leased equipment income 12,835 12,335 13,094 12,602 10,943 Gain on sale of loans and leases 58 12 60 172 - Gain (loss) on sale of securities 86 (1,209 ) 104 999 515 Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 3,228 4,097 (11,375 ) (1,570 ) 8,387 Warrant income 292 1,615 629 23,990 13,578 Other income 8,478 3,049 3,155 7,080 2,723 Total noninterest income 38,619 34,346 20,818 57,382 51,345 Noninterest expense: Compensation 105,933 102,542 92,240 99,700 98,061 Occupancy 15,574 15,268 15,200 14,656 14,928 Data processing 9,568 9,258 9,629 8,171 7,391 Other professional services 10,674 6,726 5,954 5,946 5,164 Insurance and assessments 7,159 5,632 5,490 5,032 3,685 Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,649 3,649 3,876 2,890 Leased equipment depreciation 8,908 8,934 9,189 9,569 8,603 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (248 ) (28 ) (3,353 ) (260 ) 165 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - - - 5,590 200 Customer related expense 12,673 11,748 12,655 6,175 4,538 Loan expense 6,228 7,037 5,157 5,627 4,180 Other expense 15,500 12,879 11,616 12,028 9,616 Total noninterest expense 195,618 183,645 167,426 176,110 159,421 Earnings before income taxes 175,182 163,126 162,109 187,677 187,766 Income tax expense 43,566 40,766 41,981 51,632 47,770 Net earnings 131,616 122,360 120,128 136,045 139,996 Preferred stock dividends 9,392 - - - - Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 122,224 $ 122,360 $ 120,128 $ 136,045 $ 139,996 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.02 $ 1.01 $ 1.14 $ 1.17 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.28 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.34 % 1.55 % Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") return on average assets (1)(2) 1.73 % 1.75 % 1.65 % 1.79 % 1.86 % Return on average equity (1) 13.02 % 13.44 % 12.66 % 13.65 % 14.18 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 24.11 % 24.42 % 20.93 % 22.06 % 21.03 % Efficiency ratio 51.0 % 49.5 % 50.1 % 46.2 % 47.2 % Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (1) 1.90 % 1.84 % 1.70 % 1.73 % 1.76 % Average Yields/Costs (1): Yield on: Average loans and leases (3) 5.12 % 4.65 % 4.66 % 4.93 % 5.01 % Average investment securities (3) 2.45 % 2.32 % 2.17 % 2.02 % 2.12 % Average interest-earning assets (3) 4.36 % 3.85 % 3.59 % 3.39 % 3.50 % Cost of: Average interest-bearing deposits 1.15 % 0.31 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Average total deposits 0.70 % 0.18 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 1.32 % 0.49 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.29 % Net interest spread (3) 3.04 % 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.12 % 3.21 % Net interest margin (3) 3.57 % 3.56 % 3.43 % 3.24 % 3.33 % Average Balances: Assets: Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $ 27,038,873 $ 25,449,773 $ 23,433,019 $ 21,367,665 $ 19,670,671 Investment securities 8,803,349 9,488,653 10,397,709 9,964,568 8,047,098 Deposits in financial institutions 1,809,809 1,984,751 3,083,159 5,961,104 5,657,768 Interest-earning assets 37,652,031 36,923,177 36,913,887 37,293,337 33,375,537 Total assets 40,841,272 40,031,891 39,883,304 40,358,147 35,871,664 Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 13,653,177 13,987,398 14,463,667 14,713,385 12,198,313 Interest-bearing deposits 21,214,265 19,661,618 19,868,395 20,050,310 18,130,694 Total deposits 34,867,442 33,649,016 34,332,062 34,763,695 30,329,007 Borrowings 505,482 1,356,616 298,444 234,391 238,335 Subordinated debt 863,719 863,653 863,572 862,777 862,272 Interest-bearing liabilities 22,583,466 21,881,887 21,030,411 21,147,478 19,231,301 Stockholders' equity 4,011,179 3,652,368 3,847,481 3,954,267 3,916,621 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Tax equivalent.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Credit Quality Metrics for Loans and Leases Held for Investment: Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 89,742 $ 78,527 $ 66,538 $ 61,174 $ 64,507 Nonperforming assets 92,709 78,527 66,842 74,017 77,871 Special mention loans and leases 463,994 480,261 377,315 391,611 496,366 Classified loans and leases 96,685 104,264 82,068 116,104 141,604 Allowance for loan and lease losses 189,327 188,705 197,398 200,564 203,733 Allowance for credit losses 284,398 283,776 272,469 273,635 279,804 For the quarter: Provision for credit losses 3,000 10,000 - (6,000 ) (20,000 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,378 (1,307 ) 1,166 169 367 Nonaccrual loans and leases to loans and leases 0.32 % 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.31 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases and foreclosed assets 0.34 % 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.32 % 0.38 % Special mention loans and leases to loans and leases 1.68 % 1.81 % 1.55 % 1.71 % 2.42 % Classified loans and leases to loans and leases 0.35 % 0.39 % 0.34 % 0.51 % 0.69 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases 0.68 % 0.71 % 0.81 % 0.87 % 0.99 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases 1.03 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.19 % 1.36 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases 316.91 % 361.37 % 409.49 % 447.31 % 433.76 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases 0.03 % (0.02 )% 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Trailing 12 months net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases 0.01 % 0.00 % (0.02 )% (0.01 )% 0.09 % PacWest Bancorp Consolidated: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 8.55 % 8.24 % 8.64 % 8.86 % 10.15 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.46 % 10.15 % 9.07 % 9.32 % 10.65 % Total capital ratio (1) 13.43 % 13.12 % 12.27 % 12.69 % 14.36 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 8.63 % 8.52 % 7.11 % 6.84 % 8.05 % Risk-weighted assets (1) $ 33,055,996 $ 33,009,455 $ 30,297,312 $ 28,508,808 $ 26,057,583 Equity to assets ratio 9.36 % 9.72 % 9.30 % 9.89 % 10.92 % Tangible common equity ratio (2) 4.85 % 5.15 % 5.83 % 6.54 % 7.79 % Book value per common share $ 28.07 $ 28.93 $ 30.52 $ 33.45 $ 32.77 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.11 $ 16.93 $ 18.42 $ 21.31 $ 22.57 Pacific Western Bank: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.17 % 9.78 % 9.32 % 9.56 % 11.12 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.17 % 9.78 % 9.32 % 9.56 % 11.12 % Total capital ratio (1) 12.16 % 11.77 % 11.45 % 11.80 % 13.59 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 8.39 % 8.21 % 7.31 % 7.00 % 8.40 % (1) Capital information for September 30, 2022 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”), (2) PPNR return on average assets, (3) return on average tangible common equity, (4) tangible common equity ratio, and (5) tangible book value per common share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of PPNR, return on average tangible common equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per common share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) net earnings, (2) return on average assets, (3) return on average equity, (4) equity to assets ratio, and (5) book value per common share.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended PPNR and PPNR Return September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, on Average Assets 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net earnings $ 131,616 $ 122,360 $ 139,996 $ 374,104 $ 470,914 Net interest income $ 335,181 $ 323,925 $ 275,842 $ 967,823 $ 803,419 Noninterest income 38,619 34,346 51,345 93,783 136,545 Noninterest expense (195,618 ) (183,645 ) (159,421 ) (546,689 ) (461,307 ) Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") $ 178,182 $ 174,626 $ 167,766 $ 514,917 $ 478,657 Average assets $ 40,841,272 $ 40,031,891 $ 35,871,664 $ 40,255,665 $ 33,887,541 Return on average assets (1) 1.28 % 1.23 % 1.55 % 1.24 % 1.86 % PPNR return on average assets (2) 1.73 % 1.75 % 1.86 % 1.71 % 1.89 % (1) Annualized net earnings divided by average assets. (2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Return on Average September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, Tangible Common Equity 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net earnings $ 131,616 $ 122,360 $ 139,996 $ 374,104 $ 470,914 Less: Preferred stock dividends (9,392 ) - - (9,392 ) - Net earnings available to common stockholders 122,224 122,360 139,996 364,712 470,914 Add: Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,649 2,890 10,947 8,858 Adjusted net earnings $ 125,873 $ 126,009 $ 142,886 $ 375,659 $ 479,772 Average stockholders' equity $ 4,011,179 $ 3,652,368 $ 3,916,621 $ 3,837,609 $ 3,758,733 Less: Average intangible assets 1,441,689 1,445,333 1,221,253 1,445,332 1,212,851 Less: Average preferred stock 498,516 137,100 - 213,698 - Average tangible common equity $ 2,070,974 $ 2,069,935 $ 2,695,368 $ 2,178,579 $ 2,545,882 Return on average equity (1) 13.02 % 13.44 % 14.18 % 13.03 % 16.75 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) 24.11 % 24.42 % 21.03 % 23.05 % 25.20 % (1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity. (2) Annualized adjusted net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.