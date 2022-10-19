PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2022

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

$122.2M$1.0224.11%8.55%
Net Earnings Available to
Common Stockholders		Diluted Earnings
per Common Share		ROATCECET1

THIRD QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • All Regulatory Capital Ratios Increased from 2Q22, With CET1 Increasing from 8.24% to 8.55%
  • Total Deposits Up $228 Million or 0.7% from 2Q22; Venture Banking Deposits Grew $129 Million to $12.2 Billion
  • Credit Metrics Remain Steady with Nonperforming Assets Ratio of 34 Basis Points
  • Loan Growth of $1.2 Billion or 4.4% from 2Q22
  • Net Interest Income (TE) of $338.6 Million in 3Q22 vs. $327.8 Million in 2Q22; Up 3.3%

CEO COMMENTARY

Matt Wagner, CEO, commented, “We are pleased with the growth in our capital ratios during the third quarter of 2022. The increases in the ratios were due to strong earnings, the credit-linked notes transaction completed in late September, and slower growth in loans and loan commitments. Capital remains a primary focus area and we are targeting a CET1 ratio of 10% by the end of 2023.”

“We were also pleased with the stabilization in venture banking deposits, which grew by $129 million to $12.2 billion, contributing to total deposits growing by $228 million in the third quarter of 2022. After exceptionally strong loan growth in the first half of 2022, loan growth slowed in the third quarter of 2022 due to the expected impact from higher interest rates and our decision to slow loan growth as part of managing our balance sheet.”

“Credit quality remains strong as evidenced by credit metrics such as nonperforming assets of 34 basis points and net charge-offs of three basis points for the quarter and one basis point on a year-to-date basis.”

“Lastly, on a macroeconomic level as we assess the current state and direction of the economy we are thinking about and planning for a weaker economic outlook.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

            
 At or For the    At or For the   
 Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
 September 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase
Financial Highlights (1) 2022   2022  (Decrease)  2022   2021  (Decrease)
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net earnings available to          
common stockholders$122,224  $122,360  $(136) $364,712  $470,914  $(106,202)
Diluted earnings per          
common share$1.02  $1.02  $-  $3.04  $3.96  $(0.92)
Pre-provision, pre-tax net          
revenue ("PPNR") (2)$178,182  $174,626  $3,556  $514,917  $478,657  $36,260 
Return on average assets 1.28%  1.23%  0.05   1.24%  1.86%  (0.62)
PPNR return on average          
assets (2) 1.73%  1.75%  (0.02)  1.71%  1.89%  (0.18)
Return on average          
tangible common equity (2) 24.11%  24.42%  (0.31)  23.05%  25.20%  (2.15)
            
Yield on average loans and          
leases (tax equivalent) 5.12%  4.65%  0.47   4.82%  5.13%  (0.31)
Cost of average total          
deposits 0.70%  0.18%  0.52   0.32%  0.10%  0.22 
Net interest margin ("NIM")          
(tax equivalent) 3.57%  3.56%  0.01   3.52%  3.46%  0.06 
Efficiency ratio 51.0%  49.5%  1.5   50.2%  47.2%  3.0 
            
Total assets$41,404,592  $40,950,723  $453,869  $41,404,592  $35,885,676  $5,518,916 
Loans and leases held          
for investment,          
net of deferred fees$27,660,041  $26,501,137  $1,158,904  $27,660,041  $20,511,020  $7,149,021 
Noninterest-bearing          
demand deposits$12,775,756  $13,338,029  $(562,273) $12,775,756  $12,881,806  $(106,050)
Core deposits$28,559,310  $29,218,646  $(659,336) $28,559,310  $28,140,708  $418,602 
Total deposits$34,195,872  $33,968,152  $227,720  $34,195,872  $30,559,745  $3,636,127 
            
As percentage of total          
deposits:           
Noninterest-bearing          
demand deposits 37%  39%  (2)  37%  42%  (5)
Core deposits 83%  86%  (3)  83%  92%  (9)
            
Equity to assets ratio 9.36%  9.72%  (0.36)  9.36%  10.92%  (1.56)
Common equity tier 1          
capital ratio 8.55%  8.24%  0.31   8.55%  10.15%  (1.60)
Tier 1 capital ratio 10.46%  10.15%  0.31   10.46%  10.65%  (0.19)
Total capital ratio 13.43%  13.12%  0.31   13.43%  14.36%  (0.93)
Tangible common equity          
ratio (2) 4.85%  5.15%  (0.30)  4.85%  7.79%  (2.94)
Book value per common          
share$28.07  $28.93  $(0.86) $28.07  $32.77  $(4.70)
Tangible book value per          
common share (2)$16.11  $16.93  $(0.82) $16.11  $22.57  $(6.46)
            
(1) The operations of the HOA Business are included from its October 8, 2021 acquisition date and    
the operations of Civic are included from its February 1, 2021 acquisition date.      
(2) Non-GAAP measure.          


INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased by $11.3 million to $335.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $323.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. Interest income on loans and leases increased by $53.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to a $1.6 billion increase in the average balance of loans and leases and a 47 basis point increase in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases compared to the second quarter of 2022. Interest income on deposits in financial institutions increased by $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to a 139 basis point increase in the yield on average deposits in financial institutions, offset partially by a $175 million decrease in the average balance. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.12% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 4.65% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was due primarily to higher coupon interest due to increased rates on new production and on existing variable rate loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $45.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 due mainly to increased market rates and a higher level of wholesale deposits which contributed to a 52 basis point increase in the cost of average total deposits. Interest expense on borrowings and subordinated debt increased by $2.3 million due to a 190 basis points increase in the cost of average borrowings and subordinated debt, partially offset by an $851 million decrease in the average balance.

The tax equivalent NIM was 3.57% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.56% for the second quarter of 2022. The slight increase in the NIM was due mainly to the change in the interest-earning assets mix driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 69% to 72%, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 26% to 23%, and the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest-earning assets remained unchanged at 5%. The balance of average loans and leases increased by $1.6 billion to $27.0 billion, the balance of average investment securities decreased by $685 million to $8.8 billion, and the balance of average deposits in financial institutions decreased by $175 million to $1.8 billion.

The cost of average total deposits was 0.70% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.18% for the second quarter of 2022 due mainly to higher average balances and rates on higher-cost wholesale money market and brokered time deposits, as well as higher market rates on our deposit products.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended  
 September 30, June 30, Increase
Provision for Credit Losses2022  2022  (Decrease)
 (In thousands)
Addition (reduction) in allowance for  
loan and lease losses$3,000 $(10,000) $13,000 
Addition to reserve for    
unfunded loan commitments -  20,000   (20,000)
Total loan-related provision 3,000  10,000   (7,000)
Addition to allowance for   
held-to-maturity securities- 1,500  (1,500)
Total provision for credit losses$3,000 $11,500  $(8,500)
      

 

The provision for credit losses was $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The $7.0 million decrease in the loan-related provision was due mainly to a lower level of growth in loans and leases and unfunded commitments in the third versus the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease in COVID-related qualitative reserves, partially offset by increased reserves needed due to a less favorable economic forecast in the third versus the second quarter of 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended   
 September 30, June 30, Increase 
Noninterest Income2022  2022  (Decrease) 
 (In thousands) 
Service charges on deposit accounts$3,608 $3,634  $(26) 
Other commissions and fees 10,034  10,813   (779) 
Leased equipment income 12,835  12,335   500  
Gain on sale of loans and leases 58  12   46  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities 86  (1,209)  1,295  
Dividends and gains on equity investments 3,228  4,097   (869) 
Warrant income 292  1,615   (1,323) 
Other income 8,478  3,049   5,429  
Total noninterest income$38,619 $34,346  $4,273  
       

Noninterest income increased by $4.3 million to $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to increases of $5.4 million in other income and $1.3 million in gain on sale of securities, offset partially by a decrease of $1.3 million in warrant income and a decrease of $0.9 million in dividends and gains on equity investments. The increase in other income was due primarily to the receipt of a $5.5 million legal settlement, net of current year legal fees. The increase in gain on sale of securities resulted from the sale of $440.4 million of securities for a net gain of $86,000 compared to sales of $393.4 million of securities for a net loss of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. Warrant income was lower due to a lack of capital market activities. The decrease in dividends and gains on equity investments was due to lower fair value gains on equity investments still held and SBIC investments, partially offset by lower losses on sales of equity investments and increased income distributions on SBIC investments.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended  
 September 30, June 30, Increase
Noninterest Expense 2022   2022  (Decrease)
 (In thousands)
Compensation$105,933  $102,542  $3,391 
Occupancy 15,574   15,268   306 
Data processing 9,568   9,258   310 
Other professional services 10,674   6,726   3,948 
Insurance and assessments 7,159   5,632   1,527 
Intangible asset amortization 3,649   3,649   - 
Leased equipment depreciation 8,908   8,934   (26)
Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (248)  (28)  (220)
Customer related expense 12,673   11,748   925 
Loan expense 6,228   7,037   (809)
Other 15,500   12,879   2,621 
Total noninterest expense$195,618  $183,645  $11,973 
      

Noninterest expense increased by $12.0 million to $195.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $183.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to increases of $3.9 million in other professional services, $3.4 million in compensation expense, $2.6 million in other expense, and $1.5 million in insurance and assessments expense. The increase in other professional services was due mostly to issuance costs of the credit-linked notes transaction. The increase in compensation expense was due mainly to an increase in our headcount by 68 FTEs during the third quarter primarily related to hiring at Civic and for our digital and innovation initiatives. The increase in other expense was due primarily to a legal settlement accrual. The increase in insurance and assessments expense was due to higher FDIC assessment expense due to downward trends in core deposits and capital levels in the first half of 2022. Noninterest expense includes $7.0 million of non-recurring expenses in the third quarter of 2022 related to the issuance costs of the credit-linked notes transaction and a legal settlement accrual.

INCOME TAXES

The effective income tax rate was 24.9% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 25.0% for the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 is currently estimated to be in the range of 25% to 27%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

DEPOSITS AND CLIENT INVESTMENT FUNDS

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

 September 30, 2022
 June 30, 2022 
 September 30, 2021
  % of  % of  % of
Deposit CompositionBalanceTotal BalanceTotal BalanceTotal
 (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand$12,775,75637% $13,338,02939% $12,881,80642%
Interest checking 6,780,90020%  6,197,23418%  7,168,47224%
Money market 8,361,77924%  9,029,43327%  7,463,26124%
Savings 640,8752%  653,9502%  627,1692%
Total core deposits 28,559,31083%  29,218,64686%  28,140,70892%
Wholesale non-maturity deposits 2,367,5447%  2,185,2486%  960,4383%
Total non-maturity deposits 30,926,85490%  31,403,89492%  29,101,14695%
Retail time deposits 1,778,3255%  1,354,1984%  1,262,8644%
Brokered time deposits 1,490,6935%  1,210,0604%  195,7351%
Total time deposits (1) 3,269,01810%  2,564,2588%  1,458,5995%
Total deposits$34,195,872100% $33,968,152100% $30,559,745100%
         
(1) Includes time deposits over $250,000 of $1.0 billion, $665.9 million, and $576.0 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022,  
and September 30, 2021, respectively.       

Total deposits increased by $228 million or 0.7% in the third quarter of 2022 due to a $705 million increase in time deposits and a $182 million increase in wholesale non-maturity deposits, offset partially by a decrease in core deposits. Total venture banking deposits increased from $12.1 billion as of June 30, 2022 to $12.2 billion as of September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, core deposits totaled $28.6 billion or 83% of total deposits, including $12.8 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits or 37% of total deposits. Core deposits decreased by $659 million or 2.3% in the third quarter of 2022 driven primarily by a $586 million decrease in balances from our community banking clients primarily in September due to client business activity.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds decreased from $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022 to $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, of which $1.1 billion was managed by PWAM. The decrease of $0.3 billion was primarily attributable to deposit transfers by venture banking clients back onto our balance sheet.

LOANS AND LEASES

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
Roll Forward of Loans and Leases HeldSeptember 30, June 30, September 30,
for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees 2022   2022   2022 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of period$26,501,137  $24,352,072  $22,941,548 
Additions:    
Production 1,758,107   2,815,181   7,148,148 
Disbursements 1,677,795   1,871,627   5,138,574 
Total production and disbursements 3,435,902   4,686,808   12,286,722 
Reductions:    
Payoffs (977,654)  (1,347,447)  (3,773,781)
Paydowns (1,256,557)  (1,183,178)  (3,704,306)
Total payoffs and paydowns (2,234,211)  (2,530,625)  (7,478,087)
Sales (19,635)  (4,319)  (60,652)
Transfers to foreclosed assets (2,966)  -   (3,271)
Charge-offs (4,652)  (2,799)  (10,685)
Transfers to loans held for sale (15,534)  -   (15,534)
Total reductions (2,276,998)  (2,537,743)  (7,568,229)
Net increase 1,158,904   2,149,065   4,718,493 
Balance, end of period$27,660,041  $26,501,137  $27,660,041 
      
Weighted average rate on production (1) 5.92%  4.61%  4.82%
      
(1) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes
amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 22 basis points to loan yields in 2022.

 

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $1.2 billion or 4.4% in the third quarter of 2022 to $27.7 billion at September 30, 2022. The overall increase in the loans and leases balance for the third quarter of 2022 was due primarily to increases in the residential real estate mortgage and residential real estate construction portfolios.

Civic loan production was $831 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $847 million for the second quarter of 2022. The Civic loan portfolio as of September 30, 2022 totaled $2.9 billion.

The weighted average rate on the $1.8 billion of production for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 5.92% from 4.61% for the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to the loan mix (lower percentage of multi-family production, no single-family loan pool purchases, and a higher percentage of Civic production) and the increase in market interest rates.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
  % of   % of   % of
Loan and Lease Portfolio BalanceTotal BalanceTotal BalanceTotal
 (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate mortgage:       
Commercial$3,770,70614% $3,670,51514% $3,694,59718%
Residential 10,860,04339%  9,879,13137%  5,886,36029%
Total real estate mortgage 14,630,74953%  13,549,64651%  9,580,95747%
Real estate construction and land:      
Commercial 843,0863%  837,4233%  992,0035%
Residential 3,450,43012%  3,153,61612%  2,659,87013%
Total real estate construction      
and land 4,293,51615%  3,991,03915%  3,651,87318%
Total real estate 18,924,26568%  17,540,68566%  13,232,83065%
Commercial:       
Asset-based 5,154,65419%  5,068,11219%  3,661,76918%
Venture capital 2,001,0867%  2,179,1908%  1,632,8618%
Other commercial 1,115,4424%  1,229,5045%  1,577,5927%
Total commercial 8,271,18230%  8,476,80632%  6,872,22233%
Consumer 464,5942%  483,6462%  405,9682%
Total loans and leases held for      
investment, net of deferred fees$27,660,041100% $26,501,137100% $20,511,020100%
         
Total unfunded loan commitments$11,227,234  $11,866,437  $8,480,599 

 

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS AND LEASES

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases for the periods indicated:

       
 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 
Allowance for Credit Allowance for Reserve for  Total 
Losses on Loans and Loan and  Unfunded Loan Allowance for 
Leases RollforwardLease Losses Commitments Credit Losses 
 (In thousands) 
Beginning balance$188,705  $95,071 $283,776  
Charge-offs (4,652)  -  (4,652) 
Recoveries 2,274   -  2,274  
Net charge-offs (2,378)  -  (2,378) 
Provision 3,000   -  3,000  
Ending balance$189,327  $95,071 $284,398  
       
       
       
 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 
Allowance for Credit Allowance for Reserve for  Total 
Losses on Loans and Loan and  Unfunded Loan Allowance for 
Leases RollforwardLease Losses Commitments Credit Losses 
 (In thousands) 
Beginning balance$197,398  $75,071 $272,469  
Charge-offs (2,799)  -  (2,799) 
Recoveries 4,106   -  4,106  
Net recoveries 1,307   -  1,307  
Provision (10,000)  20,000  10,000  
Ending balance$188,705  $95,071 $283,776  


The following table presents allowance for credit losses information on loans and leases as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

       
Allowance for Credit LossesSeptember 30, June 30, Increase 
on Loans and Leases 2022   2022  (Decrease) 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Allowance for loan and lease losses$189,327  $188,705  $622  
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 95,071   95,071   -  
Allowance for credit losses$284,398  $283,776  $622  
       
Provision for credit losses (for the quarter)$3,000  $10,000  $(7,000) 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (for the quarter)$2,378  $(1,307) $3,685  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans      
and leases (for the quarter) 0.03%  (0.02)%   
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans      
and leases held for investment 0.68%  0.71%   
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases      
held for investment 1.03%  1.07%   

 

The allowance for credit losses increased by $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $284.4 million at September 30, 2022. This increase was attributable mainly to a $3.0 million provision for credit losses, offset partially by $2.4 million in net charge-offs.

Net charge-offs over the trailing twelve months were $2.4 million, which results in net charge-offs to average loans and leases over the trailing twelve months of 0.1%.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

       
 September 30, June 30, Increase 
Credit Quality Metrics  2022   2022  (Decrease) 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
NPAs and Performing TDRs:      
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1)$89,742  $78,527  $11,215  
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more -   -   -  
Foreclosed assets, net 2,967   -   2,967  
   Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")$92,709  $78,527  $14,182  
       
Performing TDRs held for investment$8,106  $11,723  $(3,617) 
       
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment      
to loans and leases held for investment 0.32%  0.30%   
Nonperforming assets to loans and leases      
held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.34%  0.30%   
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans      
and leases held for investment 316.9%  361.4%   
           
(1) Nonaccrual loans include SBA guaranteed amounts of $17.2 million at September 30, 2022 and $13.8 million at June 30, 2022.          

 

Nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $11.2 million to $89.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 due primarily to a $15.5 million office building loan.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

             
 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Increase (Decrease) 
   Accruing   Accruing   Accruing 
   and 30-89   and 30-89   and 30-89 
   Days Past   Days Past   Days Past 
 Nonaccrual  Due Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due 
 (In thousands) 
Real estate mortgage:            
Commercial$42,772 $14 $28,529 $14 $14,243  $-  
Residential 25,950  21,700  27,524  13,577  (1,574)  8,123  
Total real estate mortgage 68,722  21,714  56,053  13,591  12,669   8,123  
Real estate construction and land:            
Commercial -  -  -  -  -   -  
Residential 7,101  3,051  13,287  25,981  (6,186)  (22,930) 
Total real estate            
construction and land 7,101  3,051  13,287  25,981  (6,186)  (22,930) 
Commercial:            
Asset-based 2,127  -  1,189  -  938   -  
Venture capital 3,809  -  3,120  -  689   -  
Other commercial 7,616  265  4,655  9,503  2,961   (9,238) 
Total commercial 13,552  265  8,964  9,503  4,588   (9,238) 
Consumer 367  1,996  223  1,711  144   285  
Total held for investment$89,742 $27,026 $78,527 $50,786 $11,215  $(23,760) 
             

 Loans and leases accruing and 30-89 days past due generally fluctuate from period to period. The $23.8 million decrease in the third quarter of 2022 was primarily in Civic residential construction loans and in the other commercial category, offset partially by an increase in the residential mortgage loans category.

CAPITAL

Our CET1, Tier 1, Total capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios increased during the third quarter of 2022 due mainly to strong earnings and the completion of the credit-linked notes transaction on September 29, 2022, which added approximately 20 basis points to the CET1 ratio. The notes sold had an aggregate principal amount of $132.8 million with net proceeds of approximately $128.7 million. The notes are linked to the credit risk of an approximately $2.66 billion reference pool of previously purchased single-family residential mortgage loans. The notes were issued in five classes with a blended interest rate of SOFR plus 11%. The transaction results in a lower risk-weighting on the reference pool of loans for regulatory capital purposes. The following table presents capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

       
       
 September 30, June 30, September 30, 
  2022   2022   2021  
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:      
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 8.55%  8.24%  10.15% 
Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.46%  10.15%  10.65% 
Total capital ratio (1) 13.43%  13.12%  14.36% 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 8.63%  8.52%  8.05% 
Risk-weighted assets (1) (in thousands)$33,055,996  $33,009,455  $26,057,583  
Tangible common equity ratio (2) 4.85%  5.15%  7.79% 
Tangible common equity ratio excluding      
the impact of AOCI for securities (2) 6.97%  6.79%  7.50% 
       
(1) Capital information for September 30, 2022 is preliminary.     
(2) Non-GAAP measure.      
       

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET      
       
 September 30, June 30, September 30, 
  2022   2022   2021  
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
ASSETS:      
Cash and due from banks$216,436  $197,027  $174,585  
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 2,244,272   2,192,877   3,524,613  
Total cash and cash equivalents  2,460,708   2,389,904   3,699,198  
       
Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 5,891,328   6,780,648   9,276,926  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost,      
net of allowance for credit losses 2,264,601   2,260,367   -  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 36,990   33,210   17,250  
Total investment securities 8,192,919   9,074,225   9,294,176  
       
Loans held for sale 15,534   -   -  
       
Gross loans and leases held for investment 27,775,962   26,608,541   20,588,255  
Deferred fees, net (115,921)  (107,404)  (77,235) 
Total loans and leases held for investment,      
net of deferred fees 27,660,041   26,501,137   20,511,020  
Allowance for loan and lease losses (189,327)  (188,705)  (203,733) 
Total loans and leases held for investment, net 27,470,714   26,312,432   20,307,287  
       
Equipment leased to others under operating leases 338,691   324,233   334,275  
Premises and equipment, net 50,781   51,083   47,246  
Foreclosed assets, net 2,967   -   13,364  
Goodwill 1,405,736   1,405,736   1,204,118  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 34,010   37,659   15,533  
Other assets 1,432,532   1,355,451   970,479  
Total assets$41,404,592  $40,950,723  $35,885,676  
       
LIABILITIES:      
Noninterest-bearing deposits$12,775,756  $13,338,029  $12,881,806  
Interest-bearing deposits 21,420,116   20,630,123   17,677,939  
Total deposits 34,195,872   33,968,152   30,559,745  
Borrowings 1,864,815   1,592,000   -  
Subordinated debt 863,379   863,756   862,447  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 604,581   548,412   545,050  
Total liabilities 37,528,647   36,972,320   31,967,242  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,875,945   3,978,403   3,918,434  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$41,404,592  $40,950,723  $35,885,676  
       
Book value per common share$28.07  $28.93  $32.77  
Tangible book value per common share (2)$16.11  $16.93  $22.57  
Common shares outstanding 120,314,023   120,288,024   119,579,566  
       
(1) Includes net unrealized (loss) gain on:      
Securities available-for-sale, net$(637,346) $(428,242) $98,859  
Securities held to maturity (210,868)  (216,508)  -  
Total$(848,214) $(644,750) $98,859  
(2) Non-GAAP measure.      
       

 


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES          
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS         
           
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
 (In thousands, except per share data) 
Interest income:          
Loans and leases$346,550  $293,286  $246,722  $907,595  $732,795  
Investment securities 53,135   52,902   40,780   159,459   104,999  
Deposits in financial institutions 10,359   4,330   2,580   16,412   6,130  
Total interest income 410,044   350,518   290,082   1,083,466   843,924  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits 61,288   15,362   6,417   82,858   21,186  
Borrowings 3,081   2,441   101   5,683   559  
Subordinated debt 10,494   8,790   7,722   27,102   18,760  
Total interest expense 74,863   26,593   14,240   115,643   40,505  
           
Net interest income 335,181   323,925   275,842   967,823   803,419  
Provision for credit losses 3,000   11,500   (20,000)  14,500   (156,000) 
Net interest income after provision          
for credit losses 332,181   312,425   295,842   953,323   959,419  
           
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,608   3,634   3,407   10,813   9,793  
Other commissions and fees 10,034   10,813   11,792   32,427   31,654  
Leased equipment income 12,835   12,335   10,943   38,264   33,144  
Gain on sale of loans and leases 58   12   -   130   1,561  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities 86   (1,209)  515   (1,019)  616  
Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 3,228   4,097   8,387   (4,050)  24,685  
Warrant income 292   1,615   13,578   2,536   25,351  
Other income 8,478   3,049   2,723   14,682   9,741  
Total noninterest income 38,619   34,346   51,345   93,783   136,545  
           
Noninterest expense:          
Compensation 105,933   102,542   98,061   300,715   268,750  
Occupancy 15,574   15,268   14,928   46,042   43,766  
Data processing 9,568   9,258   7,391   28,455   22,106  
Other professional services 10,674   6,726   5,164   23,354   15,546  
Insurance and assessments 7,159   5,632   3,685   18,281   12,333  
Intangible asset amortization 3,649   3,649   2,890   10,947   8,858  
Leased equipment depreciation 8,908   8,934   8,603   27,031   26,186  
Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (248)  (28)  165   (3,629)  47  
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs -   -   200   -   3,825  
Customer related expense 12,673   11,748   4,538   37,076   14,329  
Loan expense 6,228   7,037   4,180   18,422   11,404  
Other expense 15,500   12,879   9,616   39,995   34,157  
Total noninterest expense 195,618   183,645   159,421   546,689   461,307  
           
Earnings before income taxes 175,182   163,126   187,766   500,417   634,657  
Income tax expense 43,566   40,766   47,770   126,313   163,743  
Net earnings  131,616   122,360   139,996   374,104   470,914  
Preferred stock dividends 9,392   -   -   9,392   -  
Net earnings available to           
common stockholders$122,224  $122,360  $139,996  $364,712  $470,914  
           
Basic and diluted earnings per common share$1.02  $1.02  $1.17  $3.04  $3.96  
Dividends declared and paid per common share$0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.75  $0.75  
           

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES         
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE          
           
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
Basic Earnings Per Common Share:          
Net earnings$131,616  $122,360  $139,996  $374,104  $470,914  
Less: Preferred stock dividends (9,392)  -   -   (9,392)  -  
Net earnings available to          
common stockholders 122,224   122,360   139,996   364,712   470,914  
Less: Earnings allocated to          
unvested restricted stock (1) (2,331)  (2,351)  (2,417)  (6,721)  (7,930) 
Net earnings allocated to          
common shares$119,893  $120,009  $137,579  $357,991  $462,984  
           
Weighted average basic shares          
and unvested restricted stock          
outstanding 120,342   120,022   119,569   119,989   119,272  
Less: weighted average unvested          
restricted stock outstanding (2,556)  (2,460)  (2,340)  (2,422)  (2,235) 
Weighted average basic shares          
outstanding 117,786   117,562   117,229   117,567   117,037  
           
Basic earnings per common share$1.02  $1.02  $1.17  $3.04  $3.96  
           
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:          
Net earnings allocated to          
common shares$119,893  $120,009  $137,579  $357,991  $462,984  
           
Weighted average diluted shares          
outstanding 117,786   117,562   117,229   117,567   117,037  
           
Diluted earnings per common share$1.02  $1.02  $1.17  $3.04  $3.96  
           
(1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus      
undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.      
           

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES          
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS         
             
 Three Months Ended 
 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 
  InterestAverage InterestAverage InterestAverage
 Average Income/Yield/ Average Income/Yield/ Average Income/Yield/ 
 BalanceExpenseCost BalanceExpenseCost BalanceExpenseCost 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Assets:            
Loans and leases (1)(2)$27,038,873$348,6395.12% $25,449,773$295,1544.65% $19,670,671$248,4855.01% 
Investment securities (3) 8,803,349 54,4232.45%  9,488,653 54,9102.32%  8,047,098 42,9522.12% 
Deposits in financial            
institutions 1,809,809 10,3592.27%  1,984,751 4,3300.88%  5,657,768 2,5800.18% 
Total interest-earning            
assets (1) 37,652,031 413,4214.36%  36,923,177 354,3943.85%  33,375,537 294,0173.50% 
Other assets 3,189,241    3,108,714    2,496,127   
Total assets$40,841,272   $40,031,891   $35,871,664   
             
Liabilities and             
Stockholders' Equity:           
Interest checking$6,650,477 19,4751.16% $6,517,381 3,8160.23% $7,372,859 2,0420.11% 
Money market 10,914,027 31,7801.16%  10,553,942 8,4480.32%  8,662,449 2,9970.14% 
Savings 649,574 420.03%  650,479 410.03%  620,079 380.02% 
Time 3,000,187 9,9911.32%  1,939,816 3,0570.63%  1,475,307 1,3400.36% 
Total interest-bearing            
deposits 21,214,265 61,2881.15%  19,661,618 15,3620.31%  18,130,694 6,4170.14% 
Borrowings 505,482 3,0812.42%  1,356,616 2,4410.72%  238,335 1010.17% 
Subordinated debt 863,719 10,4944.82%  863,653 8,7904.08%  862,272 7,7223.55% 
Total interest-bearing            
liabilities 22,583,466 74,8631.32%  21,881,887 26,5930.49%  19,231,301 14,2400.29% 
Noninterest-bearing            
demand deposits 13,653,177    13,987,398    12,198,313   
Other liabilities 593,450    510,238    525,429   
Total liabilities 36,830,093    36,379,523    31,955,043   
Stockholders' equity 4,011,179    3,652,368    3,916,621   
Total liabilities and            
stockholders' equity$40,841,272   $40,031,891   $35,871,664   
Net interest income (1) $338,558   $327,801   $279,777  
Net interest spread (1)  3.04%   3.36%   3.21% 
Net interest margin (1)  3.57%   3.56%   3.33% 
             
Total deposits (4)$34,867,442$61,2880.70% $33,649,016$15,3620.18% $30,329,007$6,4170.08% 
             
(1) Tax equivalent.            
(2) Includes net loan premium amortization of $3.8 million, $5.8 million, and $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022,
June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.         
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1.3 million, $2.0 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, 
June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities.   
The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.          
(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is 
calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.     
             

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES         
FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET          
           
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
  2022   2022   2022   2021   2021  
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
ASSETS:          
Cash and due from banks$216,436  $197,027  $205,446  $112,548  $174,585  
Interest-earning deposits in financial          
institutions 2,244,272   2,192,877   1,865,235   3,944,686   3,524,613  
Total cash and cash equivalents  2,460,708   2,389,904   2,070,681   4,057,234   3,699,198  
           
Securities available-for-sale 5,891,328   6,780,648   9,975,109   10,694,458   9,276,926  
Securities held-to-maturity 2,264,601   2,260,367   -   -   -  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 36,990   33,210   17,250   17,250   17,250  
   Total investment securities 8,192,919   9,074,225   9,992,359   10,711,708   9,294,176  
           
Loans held for sale 15,534   -   -   -   -  
           
Gross loans and leases held for investment 27,775,962   26,608,541   24,439,749   23,026,308   20,588,255  
Deferred fees, net (115,921)  (107,404)  (87,677)  (84,760)  (77,235) 
Total loans and leases held for          
investment, net of deferred fees 27,660,041   26,501,137   24,352,072   22,941,548   20,511,020  
Allowance for loan and lease losses (189,327)  (188,705)  (197,398)  (200,564)  (203,733) 
Total loans and leases held for          
investment, net 27,470,714   26,312,432   24,154,674   22,740,984   20,307,287  
           
Equipment leased to others under          
operating leases 338,691   324,233   325,305   339,150 - 334,275  
Premises and equipment, net 50,781   51,083   51,011   46,740   47,246  
Foreclosed assets, net 2,967   -   304   12,843   13,364  
Goodwill 1,405,736   1,405,736   1,405,736   1,405,736   1,204,118  
Core deposit and customer relationship          
intangibles, net 34,010   37,659   41,308   44,957   15,533  
Other assets 1,432,532   1,355,451   1,208,261   1,083,992   970,479  
Total assets$41,404,592  $40,950,723  $39,249,639  $40,443,344  $35,885,676  
           
LIABILITIES:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits$12,775,756  $13,338,029  $14,057,051  $14,543,133  $12,881,806  
Interest-bearing deposits 21,420,116   20,630,123   19,167,844   20,454,624   17,677,939  
Total deposits 34,195,872   33,968,152   33,224,895   34,997,757   30,559,745  
Borrowings 1,864,815   1,592,000   991,000   -   -  
Subordinated debt 863,379   863,756   863,880   863,283   862,447  
Accrued interest payable and other          
liabilities 604,581   548,412   519,269   582,674   545,050  
Total liabilities 37,528,647   36,972,320   35,599,044   36,443,714   31,967,242  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,875,945   3,978,403   3,650,595   3,999,630   3,918,434  
Total liabilities and stockholders’           
equity$41,404,592  $40,950,723  $39,249,639  $40,443,344  $35,885,676  
           
Book value per common share$28.07  $28.93  $30.52  $33.45  $32.77  
Tangible book value per common share (2)$16.11  $16.93  $18.42  $21.31  $22.57  
Common shares outstanding 120,314,023   120,288,024   119,601,766   119,584,854   119,579,566  
           
(1) Includes net unrealized (loss) gain on:          
Securities available-for-sale, net$(637,346) $(428,242) $(376,475) $65,968  $98,859  
Securities held to maturity (210,868)  (216,508)  -   -   -  
Total$(848,214) $(644,750) $(376,475) $65,968  $98,859  
(2) Non-GAAP measure.          
           


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES          
FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS          
           
 Three Months Ended 
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
  2022   2022   2022   2021   2021  
 (In thousands, except per share data) 
Interest income:          
Loans and leases$346,550  $293,286  $267,759  $263,662  $246,722  
Investment securities 53,135   52,902   53,422   48,469   40,780  
Deposits in financial institutions 10,359   4,330   1,723   2,674   2,580  
Total interest income 410,044   350,518   322,904   314,805   290,082  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits 61,288   15,362   6,208   6,622   6,417  
Borrowings 3,081   2,441   161   64   101  
Subordinated debt 10,494   8,790   7,818   7,714   7,722  
Total interest expense 74,863   26,593   14,187   14,400   14,240  
           
Net interest income 335,181   323,925   308,717   300,405   275,842  
Provision for credit losses 3,000   11,500   -   (6,000)  (20,000) 
Net interest income after provision          
for credit losses 332,181   312,425   308,717   306,405   295,842  
           
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,608   3,634   3,571   3,476   3,407  
Other commissions and fees 10,034   10,813   11,580   10,633   11,792  
Leased equipment income 12,835   12,335   13,094   12,602   10,943  
Gain on sale of loans and leases 58   12   60   172   -  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities 86   (1,209)  104   999   515  
Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 3,228   4,097   (11,375)  (1,570)  8,387  
Warrant income 292   1,615   629   23,990   13,578  
Other income 8,478   3,049   3,155   7,080   2,723  
Total noninterest income 38,619   34,346   20,818   57,382   51,345  
           
Noninterest expense:          
Compensation 105,933   102,542   92,240   99,700   98,061  
Occupancy 15,574   15,268   15,200   14,656   14,928  
Data processing 9,568   9,258   9,629   8,171   7,391  
Other professional services 10,674   6,726   5,954   5,946   5,164  
Insurance and assessments 7,159   5,632   5,490   5,032   3,685  
Intangible asset amortization 3,649   3,649   3,649   3,876   2,890  
Leased equipment depreciation 8,908   8,934   9,189   9,569   8,603  
Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (248)  (28)  (3,353)  (260)  165  
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs -   -   -   5,590   200  
Customer related expense 12,673   11,748   12,655   6,175   4,538  
Loan expense 6,228   7,037   5,157   5,627   4,180  
Other expense 15,500   12,879   11,616   12,028   9,616  
Total noninterest expense 195,618   183,645   167,426   176,110   159,421  
           
Earnings before income taxes 175,182   163,126   162,109   187,677   187,766  
Income tax expense 43,566   40,766   41,981   51,632   47,770  
Net earnings  131,616   122,360   120,128   136,045   139,996  
Preferred stock dividends 9,392   -   -   -   -  
Net earnings available to           
common stockholders$122,224  $122,360  $120,128  $136,045  $139,996  
           
Basic and diluted earnings per common share$1.02  $1.02  $1.01  $1.14  $1.17  
Dividends declared and paid per common share$0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25  
           

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES         
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA         
           
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
  2022   2022   2022   2021   2021  
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Performance Ratios:          
Return on average assets (1) 1.28%  1.23%  1.22%  1.34%  1.55% 
Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue          
("PPNR") return on average          
assets (1)(2) 1.73%  1.75%  1.65%  1.79%  1.86% 
Return on average equity (1) 13.02%  13.44%  12.66%  13.65%  14.18% 
Return on average tangible common          
equity (1)(2) 24.11%  24.42%  20.93%  22.06%  21.03% 
Efficiency ratio 51.0%  49.5%  50.1%  46.2%  47.2% 
Noninterest expense as a percentage          
of average assets (1) 1.90%  1.84%  1.70%  1.73%  1.76% 
           
Average Yields/Costs (1):          
Yield on:          
Average loans and leases (3) 5.12%  4.65%  4.66%  4.93%  5.01% 
Average investment securities (3) 2.45%  2.32%  2.17%  2.02%  2.12% 
Average interest-earning assets (3) 4.36%  3.85%  3.59%  3.39%  3.50% 
Cost of:          
Average interest-bearing deposits 1.15%  0.31%  0.13%  0.13%  0.14% 
Average total deposits 0.70%  0.18%  0.07%  0.08%  0.08% 
Average interest-bearing liabilities 1.32%  0.49%  0.27%  0.27%  0.29% 
Net interest spread (3) 3.04%  3.36%  3.32%  3.12%  3.21% 
Net interest margin (3) 3.57%  3.56%  3.43%  3.24%  3.33% 
           
Average Balances:          
Assets:          
Loans and leases, net of deferred fees$27,038,873  $25,449,773  $23,433,019  $21,367,665  $19,670,671  
Investment securities 8,803,349   9,488,653   10,397,709   9,964,568   8,047,098  
Deposits in financial institutions 1,809,809   1,984,751   3,083,159   5,961,104   5,657,768  
Interest-earning assets 37,652,031   36,923,177   36,913,887   37,293,337   33,375,537  
Total assets 40,841,272   40,031,891   39,883,304   40,358,147   35,871,664  
Liabilities:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits 13,653,177   13,987,398   14,463,667   14,713,385   12,198,313  
Interest-bearing deposits 21,214,265   19,661,618   19,868,395   20,050,310   18,130,694  
Total deposits 34,867,442   33,649,016   34,332,062   34,763,695   30,329,007  
Borrowings 505,482   1,356,616   298,444   234,391   238,335  
Subordinated debt 863,719   863,653   863,572   862,777   862,272  
Interest-bearing liabilities 22,583,466   21,881,887   21,030,411   21,147,478   19,231,301  
Stockholders' equity 4,011,179   3,652,368   3,847,481   3,954,267   3,916,621  
           
(1) Annualized.          
(2) Non-GAAP measure.          
(3) Tax equivalent.          
           


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES         
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA         
           
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
  2022   2022   2022   2021   2021  
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
Credit Quality Metrics for Loans           
and Leases Held for Investment:          
Nonaccrual loans and leases$89,742  $78,527  $66,538  $61,174  $64,507  
Nonperforming assets 92,709   78,527   66,842   74,017   77,871  
Special mention loans and leases 463,994   480,261   377,315   391,611   496,366  
Classified loans and leases 96,685   104,264   82,068   116,104   141,604  
Allowance for loan and lease losses 189,327   188,705   197,398   200,564   203,733  
Allowance for credit losses 284,398   283,776   272,469   273,635   279,804  
For the quarter:          
Provision for credit losses 3,000   10,000   -   (6,000)  (20,000) 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,378   (1,307)  1,166   169   367  
           
Nonaccrual loans and leases to loans          
and leases 0.32%  0.30%  0.27%  0.27%  0.31% 
Nonperforming assets to loans and          
leases and foreclosed assets 0.34%  0.30%  0.27%  0.32%  0.38% 
Special mention loans and leases to          
loans and leases 1.68%  1.81%  1.55%  1.71%  2.42% 
Classified loans and leases to loans          
and leases 0.35%  0.39%  0.34%  0.51%  0.69% 
Allowance for loan and lease losses          
to loans and leases 0.68%  0.71%  0.81%  0.87%  0.99% 
Allowance for credit losses to loans          
and leases 1.03%  1.07%  1.12%  1.19%  1.36% 
Allowance for credit losses to          
nonaccrual loans and leases 316.91%  361.37%  409.49%  447.31%  433.76% 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)          
to average loans and leases 0.03%  (0.02)%  0.02%  0.00%  0.01% 
Trailing 12 months net charge-offs          
(recoveries) to average loans and          
leases 0.01%  0.00%  (0.02)%  (0.01)%  0.09% 
           
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 8.55%  8.24%  8.64%  8.86%  10.15% 
Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.46%  10.15%  9.07%  9.32%  10.65% 
Total capital ratio (1) 13.43%  13.12%  12.27%  12.69%  14.36% 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 8.63%  8.52%  7.11%  6.84%  8.05% 
Risk-weighted assets (1)$33,055,996  $33,009,455  $30,297,312  $28,508,808  $26,057,583  
           
Equity to assets ratio 9.36%  9.72%  9.30%  9.89%  10.92% 
Tangible common equity ratio (2) 4.85%  5.15%  5.83%  6.54%  7.79% 
Book value per common share$28.07  $28.93  $30.52  $33.45  $32.77  
Tangible book value per common share (2)$16.11  $16.93  $18.42  $21.31  $22.57  
           
Pacific Western Bank:          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.17%  9.78%  9.32%  9.56%  11.12% 
Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.17%  9.78%  9.32%  9.56%  11.12% 
Total capital ratio (1) 12.16%  11.77%  11.45%  11.80%  13.59% 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 8.39%  8.21%  7.31%  7.00%  8.40% 
           
(1) Capital information for September 30, 2022 is preliminary.       
(2) Non-GAAP measure.          
           

 

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”), (2) PPNR return on average assets, (3) return on average tangible common equity, (4) tangible common equity ratio, and (5) tangible book value per common share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of PPNR, return on average tangible common equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per common share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) net earnings, (2) return on average assets, (3) return on average equity, (4) equity to assets ratio, and (5) book value per common share.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

           
           
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
PPNR and PPNR Return September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 
on Average Assets 2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Net earnings$131,616  $122,360  $139,996  $374,104  $470,914  
           
Net interest income$335,181  $323,925  $275,842  $967,823  $803,419  
Noninterest income 38,619   34,346   51,345   93,783   136,545  
Noninterest expense (195,618)  (183,645)  (159,421)  (546,689)  (461,307) 
Pre-provision, pre-tax net          
revenue ("PPNR")$178,182  $174,626  $167,766  $514,917  $478,657  
           
Average assets$40,841,272  $40,031,891  $35,871,664  $40,255,665  $33,887,541  
           
Return on average assets (1) 1.28%  1.23%  1.55%  1.24%  1.86% 
PPNR return on average assets (2) 1.73%  1.75%  1.86%  1.71%  1.89% 
           
(1) Annualized net earnings divided by average assets.         
(2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets.         
           


           
           
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
Return on Average September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 
Tangible Common Equity 2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Net earnings$131,616  $122,360  $139,996  $374,104  $470,914  
Less: Preferred stock dividends (9,392)  -   -   (9,392)  -  
Net earnings available to          
common stockholders 122,224   122,360   139,996   364,712   470,914  
Add: Intangible asset amortization 3,649   3,649   2,890   10,947   8,858  
Adjusted net earnings$125,873  $126,009  $142,886  $375,659  $479,772  
           
Average stockholders' equity$4,011,179  $3,652,368  $3,916,621  $3,837,609  $3,758,733  
Less: Average intangible assets 1,441,689   1,445,333   1,221,253   1,445,332   1,212,851  
Less: Average preferred stock 498,516   137,100   -   213,698   -  
Average tangible common equity$2,070,974  $2,069,935  $2,695,368  $2,178,579  $2,545,882  
           
Return on average equity (1) 13.02%  13.44%  14.18%  13.03%  16.75% 
Return on average tangible          
common equity (2) 24.11%  24.42%  21.03%  23.05%  25.20% 
           
(1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity.       
(2) Annualized adjusted net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.      

 

           
Tangible Common Equity Ratio/          
Tangible Book Value Per September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
Common Share 2022   2022   2022   2021   2021  
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
Stockholders' equity$3,875,945  $3,978,403  $3,650,595  $3,999,630  $3,918,434  
Less: Preferred stock 498,516   498,516   -   -   -  
Total common equity 3,377,429   3,479,887   3,650,595   3,999,630   3,918,434  
Less: Intangible assets 1,439,746   1,443,395   1,447,044   1,450,693   1,219,651  
Tangible common equity$1,937,683  $2,036,492  $2,203,551  $2,548,937  $2,698,783  
           
Total assets$41,404,592  $40,950,723  $39,249,639  $40,443,344  $35,885,676  
Less: Intangible assets 1,439,746   1,443,395   1,447,044   1,450,693   1,219,651  
Tangible assets$39,964,846  $39,507,328  $37,802,595  $38,992,651  $34,666,025  
           
Equity to assets ratio 9.36%  9.72%  9.30%  9.89%  10.92% 
Tangible common equity ratio (1) 4.85%  5.15%  5.83%  6.54%  7.79% 
           
Book value per common share (2)$28.07  $28.93  $30.52  $33.45  $32.77  
Tangible book value per common share (3)$16.11  $16.93  $18.42  $21.31  $22.57  
Common shares outstanding 120,314,023   120,288,024   119,601,766   119,584,854   119,579,566  
           
(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.         
(2) Total common equity divided by common shares outstanding.       
(3) Tangible common