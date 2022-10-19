Continental Tire Canada Expands to On-Site Activation and Customer Hospitality in 2023, in Addition to the Existing Advertising Assets with MLS.

Mississauga, ON., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the popularity of soccer continues to rise in Canada, Continental Tire Canada is excited to announce that in addition to the continued sponsorship with Major League Soccer (MLS), an onsite activation and VIP customer hospitality opportunities will be present at select Canadian MLS locations to add to the excitement of the 2023 season. The outdoor pod will be a fast-throughput, entertaining, low-touch distribution system that makes receiving a team-branded scarf fun and exciting. While each scarf is distributed, guests can experience sponsored entertainment on the big screens and play trivia games to achieve leaderboard status. Canadian fans of MLS can catch all the action and get their team-branded scarf at BMO field Toronto FC, Saputo Stadium CF Montréal, and BC Place Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

"It is a very exciting time for Canadian soccer with Montreal FC in the Major League Soccer playoffs and with the Qatar World Cup just around the corner. Continental is proud to be able to continue our support for the growth of the sport in North America,” said Okan Sen, national marketing manager for Continental Tire Canada. “Along with all our stakeholders, we are counting down the days until the 2023 MLS experience.”

Continental Tire will remain the league's official tire sponsor and partner of the 27 MLS clubs. Given that it's one of MLS' longest-tenured partners, Continental Tire Canada is excited to continue advancing the league's growth and the sport in North America. Major League Soccer is one of the most prominent soccer leagues in the world. Founded in 1996, it has become one of the top leagues in North America and has developed into one of the five major leagues in the United States and Canada. MLS always seeks individuals who share their passion for the beautiful game.

