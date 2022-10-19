Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on October 19, 2022 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on December 1, 2022 to common share record holders as of November 7, 2022.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 169 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

