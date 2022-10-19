The Limestone Boat Company Announces Staffing Changes in Response to Market Conditions & Ongoing Supply Chain Challenges

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company (the “Company”) (TSXV: BOAT | OTCQB: LMSBF) – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats – announces today that in response to economic conditions and ongoing supply chain challenges, it has made significant staffing realignment and cuts to its operational and management teams in both its Tennessee Manufacturing Facility and Ontario Head Office. Given the current market conditions, these changes will allow the Company to continue to focus on its production, engineering and marketing initiatives and delivering its higher demand, higher margin models to market in greater numbers while increasing the Company’s gross margin, and improving profitability in Q4 and beyond.

“With these changes, the Company is better positioned to weather the market uncertainty and ongoing supply chain challenges, while maximizing the strong demand for our higher margin products from both existing and prospective dealers evident by Company’s order backlog through the 2023 Model Year and beyond,” said Scott Hanson, CEO of the Limestone Boat Company.

About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats - is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT and on the U.S.-based OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol LMSBF. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

