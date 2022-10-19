Hotel Equities Announces Opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Tehachapi

Tehachapi, CA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Equities (“HE”) announced the opening of its newest property, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Tehachapi . Owned by H2H Asset Group and managed by Hotel Equities, the all-suite hotel is the first extended stay hotel in the Tehachapi market.

Best in class amenities such as full-service kitchens, high-speed internet, and a full service bar located in the lobby make guests feel at home whether for a night or while on an extended stay. The hotel offers pet-friendly studios and one-bedroom suites with work and sleeping areas that come with built-in shelves, lighting, large flat-screen televisions and flexible storage and closets.

“We continue to be excited about our partnership with this ownership group as they have proven to be incredible partners and developers in our space,” said Joe Reardon, Chief Development Officer of HE. “This group has the where-with-all to get projects done that most developers cannot. Our partnership provides development services on the new build hotel as well as management of the asset.”

“Our team could not be more excited about this Marriott hotel and our partnership with Hotel Equities. They have been working with us through all phases of the project and we are excited about the team that will be managing the hotel in Tehachapi. Our goal is to provide our guests with best-in-class accommodations with quality service and added amenities to make their stay comfortable and enjoyable. We are looking forward to offer career opportunities and add value to the Tehachapi community,” said Ajay Anand, Managing Partner, H2H Group.

“We have been working with H2H Group for nearly five years now and are thrilled to be partnered with an incredible development group. The TownePlace Suites is sure to be a fantastic addition to the Tehachapi community. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership between Marriott, the H2H Group and the City of Tehachapi for years to come,” said Philip Colón, Senior Director, Marriott International.

Located at 1052 Magellan Drive, off of Highway 58, TownePlace Suites Tehachapi is walking distance from the newly built Medical Center and minutes from historic downtown. Local wineries, the train museum, and of course, the Historic Tehachapi Loop, are all located nearby and are sure to make your one’s stay memorable.

