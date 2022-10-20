Ambergris Cay in Turks & Caicos Offers Villa Guests a 7th Night Free

AMBERGRIS CAY, Turks and Caicos, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the Caribbean's most luxurious private island experiences is offering a book seven, get one night free on villa rentals now through Dec. 20, 2023.

***Now through Dec. 20, 2023, Ambergris Cay Private Island in Turks and Caicos is offering a 7th night free on ALL villa rentals. Rates start at $1,020 per person, per night (for 6 guests staying on an all-inclusive basis). Villa rates range from $6,100 - $12,500 per night in the low season and $7,900 - $14,300 per night in the high season. Use booking code S7P6 for the free 7th night. Blackout dates: Dec. 21 - Jan. 2, Feb. 18 - 25, March 1- April 15***

Ambergris Cay, a private island located in the Turks & Caicos Islands, features 1,100 acres of largely untouched, natural landscapes and ocean views as far as the eye can see. The island itself has one of only two International Airports in Turks & Caicos and has an airstrip long enough to land a Gulfstream 450. With 7 beautiful, all-inclusive villas for rent, ranging from 3 to 6 bedrooms, guests have many different choices to suit every style.

Ambergris Cay can be reached both by commercial flights (with a short 20-minute flight from Providenciales on one of the island's private planes) and by private jet. Since the island offers an international airport, private jet guests can land on Ambergris Cay, clear customs and immigration and be sitting on their villa deck sipping cocktails within minutes.

The all-inclusive aspect of renting the villa makes the vacation stress-free and ensures more time is spent with family and friends and less time is spent on planning and preparing meals or organizing activities. Complimentary activities include a boat trip to Little Ambergris Cay to enjoy the floating Tiki Bar, bone fishing from the shore, hiking trails, bike riding around the island, and exploring in a golf cart. A nature-lovers paradise, Ambergris Cay is home to exotic flora and fauna, adding bird watching, nature walks, and stargazing to the list of experiences on offer. The inclusions at Ambergris Cay include a la carte meals with daily menus, snacks throughout the day, and premium beverages.

The villas at Ambergris Cay all afford stunning ocean views and come with an island host and golf cart for exploring the island. The luxurious 6-bedroom villa, Dream Pavilion, includes the dedicated services of a private chef and butler and offers two swimming pools and a private beach. Chef services may be booked separately for all other villas, and all guests may enjoy meals in the island's restaurants. Every detail for a villa stay has been attended to at Ambergris Cay. The experience is bespoke, tailored and ever evolving; that is the Ambergris Cay difference.

For more information about Ambergris Cay go to www.ambergriscay.com

Contact Information:

Jennifer Forte Cuomo

Public Relations

jennifer@jfcpr.com

917-538-1225



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.