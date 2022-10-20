Processed Superfruits Market is Set to Notch US$ 87.5 Mn Revenue by year 2032 end. Growing Demand for Antioxidant-Rich Superfruits is leading Growth Factor | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global processed superfruits market is expected to exhibit a stable CAGR of around 5% over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is anticipated to increase from US$ 53.7 Mn in 2022 to US$ 87.5 Mn by 2032. According to the analysis done by Future Market Insights, the power segment reached around US $ 26.8 billion in 2021 as it surged from the US $ 28.2 billion by the end of 2016, representing a growth rate of 5.1%. The Liquid segment is predicted to reach 94,207 tons in volume in 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the next few years.



The overall growth of processed superfruits was valued at around US$ 38.1 billion dollars in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 40.1 Bn by the end of 2022, visualizing one Y-O-Y growth of over 5.2% annually. On the basis of volumes of glasses, the global processed superfruits market is anticipated to reach around US$ 18 million tons by 2032, seeing a CAGR of nearly 5.9 % over the 2022-2032 proximity.

Superfruits are used for juices that have higher nutritional value than any other juices. According to the definition by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), superfruits have great nutritious content and an extra nutritional benefit. Antioxidant capacity is among the most widely recognized biologically active traits of a superfruit.

Key Takeaways

The global processed superfruits market is anticipated to witness robust growth driven by the surging demand for antioxidant-rich superfruits. Consumers are drastically preferring natural food products including processed fruits along with it a higher demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods and ready-to-drink (RTP) beverages is also witnessed which is expected to bolster growth in the market. The value of natural foods such as food color and flavor, in addition to several other dietary and functional uses, sums up the growth of the global processed superfruits market.

The escalating beverage segment is predicted to represent a market share of 65.8% of the total global processed superfruits market by the end of 2022. The food segment is anticipated to touch a market valuation of US$ 20.7 Bn by 2032 and record a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period.

The APEJ processed superfruits market is anticipated to surpass 3,422,838 tons in terms of volume by the end of 2032, posting a 5.9% CAGR until that year. According to historical estimations, in 2021, the United States superfruit industry was worth US$ 10.52 Bn, which has been predicted to reach US$ 11.1 Bn in 2022, based on a CAGR of 5.6%.

In 2021, the Latin American processed superfruits market possessed around US$4,043.8 million and its value is expected to increase to US$ 4,268.2 million by 2022, growing at a rate of 5.6 %. Japan processed superfruits market is anticipated to represent a market share of US$94.7 million in 2022 over 2021.

One of the major restraining factors is high processing, management, and preservation costs and the incongruency of superfruits flavor is likely to limit the further development of the global processed superfruits market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The global market for processed superfruits is known to be fragmented and fiercely competitive owing to the presence of several local and regional rivals. Prominent market players are focusing on employing an array of marketing strategies such as partnerships, expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations.

More Insights into the Processed Superfruits Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global processed superfruits market over the assessment period as it accounted for around $5 billion in market revenue by 2021 with an annual growth rate of 9.8%, according to a new report by Markets. Growth in the market is attributed to the growing demand for natural and healthy foods, as well as the increasing popularity of superfruits among health-conscious consumers.

In emerging economies like India, the processed superfruits market is growing at a rapid pace. The demand for superfruits is driven by the increasing health consciousness among the Indian population. Processed superfruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which offer various health benefits.

Processed Super fruits Market by Category

By Fruit Type, Processed Superfruits Market is Segmented as:

Apple

Grape

Acai

Pomegranate

Blueberry

Cranberry

Raspberry



By Food Sub-Segment, Processed Superfruits Market is Segmented as:

Functional Food

Dairy Products

Bakery and Confectionery

Other Food Products

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

