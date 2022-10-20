Inflatable Packaging Market size is Set to be Worth US$ 2.6 Bn in 2022, and register a CAGR of 6% to Reach US$ 4.7 Bn During Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inflatable packaging market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at a positive CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2032. Predicted to reach an estimated US$ 2.6 Bn in 2022, the target market is fueled by the growing trade of electronic goods.



The rising consumption and supply of electronic goods will generate greater demand for safe and lightweight packaging solutions which, in turn, will lead to the growth of the inflatable packaging market during the forecast period.

Inflatable packaging solutions are highly popular in the packaging sector as they provide an affordable and convenient cushioning effect. This effect is largely responsible for the safety and security of packaged goods during transportation and delivery.

Hence, inflatable packaging is considered to be an effective and protective packaging solution and is predominantly used for providing stability and ensuring safe transit. As a result of this popularity, the sales of the target market are likely to spike over the projected period and create a growth opportunity of US$ 2.2 Bn during the assessment period.

Accordingly, the target market is expected to expand by 1.8x its current value. Inflatable packaging provides shatterproof safety solutions for delicate and handle-with-care items like electronic gadgets, glass items, and other products.

Owing to a surge in the trade of different products, particularly through online retail, is the prime factor that fosters the rising demand for protective packaging solutions such as inflatable packaging. Moreover, elevated demand for consumer electronics is estimated to augment the global sales of inflatable packaging.

This is because suppliers and manufacturers are keen on ensuring the safe and secure delivery of products to consumers. Inflatable packaging also aids in lessening the overall weight of the entire package, leading to a decreased warehouse cost. Again, because of less weight, inflatable packaging helps in controlling the carbon footprint. All of these considerations propel the inflatable packaging market to grow over the forecast period.

“Heightened demand from electrical & electronics, and e-commerce segment will generate several lucrative opportunities for the global growth of the inflatable packaging market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Use of sustainable materials like bio-plastics to strengthen market prospects.

The inflatable packaging market in the U.S. will expand at a CAGR of 4.2%.

India’s inflatable packaging market will hold about 40% of the share in South Asia.

By packaging type, the bubble wrap segment will acquire about 4/5th of the market share by the end of 2022.

On the basis of end-use, the e-commerce sector will grow by 1.7x during the next ten years.



Competitive Landscape

Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Polyair Inc., Sutton Limited, Uniqbag, Green Light Packaging Ltd., Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, FROMM Packaging Systems Inc., Orion Pack Art, Veritiv Corporation, Jiffy Packaging Co., Barton Jones Packaging Ltd., IVEX Protective Packaging Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., among others, are some of the major players in the inflatable packaging market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on increasing their production capacity so as to meet the rising demand. These organizations are also adopting strategies like facility upgradation, product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to expand and grow their resources.

More Insights into Inflatable Packaging Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global inflatable packaging market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of material type (PP, PE, PA, PET), packaging type (bubble wraps, inflated packaging bags, air pillows), end user (e-commerce, shipping & logistics, food & beverage, healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, homecare, electrical & electronics, automotive, other consumer goods), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the e-commerce end-use subsegment is expected to be a primary growth driver for the market. This subsegment is likely to expand 1.7 times the current value during the next ten years.

The bubble wrap packaging type will continue to dominate the market during the assessment period, holding about 4/5th of the market share in 2022. Based on region, the inflatable packaging market in the United States will show notable growth during 2022-2032 owing to a well-established e-commerce sector.

The target market will register a CAGR of 4.2% in this country. The growing online sales which account for 30% of the global online retail sales propel the inflatable packaging market to grow in the U.S. Apart from the U.S., India, too, will demonstrate substantial market growth, accounting for 40% of the market share in South Asia.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4.2. Raw Material Suppliers

3.4.3. Manufacturers, Wholesalers, and Distributors

3.4.4. End Use/ Customers

3.5. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.6. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.7. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

