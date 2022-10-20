Industrial Lubricants Market to Surpass USD 73.3 Billion by 2028 at 2.45% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Lubricants Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Industrial Lubricants Market Information by Type, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to grow at a 2.45% CAGR to reach USD 73.3 Billion by 2028.

Market Synopsis

Lubricants facilitate machines’ smooth functioning and are used across several industries. They are also known as compounds such as greases, fluids, and oils. Lubricants don’t allow metal-to-metal contact in finished component tooling and dyes.

Industrial lubricants help in cooling the parts, reducing friction, dispersing contaminants, minimizing wear, preventing corrosion, transmitting power, and acting as a sealant in various machineries. They also help modify temperature regulation, surface properties, and debris removal. The surging demand for low-viscosity fluids and grease in the automotive industry and also in the burgeoning food sector along with the rapid industrialization rate in emerging countries will foster the market size in the years to come.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2028 Market Size USD 73.3 Billion CAGR 2.45% (2021–2028) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers A rapid degree of urbanization followed by industrial processes The increased degree of technological advancements in the developing and developed countries

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the industrial lubricants industry include

Petrochina Company Limited (China)

Total S.A. (France)

Sinopec Limited (China)

LUKOIL (Russia)

BP Plc. (UK)

Chevron Corporation (US)

Fuchs Petrolub AG (Germany)

ExxonMobil Corporation (US)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands)

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. (Japan)

The industrial lubricants industry is extremely fragmented given the presence of several players on international as well as regional levels. Also, these companies are spending significantly on research and development to have a competitive edge over others.

Acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, development of new product lines, advances in the existing product lines, forming innovative production processes are a few other strategies employed by these players to broaden their customer bases.

September 2022

Gulf Oil Lubricants has partnered with Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) as well as Switch Mobility for the supply of a series of EV fluids.

This alliance entails Gulf Oil supplying EV fluid range to Piaggio Vehicles as well as Switch Mobility’s range of electric vehicles for higher performance and efficiency.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The fast industrialization rate coupled with the substantial increase in trade activities, especially in emerging countries will enhance the demand for industrial lubricants in the forthcoming years. increased spending on the research & development (R&D) sector combined with the growth of several industrial processes also contribute toward market expansion.

Some major end-use industries are chemicals, energy, and mining, all of which are seeing exponential development worldwide. This trend will be bolstering the demand for industrial lubricants in compressors, hydraulics, industrial engines, bearings, and centrifuges.

Furthermore, the strong impact of western culture on people living in emerging nations has spurred the demand for processed and frozen foods over the years. This should foster the need for industrial lubricants in the packaging sector. Other than this, most industries are deploying automation processes and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to elevate their productivity. Therefore, the rising emphasis on automation as well as robotic processing will most likely benefit the industrial lubricants market in the upcoming years.

Market Restraints:

The industrial lubricants industry can experience restraints in the form of fluctuating costs. A traditional lubricant is available in the market at a 45% hiked price. The shortage of cost-effective industrial lubricants will be a huge challenge for prominent companies in the market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The lubricants market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Given the pandemic scenario, numerous countries had to go under a lockdown, to control the rising cases. Owing to this, the demand and supply chain has been disrupted, which has affected the worldwide market. The infrastructural projects, manufacturing units, industries, and various operations had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic situation.

The volatile costs of raw materials that are used for developing lubricants along with the COVID-19 pandemic have restricted the growth rate of the market. On the bright side, the situation is getting back to normal, which means that the market in the future will see better growth.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The various types of industrial lubricants in the market include gear lubricants, hydraulic lubricants, compressor lubricants, metalworking lubricants, and others.

Given the extensive demand in the construction and mining industry, hydraulic lubricants have garnered the highest position in the market share. But metalworking lubricant will be the fastest growing segment in the review period.

By End-User

The leading end-users in the market are heavy industries sector, automotive manufacturing sector, power generation sector, and more. The largest share of the worldwide market belongs to the automotive industry.

Regional Insights

As the fastest-developing region, the market leader is the Asia Pacific, thanks to the presence of economies like South Korea, China, India, and Japan, all of which have attractive automotive sectors. As a result, the demand for lubricants is extremely high in these countries. In addition to this, the fast-paced urbanization and industrial rates in the region also foster the industry size.

The second position belongs to the North American market, thanks to the contributions from highly developed economies like the US, Canada, as well as Mexico. High investment in numerous power generation and construction projects fosters market demand.

Europe will be another successful market, on account of the well-established technologically innovative infrastructure present in the region, which requires a high level of power generation. Also, the significant level of spending on R&D combined with the surging expenditure in numerous power generation projects will further enhance the market growth rate.

