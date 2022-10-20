Change to the Financial Calendar regarding the release of Royal Unibrew’s Q3 2022 Trading Statement

With reference to company announcement no 44/2022 of 18 October 2022, in which Royal Unibrew reported preliminary results for Q3 2022 and updated outlook, Royal Unibrew A/S has decided to release its Q3 2022 Trading Statement ahead of the earlier communicated date. The Trading Statement for the period 1 January to 30 September will now be released on 26 October 2022 early evening.



There will be an analyst and investor call on 27 October 2022 at 9:30am CET.

For further information on this announcement:

Investor and Media Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45

