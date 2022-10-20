L’Officiel Arabia, the luxury and lifestyle publication to launch limited edition NFTs at Web3 Evolve

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the advent of NFTs (Non – Fungible Tokens), it has taken the world by storm with NFTs selling for millions of dollars around the world. Web3 as they call it, is evolving at lightning pace and the Middle East is no exception as many local artists, fashion designers are releasing their NFTs in the Metaverse. From concerts and fashion weeks, it's all happening in the Metaverse.

L'Officiel is not new to the metaverse space having launched a first-of-its-kind metaverse, as part of a series of initiatives celebrating the global media brand's 100th anniversary. Titled House of Dreams , the project is a virtual museum experience with an exhibition that chronicles a century of fashion history while exploring what's next at the intersection of luxury, art, culture, and technology. The museum has been open since September 30, 2022 with a special online vernissage featuring L'Officiel global cover stars Jessica Chastain and Maluma.

L'Officiel Arabia x Web 3 Evolve event

The creators of the Web3 Decode event take you to the next chapter of their Metaverse journey where they partner with the L'Officiel Arabia to showcase various luxury brands who have ventured into the Web3 space and how blockchain is enhancing the supply chain and e-commerce business.

The conference, taking place October 30-31, will see L'Officiel Arabia launch their limited edition NFTs collection with prominent UAE artists. Apart from various exhibitors from the luxury segment we also have industry experts discussing various sectors that have evolved in the Web3 space.

The conference concludes with the first L'Officiel Arabia Awards which recognizes entrepreneurs from 15 different categories in the Web3 & luxury space to celebrate various achievements across the globe.

Come to the Waldorf Astoria, the Palm, to see how L'Officiel Arabia is empowering the creator economy with their flagship Metaverse event. Buy your tickets for Web3 Evolve here.

