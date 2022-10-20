Prior notice on the conduct of negotiations of an administrative agreement between AS Tallinna Vesi and the City of Tallinn

English Estonian

The Services Agreement, which was conducted between AS Tallinna Vesi and the City of Tallinn on 12.01.2001, expires on 30.11.2022. The City of Tallinn and AS Tallinna Vesi are in the process of negotiating a new administrative agreement for the period of 01.12.2022 - 30.11.2032 (incl.). AS Tallinna Vesi has also applied for its appointment as a water undertaking in the main service area of the public water supply and sewerage system for the term of the administrative duty of 10 years, i.e. until 30.11.2032 (incl.).



Negotiations are closing and the parties have started the preparatory actions required for concluding the administrative agreement. The Tallinn City Government will initiate a draft resolution concerning the administrative agreement on 20.10.2022 and, if it is adopted, the administrative agreement will be submitted for approval to the Tallinn City Council on its 03.11.2022 session. The administrative agreement shall be disclosed in the course of this process and will be accessible to all in the document management system of the Tallinn City Government. The Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi shall submit the administrative agreement for the approval by the Supervisory Council of the Company.





Aleksandr Timofejev

Chairman of the Board of AS Tallinna Vesi

Tel: +372 626 2200

Email: aleksandr.timofejev@tvesi.ee