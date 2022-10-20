HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

(“BBVASM”)

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.(“BBVASM”) Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,250,000,000 Description: Fixed due 20th September 2027 Offer price: 99.571 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction