Global Cleaning Robot Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~25% during 2022-2031; Market to Expand on the Back of Constant Evolution of Internet of Things (IoT), and Deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI)– Kenneth Research

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Cleaning Robot Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031, which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Profiling of key market players

Global Cleaning Robot Market Size:

The global cleaning robot market generated the of revenue of nearly USD 9.2 billion in the year 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. The growth of the market can majorly be attributed to the constant evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI). Moreover, the easy and efficient use of these robots is one of the major factors expected to drive the market growth. It was observed that between the years 2016 and 2019, the number of domestic household robots around the globe rose to about USD 31 million. Moreover, during the same period, the sales value of robots that cleans floors and swimming pools, as well as mowing lawns reached higher than USD 12 billion. Besides, these robots save a major chunk of time by minimizing manual labor, especially for working-class population and students, which is considered to drive the market growth immensely.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154387

Global Cleaning Robot Market: Key Takeaways

The North America region gained the largest portion of the revenue in the year 2021

The professional cleaning robot segment to dominate the revenue graph

Healthcare segment remains prominent in the application segment

Increasing Adoption of Robots around the Globe to Boost Market Growth

The electronics and robotics industry has been in the limelight throughout the years. It was observed over the past decade, that the number of industrial robots sold globally tripled, reaching a peak of about 420,000 units in 2018. The electronics industries, which accounted for about 33% of new installations in 2020, are largely responsible for the enormous development in industrial robot exports globally. As a result, industrial robot use is more common than average in nations with robust electronics industries, such as Japan, China, South Korea, Germany, and the United States. Seven times more than the global average, South Korea has about 900 robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers. Hence, the growth of this industry, and high adoption rate of robots are estimated to be major factors to immensely propel the growth of the global cleaning robot market over the projection period.

In addition to this, increasing cleaning expenditure around the world is estimated to be another significant factor to drive the growth of the global cleaning robot market. Cleaning robots are autonomous machines that can clean windows, floors, lawns, and other surfaces. These robots' designs include a spinning brush to find the tight corners and other cleaning features in addition to vacuuming, including mopping and UV sterilising, among others. These robots are used in a number of industries, such as healthcare, retail, and business. Robots for cleaning the floors, lawns, pools, and windows are among the few goods that fit under this category. Since there is a much greater need for cleaning in these industries, the market is anticipated to expand significantly in the forecast years. According to UNICEF, the average cleaning expenditure per capita was USD 24 in 2020 and it is estimated to increase more in the projection period.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global Cleaning Robot Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/cleaning-robot-market/10154387

Global Cleaning Robot Market: Regional Overview

The global cleaning robot market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Cleaning Expenditure across the Region Favored Market Growth in the North America Region

The market in North America region witnessed a modest growth in the year 2021 as a result of advancement in the field of technology, and large consumer base in this region. Additionally, increasing cleaning and housekeeping expenditure is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the cleaning robots market. It was noted that, in 2020, the average expenditure on housekeeping supplies amounted to nearly USD 837 dollars per consumer unit in the United States. Further, in 2020, the average expenditure on laundry and cleaning supplies in the United States amounted to nearly USD 171 per consumer unit. In comparison, the country's average expenditure on laundry and cleaning supplies amounted to approximately USD 148 per consumer unit in 2014. Additionally, high adoption of technologically advanced products in the region, and growing R&D activities to develop products that improve user comfort by companies in the regional market are also propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Significant Advancement in Technology to Boost Market in the Asia Pacific Region

The market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness modest growth by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing disposable income among consumers in this region. Moreover, budding awareness about these robots and rising trend of these devices are anticipated to be the major factors adding to the growth of the market. In the Asia Pacific region, countries such as China, Korea, and Japan are the major consumers of these robots since the penetration rate of smart homes are the highest in these countries. It is estimated that, smart household penetration will be nearly 17% in 2022 and is expected to hit nearly 30% by 2026. Additionally, the advancement in technology and improvement in IoT & AI infrastructure are also projected to drive the cleaning robot market growth majorly.

Get a Sample PDF of the Global Cleaning Robot Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154387

Global Cleaning Robot Market, Segmentation by Type

Domestic Cleaning Robot

Professional Cleaning Robot

The professional cleaning robot segment is anticipated to hold the largest market size in value and is estimated to grow at a promising CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be majorly attributed to the easy handling of professional these robots. Moreover, its ability to save time, minimize manual labor, and exhibit spotless cleaning are certain beneficial properties contributing to the growth of the segment. Additionally, increasing expenditure toward digitalization across various organizations is estimated to be another important factor, which will positively influence the growth of this segment over the forecast period. For instance, nearly 65% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is predicted to be digitized by 2022, and digitally transformed organizations are projected to contribute to more than half of the global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2023, accounting for nearly USD 54 trillion.

Global Cleaning Robot Market, Segmentation by Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Healthcare

Others

The healthcare segment is anticipated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period on the back of increasing awareness in healthcare, increasing diagnosis rate, which results in increasing visits to healthcare facilities, and increasing health expenditure per capita among the global population. According to the World Bank, as of 2019, the current health expenditure per capita among the global population was USD 1,121.97.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154387

Global Cleaning Robot Market, Segmentation by Product

Floor Cleaning Robot

Lawn Cleaning Robot

Pool Cleaning Robot

Window Cleaning Robot

Tanks, Tubes & Pipe Cleaning Robot

Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global cleaning robot market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Panasonic Corporation, Pentair, iRobot Corporation, Nilfisk Group, Vorwerk SE & Co.KG, Haier Group, Xiaomi, Ecovacs Robotics, Inc., LG Electronics, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Cleaning Robot Market

In February 2022, Midea Group announced details of its next-gen robot vacuum cleaner, Midea’s S8+ auto-dust-collection robot, made by Midea Robozone Technology. The S8+ joins Midea’s intelligent cleaning product line that provides optimum performance covering all household cleaning solutions.

In December 2020, an autonomous robot was developed, according to LG Electronics announcement.

Browse More Related Reports:

Enterprise Portal Market Segmentation by Verticals (IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, Transportation, Government, and Others); and by Product Type (Collaborative, Application, and Information Portal)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Telecom Managed Services Market Segmentation by Service Type (Data Center, Network Services, Communications Services, Security Services, Data & Information Services, Mobility Services, and Others); by Organization Size (Small & Medium Scale Enterprises and Large Enterprises)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Security-Orchestration Market Analysis by Component (Solution, Services, and Others); by Application (Threat Intelligence, Network Forensics, and Others); by Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise); by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs); and by Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Transparent-Caching Market Analysis by Content Type (Live streaming videos, Static videos and Others); by Software (Policy management, Security, and Analytics); by Hardware (Converged Servers and Switches); by Service (Professional Services and Managed Services); and by End-User (ISPs, Telecom Operators, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Data-As-A-Service Daas Market Analysis by Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid Cloud); by Organization Size (Large, and Small & Medium Enterprises); and by End-Users (Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BSFI, Retail, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609