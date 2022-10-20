The Worldwide Antimicrobial Plastics Industry is Expected to Reach $126.4 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Plastics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market to Reach $126.4 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Antimicrobial Plastics estimated at US$67.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$126.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commodity Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$72.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Engineering Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR



The Antimicrobial Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.



High Performance Plastics Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR



In the global High Performance Plastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



