Ileostomy Market Size to Grow Worth USD 890.2 billion at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2030 | Disruptive Applications, Upcoming Challenges, Increasing Demand Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ileostomy market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of serious chronic conditions including cancer and Crohn's disease, as well as consumer awareness and technological improvements such as stoma bag sensor devices that alert patients and doctors about stoma bag volume. During the forecast period, new products, services, and device development, multinational companies' investments in developing economies, an increase in the number of cancer patients, and technological advancements in ileostomy drainage bags that favorably affect patients' comfort and affordability are anticipated to drive the market. The global ileostomy market will expand at a CAGR of 4.4% and grow from US$ 578.3 million in 2021 to US$ 890.2 billion by 2030, with much of this attributed to customers' growing trust in ostomy treatment.

The ileostomy market care is being driven by a number of important factors, including an increasing geriatric population, an increase in patients with colorectal cancer and defective bladders, an increase in the number of ileostomy surgeries on the bowel, and an increase in the number of awareness programmes to educate patients about the use of ileostomy products. Additionally, growing internet usage for online ileostomy product sales and growing medical travel to Asian nations will all lead to new prospects for the global ileostomy industry throughout the anticipated timeframe. Large intestine problems that are challenging to treat with conventional drugs can be treated surgically with an ileostomy. The most prevalent reason for an ileostomy is inflammatory bowel disease, which is caused by an inconsistent functioning of the large intestine in throwing out waste.

As the most popular and often performed surgery, the end ileostomy segment commands a sizeable market share and is thought to be patients' top choice because of its lower risk of complications, decreased risk of wound infection, and lower overall cost.

The end ileostomy segment is predicted to grow rapidly over the course of the projection period. The fact that it avoids post-surgical infections and requires less supportive care than loop ileostomy is credited with driving the segment's growth. Additionally, loop ileostomy is favored by researchers everywhere in the world.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details CAGR CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2030 Segment Covered Procedure Type, Equipment Type , End-user, Regions Procedure Type Loop Ileostomy, End Ileostomy Equipment Type Belts & Girdles, Stoma Bags, Stoma Guards, Adhesive Sprays End User Research Institutes, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Key Players Profiled Salts Healthcare, Alcare Co., 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hollister Incorporated, Coloplast Corp

Geographically, Europe led the world market in 2021 with a share of more than 40%. The area has a highly developed healthcare system, which has helped the European ileostomy market grow. In addition, a number of top corporations with headquarters across Europe profit from the hospitable healthcare regulations in the continent. These characteristics are projected to keep Europe as a lucrative ileostomy industry. During the course of the forecast year, it is expected that Asia Pacific would perform better than western countries in terms of CAGR. Due to its healthcare policies and funding for cancer treatments, North America also holds a sizable portion of the market over the forecast period.

Numerous charitable groups and private players are stepping forward to create global awareness about ostomy treatment. Furthermore, the European Ostomy Association recognizes World Ostomy Day every year to dispel ileostomy fallacies and encourage patients to undergo the procedure. The ileum, as well as the large intestine and other parts of the digestive tract, are affected by Crohn's disease. An ileostomy is performed for a variety of conditions, including Hirschprung's illness, colon cancer, and birth abnormalities.

