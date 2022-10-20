The Worldwide Industrial Batch Mixers for Food Industry is Expected to Reach $974.1 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry by Shear Type, Batch Capacity, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of industrial batch mixers market for the food industry across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.



The industrial batch mixers market for the food industry is expected to reach $974.1 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.



Increasing investments in the development of food processing equipment and dynamic regulatory standards for food safety are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the growing demand for food processing equipment in developing countries is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, cost pressures on manufacturers and the challenges in developing efficient & accurate client-specific solutions restrain the growth of this market to a notable extent.



Based on shear type, the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry is segmented into low-shear mixers, mid-shear mixers, and high-shear mixers. In 2022, the high-shear mixers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for high-quality emulsions and solutions production and the growing requirement for industrial mixers with less mixing and processing time. Furthermore, the high-shear mixers segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the industrial batch mixers market is segmented into infant formula & nutritional supplement; soup & sauce; dessert, pudding, and custard; cold emulsion; fruit preparation; and other food applications. In 2022, the infant formula & nutritional supplement segment is expected to account for the share of the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to stringent safety, hygiene, and nutritional regulations in the food industry and the high demand for nutritional supplements in food products.



Geographic Review:



Based on geography, the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry. Asia-Pacific's food processing sector contributes significantly to the economy and is undergoing a rapid transformation.

The market growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the growing adoption of disruptive technologies in the food industry across the region, the rising demand for industrial mixers for manufacturing processed food, and the increasing government investments in the food processing sector in the region.



The key players operating in the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry include ProXES GmbH (Germany), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), ARDE Barinco, Inc. (U.S.), Silverson (U.S.), Amixon GmbH (Germany), HOSOKAWA MICRON B.V. (Netherlands), Charles Ross & Son Company (U.S.), BHS-Sonthofen GmbH (Germany), Gericke AG (Switzerland), Admix Inc. (U.K.), and Frain Industries, Inc. (U.S.).



