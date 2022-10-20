Islandsbanki hf.: Publication of 3Q2022 results

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki will publish its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on 27 October 2022.

A webcast will take place on Friday 28 October at 8.30 Reykjavík/GMT, 9.30 London/BST, 10.30 CET.

Íslandsbanki will host a webcast in English for investors and market participants on Friday 28 October at 8.30 GMT. Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO, and Jóhann Ottó Wathne, Head of Treasury, will give an overview of the third quarter financial results and operational highlights.

Participation is accessible via this link . A recording will be available after the meeting on the Investor Relations website. To participate in the webcast via telephone and to be able to ask questions verbally, please register via this link . There will be a list of dial-in numbers and a personal PIN. If there is no local dial-in number for your country, or if you would prefer to receive a call instead of dialling in, the Call Me option is available. Then select your country, enter your telephone number and click on the blue Call Me button to be connected.

Investor relations

For further information please contact Investor Relations at ir@islandsbanki.is

Íslandsbanki IR releases

If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/article/email_list_ir

