Dental Consumables Market Size is Projected to Reach $55.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Dental Consumables Market by Product (Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics, Bridges, Crowns, Dentures, Clear aligners, Disinfectants, Pastes, Cups, Brushes, Accessories), End user (Dental Clinics, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2027", the global dental consumables market is projected to reach USD 55.7 billion by 2027 from USD 35.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 55.7 billion by 2027 CAGR 9.5% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By End User Geographies Covered North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Keystone Dental Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Septodont Holding (France), Ultradent Products (US), VOCO GmbH (Germany), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), SDI Limited (Australia), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (Germany), Brasseler USA (US), SHOFU INC. (Japan), Zhermack SpA (Italy), BISCO, Inc. (US), and Dental Technologies Inc. (US). Key Market Opportunities Growing focus on emerging markets & rising disposable income levels Key Market Drivers Rising cases of dental caries and subsequent increase in tooth repair procedures

Growing number of tooth repair procedures, rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures and growing dental tourism in emerging countries, are driving the growth of the market.

In this report, the global dental consumables market is segmented by product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the dental consumables market is segmented into dental restoration, orthodontic, endodontic, periodontic, finishing & polishing, whitening, infection control, and other consumables. In 2021, the dental restoration segment accounted for largest share of the dental consumables market. The rise in the edentulous population worldwide and growing prevalence of dental caries are driving the growth of the dental consumables market.

Based on end user, the dental consumables market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users (including dental academic & research institutes and forensic dentistry). In 2021, the dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the dental consumables market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the world, growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures in hospitals snd clinics, and increasing number of people opting for dental restoration procedures.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Geographically, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental consumables market, followed by North America. The increasing spending by the governments in European country on oral hygiene and dental healthcare, rsining elderly population, and the growing number of tooth repair and other dental procedures are the key factors driving the growth of the dental consumables market in Europe.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the dental consumables market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Septodont Holding (France) and Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein).

