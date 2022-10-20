Global Health Care Security System Market 2022: Emerging Healthcare Technology & Innovation Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Health Care Security System Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global health care security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%. Emerging healthcare technology & innovation are the driving force of the market's growth and therefore, are a key priority prime priority. Healthcare security systems play a vital role in development. The nature of their business poses unique security challenges that can leave them susceptible to theft & internal misuse.

From sensitive medical records & high-value clinical equipment to pharmaceutical & medical inventories, healthcare security has become top priority and is improving in conditions when addressing issues of theft, organized crime, fire & life safety issues and so on.

There is a need to provide safe facilities for patients, staff & healthcare workers, ensuring the security of sensitive information provided by the patients. In past few years there is rise in cybercrime & activity breaching the access in health care systems.

In the case of research & innovation, breach of access may lead to theft of data & leak of vital information. High cost of systems & less concern over data safety have led the cybercrimes in action. The Healthcare sector in the U.S. is spending about $3.5 trillion on security systems, according to the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the figure is projected to soar over the next decade.



Significant Rise in Insider Fraud



More than half of insider fraud incidents within the healthcare sector involve the theft of customer data, according to Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute (CMUSEI). National Insider Threat Centre (NITC) Incident Corpus, identified about 88 malicious insider incidents that were mapped to over 91 healthcare centres were directly victim of attack from 1996 till present.

These incidents do not include unintentional insider threats who may have accidentally left a laptop at a bus stop or sent an email containing PHI to a party that it wasn't intended for. The health network accounted for major insider frauds. Almost 80% of frauds or threats are caused by insider employees, rest 20% is caused by the other factors.

To avoid the rise in insider frauds many software manufactures have built a technology driven system. Ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations increased four times between 2017 & 2020, and are expected to grow to 5X by the end of 2021, according to a report from Cyber security Ventures. It is a need for the healthcare systems to prevent the cyber-attack or breach of access of information.



Training Remains a Key Challenge, Yet NA To Dominate



The Secretary of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Breach of Unsecured Protected Health Information lists 592 breaches of unsecured protected health information affecting 500 or more individuals within the last 24 months that are currently under investigation by the Office for Civil Rights. 306 of the breaches were submitted in 2020.

According to a recent survey 24 % of U.S. health employees have never received cybersecurity awareness training, but felt they should have, according to a report analysed by Health IT Security last summer. Effective training enables the users to detect and react to phishing scams, which initiate more than 90 % of all cyber-attacks. Europe, Asia Pacific & other developing regions also have evidenced increasing cybercrime rate. Precautions should be taken to overcome the cyber-attacks as it leads to loss in business & also creates trust issues for the patients.

