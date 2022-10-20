Global Corn Starch Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Cargill, Ingredion, Archer Daniels Midland and Tereos Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corn Starch Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Corn Starch Market will reach US$ 25.65 Billion by 2027. Corn is the most typical raw material used to make starch and starch derivatives worldwide, and corn starch accounts for a large portion of the starch market compared to starch made from rice, potato, cassava, and other sources. Corn starch comes in two different forms: liquid and powder. Surprisingly, the rising demand for convenience foods has forced the greater use of corn starch and derivatives in recent years.



Trends Shaping the Corn Starch Market Size Worldwide



Corn starch market expansion is aided by consumer preference for organic and clean-label products. As the demand for clean-label and organic products among health-conscious consumer grows, manufacturers are launching a slew of new products to capitalize on the rising market. Corn starch is also gaining popularity as a low-cost, environment friendly alternative to food processors. The Global Corn Starch Industry is expanding at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2021 to 2027.



Boost in Global Corn Starch Market size amid COVID-19 Pandemic



During the lockdown scenario, corn starch production and sales increased during the COVID-19 Pandemic, increasing demand for naturally-derived corn starch ingredients across the food processing industry due to increased interest in ready-to-cook products and components required for in-home cooking. Furthermore, due to the Pandemic, there has been an increase in demand for corn starch as a clean-label product. Remarkably, the Global Corn Starch Industry reached a market of US$ 18.55 Billion in 2021.



Corn Starch Are Increasingly Utilized in Food and Beverages Worldwide



Because of its wide range of end uses in food and beverage, animal feed, and paper and board, the corn starch market is likely to grow at a high rate. Corn starch is rapidly being used as a culinary additive in various applications, including thickening sauces, molding gums, and binding baking components. Starches with such beneficial qualities are helping to drive the market forward. Furthermore, modified starches' functional superiority has significantly broadened their use spectrum across various applications.



The Sweetener Type Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Dominant Share in the Corn Starch Market



The sweetener sub-segment is likely maintain its dominance in the type segment over the predicted years. This is due to increased awareness about sweeteners in most parts of the world. Most food manufacturers employ sweeteners generated from this product because they are cost-effective.



North America holds the Largest Market Share



We have studied the market of corn starch in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world in our report by region. According to our estimates, North America will continue to dominate the corn starch market throughout the projection period. The United States is the world's most significant producer of corn and its derivatives. One of the factors contributing to the market's growth in the North American area is an increase in the consumption of convenience foods and RTE snacks. Similarly, due to the rising demand for bakery and snack goods, the Asia Pacific area is expected to rise rapidly during the projection period.



Key Players in the Global Corn Starch Market



Globally, to meet the increased demand from end-user sectors, producers worldwide are focusing on improving the functionality of corn starch ingredients. Cargill Inc, Ingredion Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate and Lyle, Atlia Group, Tereos Group, Sudzucker AG, and Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited are companies that make up the Global Bio-Chem Technology Group. These businesses have engaged in capacity growth and research and development to provide new product options for an expanding market.

