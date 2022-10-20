Insights on the Sterilization Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Upcoming Sterilization Methods for Sensitive Biomaterials Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sterilization is described as a complete elimination or destruction of all microbial life forms, carried out by various methods using sterilization equipment. Medical devices are sterilized in various ways, including using moist heat (steam), dry heat, radiation, ethylene oxide gas, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and other methods (for example, chlorine dioxide gas, vaporized peracetic acid, and nitrogen dioxide).

Sterilization is a fundamental element of infection control measures in hospitals. Many hospitals perform various surgeries every day. More invasive procedures are being conducted at various medical facilities. Medical devices or surgical instruments that encounter the patient's sterile tissue or mucous membranes during different approaches are associated with an increased risk of introducing the pathogen into the patient's body.

In addition, there is the potential for patient-to-patient transmission of infection, from the patient or to medical staff and vice versa (e.g., hepatitis B virus), or through improperly sterile or disinfected products, from the patient's environment (e.g., Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter, etc.). Hospitals have reported numerous outbreaks and infections from improperly sterilized equipment. Many infectious diseases have been reported worldwide due to contaminated endoscopes. Therefore, all medical facilities require appropriate decontamination techniques for medical and surgical equipment. Healthcare providers are responsible for reducing and eliminating such infections.

The sterilization process is widely used across pharma & biotech companies, medical devices companies, research laboratories, food & beverage companies, ambulatory settings, infection control service providers, etc. In healthcare, there is a huge demand for innovative medicines and therapeutic procedures for disease treatment, leading to a rise in R&D activities in research laboratories and pharma & biotech companies which, in turn, drive the sterilization equipment market growth. In the modern lifestyle, preserved food and beverage consumption is rising. The industry players are following sterilizing procedures to avoid contamination and protect the items for an extended period.



Reusable Medical Devices

A medical device is used for the diagnosis and treatment of multiple patients. Examples of reusable medical devices are surgical forceps, endoscopes, and laryngoscopes. Reusable medical devices become microbially contaminated when used on patients. Reusable devices are reprocessed to avoid the risk of infection by contaminated devices. Reprocessing is a detailed multi-step process that is cleaned and then disinfected or sterilized. When the labeling instructions for reprocessing are followed entirely and correctly each time the device is used, reprocessing will result in a medical device that can be safely used multiple times with the same patient.

Proper reprocessing of reusable medical devices is essential to protect patient safety. The number of growing surgical procedures leads to (re)-use of medical devices on more than one patient. Using unsterile medical equipment in different procedures might spread various infections or hazardous reactions to the patients. The high risk of infections associated with improper sterilization of endoscopes is majorly driving the demand for reprocessing equipment. The endoscope reprocessing market will flourish due to a focus on high cleaning standards and mounting pressures for sterilized and disinfected medical devices in hospitals and clinics.



COVID-19 Impact

Sterilization in hospitals and similar healthcare facilities is a powerful technique that is becoming frequently employed in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other drug-resistant bacteria in healthcare institutions. Sterile processing has always had a distinctively important role in the hospital, especially when it comes to containing the spread of harmful pathogens. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a few things regarding sterile processing operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has replaced hospital processes and made people more aware of the need to sterilize medical instruments between patients thoroughly.



Alternatives for Ethylene Oxide (EO) Coming as Technological Advances in Sterilization Method



Alternatives to Ethylene oxide (EO) is one of the latest trends in the industry. The FDA supported encouraging the development of new approaches to medical device sterilization. New low-temperature sterilization technologies like hydrogen peroxide gas plasma, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, ozone, hydrogen peroxide, and nitrogen dioxide have also come up as advanced technologies in the market. This trend offers a huge opportunity to the sterilization equipment market players in the future to deliver safe and effective methods per the end-users requirements.



Stringent Regulations Driving the Market Growth



The various national government and international healthcare agencies are focusing on introducing standardized guidelines to reduce healthcare-associated infections (HAI). The increasing regulatory and stringent measures to reuse and reprocess medical devices across the globe are driving the sterilization equipment market. Also, strict regulations to launch product for medical device sterilization is contributing to the sterilization equipment market growth.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the sterilization equipment market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global sterilization equipment market?

3. Who are the key players in the sterilization equipment market?

4. Which region is expected to hold the largest share in the sterilization equipment market by 2027?

5. What are the latest trends in the sterilization equipment market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Sterilization Method

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-Users

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Upcoming Sterilization Methods for Sensitive Biomaterials

9.2 Potential Alternatives to Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Techniques

9.3 Increasing Adoption of Sterilization Using No2



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 High Global Prevalence of Hais

10.2 Technological Advances in Sterilization Equipment

10.3 Stringent Environmental Regulations Worldwide



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Increasing Restrictions on Usage of Ethylene Oxide

11.2 Surge in Use of Disposable/Single-Use Medical Devices

11.3 Limitations of Sterilization Equipment



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 Geography Insights

12.2.2 Product Type Insights

12.2.3 Sterilization Method Insights

12.2.4 End-User Insights

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Equipment

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Equipment Segmentation by Geography

13.4 Consumables

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Consumables Segmentation by Geography



14 Sterilization Method

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Chemical

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Chemical Segmentation by Geography

14.4 Radiation

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Radiation Segmentation by Geography

14.5 Thermal

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Thermal Segmentation by Geography

14.6 Others

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Others Segmentation by Geography



15 End-user

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Hospitals Segmentation by Geography

15.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Pharma & Biotech Companies Segmentation by Geography

15.5 Medical Devices Companies

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Medical Devices Companies Segmentation by Geography

15.6 Laboratories

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Laboratories Segmentation by Geography

15.7 Food & Beverage Companies

15.7.1 Market Overview

15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.7.3 Food & Beverage Companies Segmentation by Geography

15.8 Others

15.8.1 Market Overview

15.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.8.3 Others Segmentation by Geography



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America



18 Europe



19 APAC



20 Latin America



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis

22.2.1 3M

22.2.2 Cardinal Health

22.2.3 Getinge

22.2.4 Steelco

22.2.5 Steris



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 3M

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Product Offerings

23.1.3 Key Strategies

23.1.4 Key Strengths

23.1.5 Key Opportunities

23.2 Cardinal Health

23.2.1 Business Overview

23.2.2 Product Offerings

23.2.3 Key Strategies

23.2.4 Key Strength

23.2.5 Key Opportunities

23.3 Getinge

23.3.1 Business Overview

23.3.2 Product Offerings

23.3.3 Key Strategies

23.3.4 Key Strengths

23.3.5 Key Opportunities

23.4 Steelco

23.4.1 Business Overview

23.4.2 Product Offerings

23.4.3 Key Strategies

23.4.4 Key Strengths

23.4.5 Key Opportunities

23.5 Steris

23.5.1 Business Overview

23.5.2 Product Offerings

23.5.3 Key Strategies

23.5.4 Key Strengths

23.5.5 Key Opportunities



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Acmas Technologies

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.2 Andersen Sterilizers

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Product Offerings

24.3 Belimed

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Product Offerings

24.4 C.B.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipement

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Product Offerings

24.5 Clordisys Solutions

24.5.1 Business Overview

24.5.2 Product Offerings

24.6 Cosmed Group

24.6.1 Business Overview

24.6.2 Product Offerings

24.7 De Lama

24.7.1 Business Overview

24.7.2 Product Offerings

24.8 Fortive

24.8.1 Business Overview

24.8.2 Product Offerings

24.9 Gpc Medical

24.9.1 Business Overview

24.9.2 Product Offerings

24.10 Hubei Cfull Medical Technology

24.10.1 Business Overview

24.10.2 Product Offerings

24.11 Matachana Group

24.11.1 Business Overview

24.11.2 Product Offerings

24.12 Melag Medizintechnik

24.12.1 Business Overview

24.12.2 Product Offerings

24.13 Midmark

24.13.1 Business Overview

24.13.2 Product Offerings

24.14 Mmm Group

24.14.1 Business Overview

24.14.2 Product Offerings

24.15 Novasterilis

24.15.1 Business Overview

24.15.2 Product Offerings

24.16 Schlumbohm Medizin-Labor-Technologie

24.16.1 Business Overview

24.16.2 Product Offerings

24.17 Sotera Health

24.17.1 Business Overview

24.17.2 Product Offerings

24.18 Sterile Technologies

24.18.1 Business Overview

24.18.2 Product Offerings

24.19 Stryker

24.19.1 Business Overview

24.19.2 Product Offerings

24.20 Systec

24.20.1 Business Overview

24.20.2 Product Offerings

24.21 Tuttnauer

24.21.1 Business Overview

24.21.2 Product Offerings



25 Report Summary



26 Quantitative Summary



27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2aash5