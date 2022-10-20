Insights on the Sterilization Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Upcoming Sterilization Methods for Sensitive Biomaterials Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sterilization is described as a complete elimination or destruction of all microbial life forms, carried out by various methods using sterilization equipment. Medical devices are sterilized in various ways, including using moist heat (steam), dry heat, radiation, ethylene oxide gas, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and other methods (for example, chlorine dioxide gas, vaporized peracetic acid, and nitrogen dioxide).
Sterilization is a fundamental element of infection control measures in hospitals. Many hospitals perform various surgeries every day. More invasive procedures are being conducted at various medical facilities. Medical devices or surgical instruments that encounter the patient's sterile tissue or mucous membranes during different approaches are associated with an increased risk of introducing the pathogen into the patient's body.
In addition, there is the potential for patient-to-patient transmission of infection, from the patient or to medical staff and vice versa (e.g., hepatitis B virus), or through improperly sterile or disinfected products, from the patient's environment (e.g., Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter, etc.). Hospitals have reported numerous outbreaks and infections from improperly sterilized equipment. Many infectious diseases have been reported worldwide due to contaminated endoscopes. Therefore, all medical facilities require appropriate decontamination techniques for medical and surgical equipment. Healthcare providers are responsible for reducing and eliminating such infections.
The sterilization process is widely used across pharma & biotech companies, medical devices companies, research laboratories, food & beverage companies, ambulatory settings, infection control service providers, etc. In healthcare, there is a huge demand for innovative medicines and therapeutic procedures for disease treatment, leading to a rise in R&D activities in research laboratories and pharma & biotech companies which, in turn, drive the sterilization equipment market growth. In the modern lifestyle, preserved food and beverage consumption is rising. The industry players are following sterilizing procedures to avoid contamination and protect the items for an extended period.
Reusable Medical Devices
A medical device is used for the diagnosis and treatment of multiple patients. Examples of reusable medical devices are surgical forceps, endoscopes, and laryngoscopes. Reusable medical devices become microbially contaminated when used on patients. Reusable devices are reprocessed to avoid the risk of infection by contaminated devices. Reprocessing is a detailed multi-step process that is cleaned and then disinfected or sterilized. When the labeling instructions for reprocessing are followed entirely and correctly each time the device is used, reprocessing will result in a medical device that can be safely used multiple times with the same patient.
Proper reprocessing of reusable medical devices is essential to protect patient safety. The number of growing surgical procedures leads to (re)-use of medical devices on more than one patient. Using unsterile medical equipment in different procedures might spread various infections or hazardous reactions to the patients. The high risk of infections associated with improper sterilization of endoscopes is majorly driving the demand for reprocessing equipment. The endoscope reprocessing market will flourish due to a focus on high cleaning standards and mounting pressures for sterilized and disinfected medical devices in hospitals and clinics.
COVID-19 Impact
Sterilization in hospitals and similar healthcare facilities is a powerful technique that is becoming frequently employed in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other drug-resistant bacteria in healthcare institutions. Sterile processing has always had a distinctively important role in the hospital, especially when it comes to containing the spread of harmful pathogens. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a few things regarding sterile processing operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has replaced hospital processes and made people more aware of the need to sterilize medical instruments between patients thoroughly.
Alternatives for Ethylene Oxide (EO) Coming as Technological Advances in Sterilization Method
Alternatives to Ethylene oxide (EO) is one of the latest trends in the industry. The FDA supported encouraging the development of new approaches to medical device sterilization. New low-temperature sterilization technologies like hydrogen peroxide gas plasma, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, ozone, hydrogen peroxide, and nitrogen dioxide have also come up as advanced technologies in the market. This trend offers a huge opportunity to the sterilization equipment market players in the future to deliver safe and effective methods per the end-users requirements.
Stringent Regulations Driving the Market Growth
The various national government and international healthcare agencies are focusing on introducing standardized guidelines to reduce healthcare-associated infections (HAI). The increasing regulatory and stringent measures to reuse and reprocess medical devices across the globe are driving the sterilization equipment market. Also, strict regulations to launch product for medical device sterilization is contributing to the sterilization equipment market growth.
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the sterilization equipment market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global sterilization equipment market?
3. Who are the key players in the sterilization equipment market?
4. Which region is expected to hold the largest share in the sterilization equipment market by 2027?
5. What are the latest trends in the sterilization equipment market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Sterilization Method
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-Users
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Upcoming Sterilization Methods for Sensitive Biomaterials
9.2 Potential Alternatives to Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Techniques
9.3 Increasing Adoption of Sterilization Using No2
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 High Global Prevalence of Hais
10.2 Technological Advances in Sterilization Equipment
10.3 Stringent Environmental Regulations Worldwide
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Increasing Restrictions on Usage of Ethylene Oxide
11.2 Surge in Use of Disposable/Single-Use Medical Devices
11.3 Limitations of Sterilization Equipment
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1 Geography Insights
12.2.2 Product Type Insights
12.2.3 Sterilization Method Insights
12.2.4 End-User Insights
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Product Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Equipment
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Equipment Segmentation by Geography
13.4 Consumables
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Consumables Segmentation by Geography
14 Sterilization Method
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Chemical
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Chemical Segmentation by Geography
14.4 Radiation
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Radiation Segmentation by Geography
14.5 Thermal
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Thermal Segmentation by Geography
14.6 Others
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Others Segmentation by Geography
15 End-user
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Hospitals Segmentation by Geography
15.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Pharma & Biotech Companies Segmentation by Geography
15.5 Medical Devices Companies
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Medical Devices Companies Segmentation by Geography
15.6 Laboratories
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Laboratories Segmentation by Geography
15.7 Food & Beverage Companies
15.7.1 Market Overview
15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.7.3 Food & Beverage Companies Segmentation by Geography
15.8 Others
15.8.1 Market Overview
15.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.8.3 Others Segmentation by Geography
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
18 Europe
19 APAC
20 Latin America
21 Middle East & Africa
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis
22.2.1 3M
22.2.2 Cardinal Health
22.2.3 Getinge
22.2.4 Steelco
22.2.5 Steris
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 3M
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.1.3 Key Strategies
23.1.4 Key Strengths
23.1.5 Key Opportunities
23.2 Cardinal Health
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Product Offerings
23.2.3 Key Strategies
23.2.4 Key Strength
23.2.5 Key Opportunities
23.3 Getinge
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Product Offerings
23.3.3 Key Strategies
23.3.4 Key Strengths
23.3.5 Key Opportunities
23.4 Steelco
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Product Offerings
23.4.3 Key Strategies
23.4.4 Key Strengths
23.4.5 Key Opportunities
23.5 Steris
23.5.1 Business Overview
23.5.2 Product Offerings
23.5.3 Key Strategies
23.5.4 Key Strengths
23.5.5 Key Opportunities
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 Acmas Technologies
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.2 Andersen Sterilizers
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.3 Belimed
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.4 C.B.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipement
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.5 Clordisys Solutions
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.6 Cosmed Group
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.7 De Lama
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.8 Fortive
24.8.1 Business Overview
24.8.2 Product Offerings
24.9 Gpc Medical
24.9.1 Business Overview
24.9.2 Product Offerings
24.10 Hubei Cfull Medical Technology
24.10.1 Business Overview
24.10.2 Product Offerings
24.11 Matachana Group
24.11.1 Business Overview
24.11.2 Product Offerings
24.12 Melag Medizintechnik
24.12.1 Business Overview
24.12.2 Product Offerings
24.13 Midmark
24.13.1 Business Overview
24.13.2 Product Offerings
24.14 Mmm Group
24.14.1 Business Overview
24.14.2 Product Offerings
24.15 Novasterilis
24.15.1 Business Overview
24.15.2 Product Offerings
24.16 Schlumbohm Medizin-Labor-Technologie
24.16.1 Business Overview
24.16.2 Product Offerings
24.17 Sotera Health
24.17.1 Business Overview
24.17.2 Product Offerings
24.18 Sterile Technologies
24.18.1 Business Overview
24.18.2 Product Offerings
24.19 Stryker
24.19.1 Business Overview
24.19.2 Product Offerings
24.20 Systec
24.20.1 Business Overview
24.20.2 Product Offerings
24.21 Tuttnauer
24.21.1 Business Overview
24.21.2 Product Offerings
25 Report Summary
26 Quantitative Summary
27 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2aash5