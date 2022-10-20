Air Quality Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2022: Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Quality Monitoring Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Quality Monitoring Systems estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the period 2020-2027. Indoor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Outdoor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Air Quality Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$541.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.

Wearables Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR

In the global Wearables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$146.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$224 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

