Nokia Corporation

Managers’ transactions

20 October 2022 at 13:00 EEST



Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Martikainen)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Martikainen, Piia Susanna

Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Uitto, Tommi

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 20498/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-10-19

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4289 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4289 Volume weighted average price: N/A

