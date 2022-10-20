Cleantech Export Week: Helping Canadian businesses accelerate decarbonization action

English French

OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving towards a sustainable economy presents a wealth of opportunities for Canadian cleantech businesses. EDC’s Cleantech Export Week (CEW) offers a platform for companies, partners, and financiers within the sector to connect, collaborate, and discuss topics shaping the future of cleantech.



With the global focus on climate change intensifying, this year’s CEW theme is all about the need to accelerate decarbonization.

“With a strong ecosystem for cleantech innovation and many recognized success stories, Canada is well positioned to meet the pressing needs of industries as they transition to more resilient, low emissions infrastructure,” said Guillermo Freire, senior-vice president, mid-market, and responsible for EDC’s cleantech practice.

Known for its strong performance in energy and power, resources and environmental practices, Canada is also ramping up its presence in other areas such as advanced materials and agtech—all of which are focused on cleantech solutions to lower their carbon and environmental footprints.

According to a new EDC economics report on cleantech, the global cleantech market is projected to exceed $2.5 trillion in 2022. As such, there is an opportunity for Canadian businesses to further embed their clean technology across supply chains, not only in Canada but also abroad.

“Cleantech Export Week is about facilitating critical conversations and connections to fuel innovation and raise awareness of the ecosystem support available to help Canadian cleantech businesses reach their full potential,” said Freire. “Working alongside industry partners, EDC is committed to helping emerging companies achieve their commercialization and growth plans–advancing the competitiveness of Canada’s cleantech sector as the world moves towards a lower carbon future.”

EDC has been strategically focused on the Canadian cleantech industry for more than ten years, supporting Canada’s efforts to build an innovative and sustainable economy. In the past decade, we’ve supported more than $20 billion in cleantech exports for more than 300 Canadian companies. Support for cleantech is a key focus of EDC’s 2030 corporate strategy and our steadfast commitment to achieving net zero.

Schedule of Cleantech Export Week events

This year’s CEW will feature two events: An in-person conference in Ottawa on Oct. 24, and a virtual event on Oct. 26. Combining live and pre-recorded sessions, the CEW agenda includes the following highlights:

In-person event (Oct. 24):

EDC’s Chief Economist Stuart Bergman’s economic insights on the cleantech sector

Panel discussions on the technological innovations Canadian companies are implementing to help reduce carbon emissions and how best to support acceleration of decarbonization technologies

To register for the in-person event, click here.

Virtual event (Oct. 26):

A keynote address from Chris Turner, award-winning author and one of Canada’s leading speakers on climate change and global energy solutions

Panel discussions from the perspective of technology companies, and the companies that adopt and finance those technologies

A pitch competition session from the next wave of innovative cleantech companies

Content from the virtual event will be posted on EDC's cleantech page.

All registrants will receive CEW highlights via email following the event. To register for the virtual event, click here.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

