Aurcana Silver Listing Moves From Tier 1 to Tier 2 With TSX.V

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) announces that as the Company is currently unable to meet the working capital and financial resources requirement for Tier 1 issuer, the Company has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that the Company’s listing will be transferred from Tier 1 to Tier 2 on October 21, 2022, with an effective date of October 25, 2022.



The Company is currently actively pursuing several options to raise funds in order to meet its current working capital and financial resources requirements.

