Global Dairy Alternatives Market size to observe a growth of 10% through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global dairy alternatives market share is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period to amass notable returns by the year 2028.
Additionally, it details how the key factors that have impacted the dynamics of the marketplace in terms of competitors as well as market revenues. The paper also addresses the impact COVID-19 has on business patterns during the assessment period.
Rising consumption of dairy substitutes by people who are lactose intolerant and allergic to milk, as well as the shifting consumer preference toward plant-based foods as a result of environmental concerns are the major growth determinants of global dairy alternatives market.
For the uninitiated, dairy alternatives are food and drink items that, in terms of flavor, texture, and the nutritional advantages they provide, are comparable to some types of dairy-based goods. They are used to replace dairy-based products because they don't contain lactose, since lactose intolerance is very common among individuals.
Moreover, rising prevalence of lactose intolerance greatly increases consumer demand for dairy substitutes such as soy milk, rice milk, coconut milk, and others, which in turn propels the expansion of the industry.
On the contrary, the high cost of dairy substitutes and fluctuating prices of raw materials are some of the factors which may hinder market development in the coming years.
Market segment overview:
Based on source, worldwide dairy alternatives industry is divided into almond, soy, coconut, rice, oats, and others. Among these, the almond segment is slated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.
In terms of product type, the market is branched into cheese, ice cream, yogurt, milk, and others. Of these, the milk segment is gaining traction at present and is poised to register notable expansion during the assessment timeline. Speaking of formulation, the industry is bifurcated into plain and flavored. On the basis of sales channel, the market is split into online and offline.
Regional scope:
Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Out of which, Asia Pacific region holds a considerable market share currently and is projected to expand substantially in the coming years.
Competitive dashboard:
Coming to competitive landscape, Valsoia S.p.A, Eden Foods, Inc., Arla Foods Inc., Living Harvest Foods Inc., Earth's Own Food Company Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, WhiteWave Foods Company, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, CP Kelco US Inc., Oatly Group AB, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Daiya Foods Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and Cargill, Incorporated are the leading players in global dairy alternatives industry.
12. Regional Analysis
