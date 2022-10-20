High Acuity Information Systems Market Size to Surpass US$ 15.4 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ High Acuity Information Systems Market by Type (Operating Rooms, Intensive Care Units, Emergency Departments, Critical Care Information Systems, and Surgical Information Systems) by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Nursing Care Facilities, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the high acuity information systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to reach US$ 15.4 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

The rise in the number of elderly people is expected to lead to growth in the market for high acuity information systems over the course of the projected period. The main factors driving this industry are technological development together with a rise in hospitals and beds around the world, complicated outpatient goods requiring expert administration, and extraordinarily vigilant monitoring. The ability of the information system to precisely store a large volume of data has boosted its viability in a competitive environment. The market is expected to grow as more people seek greater quality of care and as efficiency rises as error rates fall. Moreover, the rise in demand for extraordinary vigilance in monitoring across the healthcare industry globally is driving the market for high acuity information systems.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

Based on end user, the global high acuity information systems market has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Nursing Care Facilities

Others

Hospitals made up the largest share. This is due to the improved administrative, clinical, and financial services provided by healthcare information systems. A significant amount of data is being produced by the increasing number of hospital admissions around the world due to numerous factors. These data must be maintained and stored in order to offer helpful insights while the patient is being treated in the future. This enhances the hospital's ability to provide patient care services. As a result of the market's increased use of health information systems, the hospitals sector ultimately held the majority of market share.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global high acuity information systems market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In terms of region, North America held a sizable market share. Government efforts in North America to reduce paperwork and enhance the use of digital technology for patient data storage have greatly aided the market expansion for healthcare information systems. The North American healthcare information systems market is primarily driven by the region's increased use of digital technology and rising investments in the construction of smart hospitals. However, during the projected period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the market with the most opportunity. The expansion of the healthcare information systems market in Asia Pacific is being significantly fuelled by the rising investments made by both the public and private sectors in the development of the healthcare industry in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Hospital admissions are rising as a result of the rising disease load and rise in traffic accidents, which is in turn boosting the market's expansion.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of prominent market player in the global high acuity information systems includes:

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Dragerwerk AG & Co, KGaA

iSOFT Group Limited.

Computer Sciences Corporation

CompuGroup Medical

Dragerwerk AG & Co

The Merck Group

Optum Inc.

Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

In order to stay competitive, players in the global high acuity information systems market are implementing a variety of organic and inorganic strategies. The numerous market development strategies, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and government regulations, encourage market expansion and present profitable prospects for industry participants. For instance, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has formed a strategic partnership with the US Orthopedic Alliance to develop a better healthcare information system.

