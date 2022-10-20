Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2022: Demand from the U.S Military Bolsters Sector Worldwide

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market size is expected to reach USD 158.55 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report. Increasing awareness among workers regarding occupational safety is projected to propel market growth.



The U.S. military is one of the largest consumers of respiratory protective devices such as gas masks and air-purifying respirators. The armed forces use these products to protect soldiers from chemical and biological warfare agents. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has been investing in the development of new respiratory protection technologies to better protect soldiers from a range of threats, including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) agents.



The healthcare industry is another major end-use sector of the PPE market. Healthcare workers are at a higher risk of exposure to infectious diseases and other hazardous materials. In order to protect themselves from these risks, healthcare workers need to use personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns, masks, and eye protection.





On the basis of product, the market is classified into head protection, respiratory protection, protective clothing, hearing protection, eye & face protection, fall protection, and others. The hearing protection segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of rising awareness among workers regarding workplace safety.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into construction, manufacturing, healthcare, food & beverage, mining, and others. The healthcare segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of increasing number of hospitals and clinics globally.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period on account of stringent government regulations regarding worker safety in the region. For instance, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the U.S. has made it mandatory for employers to provide workers with PPE when there is a reasonable probability of exposure to hazardous conditions. Moreover, growing awareness among workers regarding occupational safety is projected to drive the market growth in the region.

Europe is expected to hold second-largest share in the global PPE market on account of presence of leading manufacturers in the region. For instance, Ansell Healthcare LLC is a leading manufacturer of PPE products with operations in Europe. The company offers a wide range of PPE products including gloves, face masks, and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of increasing construction activities in the region. For instance, according to the National Statistical Office of Thailand, the value of construction work performed in the country increased from THB 424.6 billion in 2016 to THB 476.5 billion in 2017. Moreover, growing awareness among workers regarding occupational safety is projected to drive market growth in the region.

Major players in the market include ANSELL Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Delta Plus Group, Alpha ProTech, Avon Protection plc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Lakeland Industries Inc., and DuPont.

