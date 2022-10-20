OEM Voice Assistant Market by 2022-2028 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OEM Voice Assistant market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global OEM Voice Assistant market during 2022-2028.

OEM Voice Assistant market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players.

A voice assistant is a digital assistant that uses voice recognition, speech synthesis, and natural language processing (NLP) to provide a service through a particular application. This report focuses on the OEM Assistant apps market.



Global OEM Voice Assistant Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Android

iOS

Applications: -

Mobile Phone

Speaker

Computer

Other

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Amazon Alexa

Bixby

DataBot

Google Assistant

Hound

Lyra Virtual Assistant

Robin

To do list apps

Calendar apps

Nina

Viv

Jibo

Hey Athena

Cortana

Mycroft

Braina Virtual Assistant

SILVIA

Lucida

Cubic

Dragon Go

Aido

Ubi Kit

Blackberry Assistant

Maluuba

Vlingo

