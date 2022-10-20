Global Biofuels Market size to exhibit 3.3% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global biofuels market is expected to accrue a valuation worth USD 28 million, while registering over 3.3% CAGR during the analysis timeframe of 2022-2028.

The unforeseen emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic limiting the global economy, and curtailing revenue aspects by disrupting the supply chain is thoroughly analyzed in the study to respond to all client interrogations while suggesting effective business strategies to endure the uncertainties. Further, it incorporates a holistic assessment of top industry participants, mentioning their product offerings, and manufacturing capabilities.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5419234/





Industry analysts cite that the scarcity of fossil fuel-based resources, growing awareness about curbing carbon emissions, the presence of various supporting regulatory policies, and tax incentives across the world for the utilization of the product are some of the chief factors driving the expansion of global biofuels market.

For the record, biofuel is a type of fuel made from biomass, which includes plant, algae, or animal waste. The majority of biofuels are used as motor fuels, but they can also be utilized to generate heat and power.

Outlining market segmentation

Worldwide biofuels market is bifurcated into type, and application to give a clear description of the current situation and ascertain the profitability graph for the review timeline.

By type, the industry is fragmented into advanced biofuels, ethanol, and biodiesel. Out of these, the ethanol segment is estimated to account for a modest market share during the review period, attributable to its widespread use in automobiles without requiring any significant internal combustion engine overhauls.

With respect to the application landscape, the market is segmented into heat generation, electricity generation, and transportation.

Request Discount of this report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5419234/

Regional outlook

From a regional point of view, the industry spans across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

As per credible experts, North America market is predicted to emerge as a major growth avenue during 2022-2028, owing to the region's abundant feedstock for biofuel production, the availability of infrastructure to support manufacturing, and supportive government regulations for the use of these fuels.

Competitive terrain

The leading companies influencing global biofuels industry are POET LLC, Novozymes A/S, Neste Oyj, JFE Holdings Inc., Henan Tianguan Group Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Desmet Ballestra Group N.V., Dedini S/A Industrias de Base, China Resources Alcohol Corporation (CRAC), China Clean Energy Inc., Cellana Inc., Cargill Incorporated, BlueFire Renewables Inc., Argent Energy Group Ltd., and The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-biofuels-market-2022-2028

Global Biofuel Market Technology, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Advanced Biofuels

Ethanol

Biodiesel

Global Biofuel Market, By Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Heat Generation

Electricity Generation

Transportation

Global Biofuel Market, Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Biofuel Market, Competitive Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

POET LLC

Novozymes A/S

Neste Oyj

JFE Holdings Inc.

Henan Tianguan Group Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Desmet Ballestra Group N.V.

Dedini S/A Industrias de Base

China Resources Alcohol Corporation (CRAC)

China Clean Energy Inc.

Cellana Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

BlueFire Renewables Inc.

Argent Energy Group Ltd.

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

TABLE OF CONTENTS

FIGURES AND TABLES

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

Report description

Objectives of the study

Market segment

Years considered for the report

Currency

Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

Drivers

Restraints

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY TYPE

Biodiesel

Ethanol

Advanced biofuels

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION

Transportation

Electricity generation

Heat generation

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

PART 8. KEY COMPANIES

Related Report:

Global Aviation Biofuels Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

The Aviation Biofuels market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations. Global key manufacturers of Aviation Biofuels include Red Rock Biofuels, Vega Biofuels, GEVO, PetroSun Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland Company, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.